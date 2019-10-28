Monday, 28 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Leave the lovely lights and tackle something important

Leave the lovely lights and tackle something important

Sir, — I took this picture while walking along the river in Henley one evening last week.

How stunning are the lights reflecting on the water? Wouldn't it look nice if the bridge lights stayed to add that extra sparkle to the town? There are more important things to be looking into in Henley, such as antisocial behaviour. — Yours faithfully,

Harriet Eggleton

Henley

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33