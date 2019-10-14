No need to tarmacadam bridleway

Sir, — Oxfordshire County Council had allowed Crest Nicholson, the Highlands Farm housing developer, to construct a 2m wide black tarmacadam thoroughfare along the full length of the Peppard Lane bridleway, from the top of Peppard Lane up to Gillotts Corner.

There was no liaison with the public about this project, which was called off at the last minute on Monday after a number of residents objected.

I think that the bridleway, which is used by walkers, cyclists (and horses before the bridleway became overgrown) for centuries past, should not be spoilt by tarmacking it over but left as it naturally exists.

Seasonally, a few muddy patches occur along the bridleway but it is a country bridleway after all. There are simpler ways of eliminating muddy patches if this is wanted.

However, tarmacked roads and footways already exist, just a few metres away running parallel to the bridleway, if you do not want to get your best shoes muddy.

As proposed, this project is insensitive to the merits of a bridleway. Do we want even more of our countryside tarmacked over? In the wintry months, leaves and ice on the tarmac surface could become slippery to walk and ride on.

Additionally, who would pay for the maintenance costs of the tarmacking, repairing potholes and tree root damage, sweeping the debris-clogged tarmac and periodic resurfacing?

If the reason for this project is for it to be an amenity for the housing development residents to obtain pedestrian access to the town, the route is going in the wrong direction. In any case, I believe that residents will resort to just jumping into their cars to travel the two-mile journey.

In conclusion, the project seems to me to be a waste of the developer’s money, when there are so many other more-deserving projects in our town needing funds.

I am happy that the work has been postponed until we have had an opportunity to discuss the options

— Yours faithfully,

John Burton

Blandy Road, Henley

Sir, — There is much debate, and rightly so, about the merits of tarmacadaming this rural Peppard Lane bridleway, a process to be funded by Crest Nicholson as an element of the planning consent for Highlands Farm.

A more popular and effective use of the funding for tarmacadaming this popular rural walkway would be to reroute it to Gillotts School, where they could use the money to create, for example, a Crest Nicholson-sponsored laboratory or facility.

This would help staff who, due to inadequate funding, are desperately struggling to give our children a decent education and would compensate for the additional inevitable loading on the school by the children of Highlands Farm new Henley residents. — Yours faithfully,

G Beswick

Blandy Road, Henley