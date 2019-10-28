Nothing has changed in 250 years

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
Monday, 28 October 2019
Sir, — This print by Hogarth, the 18th century satirical cartoonist, has been on display near table 2 at the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street, Henley, for several years, showing us the vaunted English democracy as practised more than 250 years ago.
Recent Brexit events have shown that not much has changed since then. It is even more ironic that Boris Johnson won his political spurs as Henley’s MP and that the boundary of Theresa May’s constituency is a few hundred yards along Hart Street at the eastern end of Henley Bridge. — Yours faithfully,
Jim Bland
Thamesfield Retirement Village, Wargrave Road, Henley
28 October 2019
