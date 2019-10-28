Leave the lovely lights and tackle something important

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
Monday, 28 October 2019
Sir, — I took this picture while walking along the river in Henley one evening last week.
How stunning are the lights reflecting on the water? Wouldn't it look nice if the bridge lights stayed to add that extra sparkle to the town? There are more important things to be looking into in Henley, such as antisocial behaviour. — Yours faithfully,
Harriet Eggleton
Henley
28 October 2019
