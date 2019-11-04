Your letters...

We do need day centres

I should like to thank you for finding out about Age UK Oxfordshire’s intention to close the Good Companions club at Sue Ryder in Nettlebed in March (Standard, October 25).

This is long overdue information on what is an impending tragedy for some of the frailer and poorer residents in our communities.

The Fish Volunteer Centre in Sonning Common drives many of these people on a weekly basis to the club and know a lot about their personal circumstances.

Some are scarred by that modern curse of our times, dementia, while others are reliant on the club’s social aspects to have any sort of normal outlet in a week of enforced loneliness in their home.

I actively challenge the charity in stating that fewer older people want to attend day centres these days because of changing expectations.

I believe that a fundamental reason is cost. A club session costs £15, but this is only half the story.

Every person I drive (as a Fish volunteer driver) to the club lacks personal transport so that even with Fish donations the cost of transport could be as high as £10 per session. So the overall cost is £25 per person per session. Over a month this amounts to 15 per cent of a state pension.

It is, therefore, not surprising that the people who can take advantage of this club or Bluebells in Henley are of a higher income bracket while other less advantaged people cannot afford the costs.

It is hardly surprising that attendances at such centres are in decline when we think of the poor economic circumstances of some people.

As I have often stated: “Do not be poor in South Oxfordshire as life could be very tough.”

What is now required is a radical solution if we are to alleviate some of the misery of dementia and frailty in old age. We need more day centres with well-thought through activities, not fewer. We need to have all parts of our society accessing centres based on their need and not just their ability to pay.

But who should pay? That comes back to us. Each parish, town, district or county council should pay a small fraction of their council tax levy into a social fund for the protection and care of the frail in our society.

In the meantime, I can only hope that Age UK will rethink its decision and bring some surety into the lives of our frail and disadvantaged residents within the communities in which they live.

Newly designed solutions for individuals at some distance from their home and at a greater cost will only see a further decline in uptake and even greater isolation for the person concerned. — Yours faithfully,

Barry Wood

Stoke Row Road, Peppard

Rethink this decision

I refer to your article about the closure of the weekly Good Companions club at Sue Ryder Nettlebed, run by Age UK.

As past chairman of the FishVolunteer Centre in Sonning Common, a charity, and volunteer driver, I would question the idea that such clubs are not needed.

Our charity transports on a weekly basis people to the club and it is seen as a lifeline for those that attend.

Many of our clients with dementia and/or Alzheimer‘s would find going to a new and strange venue confusing and many venues are charging exorbitant fees for those attending.

I recognise that finance is an issue but for the sake of our community at large, where organisations such as Sue Ryder and Age UK are seen as cornerstones for helping the vulnerable, this whole matter needs to be re-appraised. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Mills

Peppard Common

Day centre is a lifeline

It was with great sadness I read that the Age UK’s Good Companions day centre at the Sue Ryder Hospice in Nettlebed will be closing in March.

This has been running successfully since 2002 and is a lifeline for Nettlebed and the surrounding areas, and will be greatly missed.

My husband has been attending this group for 10 years, since experiencing a stroke, and like the other members of this group, very much looks forward to each session for the entertainment, meeting up with their friends and the first class lunch.

There is also another point that is often missed: day centres are a lifeline to carers. It gives them a few valuable hours to have to themselves.

Is there anyone out there who would be prepared to join me in sponsoring this club, so that it can continue to give elderly people one day a week of companionship? — Yours faithfully,

Ann Speechley

Inconsiderate landlords

I was most saddened to read about Samuel Buckett shutting his Henley jewellery shop and the reason put forward for this and other store closures by town manager Helen Barnett (Standard, October 25).

I think that generally people hear these stories but, sadly, not much changes, so bravo to the Henley Standard for making it visible.

Landlords really need to consider the general economy rather than accept the highest bidder.

A hike of 50 per cent? Where does a business such as Mr Buckett’s suddenly find the extra cash?

If a company’s income was less than its business rates and other bills, it would be out of business.

Why then is this okay for landlords — are they above the law?

Why doesn’t the local council call a meeting of landlords, tenants and consumers. That way maybe they would understand how each other feels.

As much as landlords have an investment, they also have a responsibility to the town they are in and indeed the people within it.

The residents’ opinions matter, as they have shown in Mr Buckett’s case.

