Uplifting view of our countryside

NO doubt the view from your window, if you have time to look, is rather drab. So the attached image with the caption reading the “season of mists and mellow fruitfulness” could, hopefully, be uplifting?

It was taken in the field adjoining what is generally called Swyncombe Woods, although I believe the real name is Icknield Plantation. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme