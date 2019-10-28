Busy birds near Hambleden weir

I took this picture near Hambleden weir on Saturday.

It is strange how Canada geese still get the urge to migrate even though it is just several hundred flying around making a lot of noise.

I also took this picture of some red kites and crows. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Henderson

Henley Road, Caversham

P.S. Could you lend me your Nature Notes columnist Vincent Ruane to identify birds in other photos I have taken?