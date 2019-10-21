Sure sign Harrods cafe is on way

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
I took this picture in Henley market placewhile on my way to work on Tuesday morning.
I thought it would be a good one to publish in the Henley Standard. — Yours faithfully,
Patricia Renwick
Rotherfield Peppard
21 October 2019
