Busy birds near Hambleden weir

Monday, 28 October 2019
I took this picture near Hambleden weir on Saturday.
It is strange how Canada geese still get the urge to migrate even though it is just several hundred flying around making a lot of noise.
I also took this picture of some red kites and crows. — Yours faithfully,
Rosemary Henderson
Henley Road, Caversham
P.S. Could you lend me your Nature Notes columnist Vincent Ruane to identify birds in other photos I have taken?
28 October 2019
