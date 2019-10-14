This skip is dangerous

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
Sir, — This skip in King’s Road, Henley, is impermissible — there are no cones, no lights and no ticket of authority.
A traffic warden tells me that the police will take no remedial action until someone is injured. — Yours faithfully,
Rupert Molloy
York Road, Henley
14 October 2019
More News:
Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
POLL: Have your say