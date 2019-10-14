Uplifting view of our countryside

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
Monday, 14 October 2019
NO doubt the view from your window, if you have time to look, is rather drab. So the attached image with the caption reading the “season of mists and mellow fruitfulness” could, hopefully, be uplifting?
It was taken in the field adjoining what is generally called Swyncombe Woods, although I believe the real name is Icknield Plantation. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
14 October 2019
