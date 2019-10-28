We should have more pride in our countryside

Sir, — I am sure we have all read, with ever more jaundiced views, about the state of the highways in South Oxfordshire.

Yes, they are a disgrace and yes, Oxfordshire County Council’s highways department should be ashamed.

However, what about grass verges, hedgerows and footpaths?

Over the course of the last few summers, grass verges, footpaths and hedgerows have become increasingly overgrown and unkempt.

Where are the responsible landowners who were proud to keep their bit of the countryside neat and tidy? It seems many have lost interest.

Are we no longer proud of our county and the way it looks?

In north-west England, the west coast of Scotland and North Wales they all seem well kept and in a good state of repair and these areas have far less local taxation than the Thames Valley to pay for it. In South Oxfordshire some verges are so overgrown that they represent a safety hazard to road users, especially pedestrians and cyclists.

Here is a photograph of the Chiltern Way extension, in this case, close to the village of Woodcote.

The not very public-spirited landowner has simply ploughed the footpath, so nothing remains. Oh dear, so much for respecting our national network of country paths.

On neighbouring land, farmed by someone else, they afford at least a 2m band of uncultivated land for the path — thank you!

While not decrying the efforts of the few excellent volunteers who do try to keep many parts looking good, my plea is for more of us to regain a pride in the Oxfordshire countryside and for more of us (who can) to ensure that our footpaths are maintained and hedges cease being a hazard to road users. — Yours faithfully,

Mike Brooksbank

Woodcote