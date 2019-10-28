Monday, 28 October 2019

Nothing has changed in 250 years

Sir, — This print by Hogarth, the 18th century satirical cartoonist, has been on display near table 2 at the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street, Henley, for several years, showing us the vaunted English democracy as practised more than 250 years ago.

Recent Brexit events have shown that not much has changed since then. It is even more ironic that Boris Johnson won his political spurs as Henley’s MP and that the boundary of Theresa May’s constituency is a few hundred yards along Hart Street at the eastern end of Henley Bridge. — Yours faithfully,

Jim Bland

Thamesfield Retirement Village, Wargrave Road, Henley