Henley is a wonderful town with such depth and history, which needs protecting and nurturing.

People are trying to support local businesses but are prevented from doing so with cases such as Mr Buckett’s.

Come on, landlords, it’s not rocket science. Nobody likes it when it appears that people and tenants are being ridden over roughshod.

I really feel the pain of Mr Buckett and any business that is going through this. A message must be sent to landlords regarding their responsibility.

Generally, it’s best to think long term in order to create success both business-wise and personally for all parties concerned. Remember, empty shop units are bad for business at every level.

Please pass on my sentiments of support to Mr Buckett. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Sterling

Greys Road, Henley

Blame online businesses

In my opinion, the main problem is the likes of Amazon, eBay, Just Eat, Deliveroo, Bookings.com etc.

These companies syphon money out of the local community. Last year, Amazon exported 45,000,000 items from the USA to UK.

Now, if we assume each item had a value of £10, then the UK shipped £450 million pounds to America. In reality the number is much more. This money leaves the community never to return. Amazon spends nothing in Henley, employs no one here and does not pay local taxes.

Platforms like Deliveroo charge a restaurant up to 35 per cent of the sale and, again, their fees/profit is shipped overseas.

We have just launched a new generation loyalty platform that aims to encourage local people to support local businesses, both on a local and national basis.

Simply, spend local first, regional second, national third and online giants last.

LoLo (Local loyalty) is a app-based application. There is no joining fee, no monthly fee, no cost to join, not contract term, just a three per cent transaction fee. We are based in High Wycombe and are about to launch in this area. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Jones

Chief executive, LoLo Rewards, High Wycombe

We should pay for Pcso

Sir, — In response to your articles on the funding of a full-time police community support officer in Henley (Standard, October 25), may I suggest marginally increasing council tax, which could be done on a voluntary basis?

We all appreciate living in a safe and pleasant environment and many residents, I’m sure, would agree to pay a little more to realise that.

Given that there are many households in Henley, would an additional £10 to £20 on the council tax bill not solve the problem? — Yours faithfully,

Roderick Whitlock

Reading Road, Henley



Posturing doomsayers

Sir, — Watching politicians and “celebrities” fawning over Extinction Rebellion, whose antics have wasted more than £37 million that the Metropolitan Police should have used to protect the public, beggars belief.

Alongside their fanciful and unsubstantiated predictions of imminent disaster, XR suggest that the UK is not doing enough to combat the so-called climate emergency. They choose to ignore at least three important facts:

First, the much vilified CO2 gas knows no national boundaries and diffuses around the world to reach a roughly equal concentration everywhere while also feeding every plant and thus almost every sentient creature on earth.

If the UK were to become a zero carbon nation we would still have the same level of atmospheric CO2 as the rest of the world.

Demands that we go it alone are futile and even if achieved in the UK it would only delay one degree of global warming by little more than minutes.

Second, at least three billion people in the world want, and have every right to expect, their leaders to take actions to raise their standard of living.

One example is that the Indian government has announced plans to raise coal production from 600 million to one billion tonnes per annum to meet its people’s need for electricity to help them out of poverty.

This, on top of equivalent increases across Africa and Asia, makes a mockery of pious targets agreed in Paris or anywhere else.

How dare XR and a little teenage dropout try to condemn billions to remain in poverty when all they aspire to is to have the food, shelter and economic opportunities that we take for granted?

Third, between them, the last three UK governments have already condemned us to a collapsing standard of living, first by passing the Climate Change Act 2008 and then by voting for “zero carbon by 2050”.

Over less than 30 years we shall be forced to get rid of most of what we now regard as essential to life in this century — no mains or bottled gas for cooking and heating our homes or offices, hospitals, factories, hotels and restaurants and no petrol or diesel vehicles, including lorries, tractors, diggers and so on.

Then the largest forced replacement of domestic appliances and vehicles ever known. Who will pay for that?

Also, before 2050, all the present generation of onshore and offshore wind turbines and solar panels will have worn out and will have to be replaced, which will make the billions wasted on “smart meters” look like chump change.

Alongside all that will be the need to find acres of space in every town and village where people can park to charge their cars, or will everyone without off-street parking just have to run long cables from their houses and flats to their cars and vans and lorries in the road — a wonderful source of copper for thieves with insulated cable cutters?

The dismal outlook for 2050 is enough to sadden anyone but replace it with the XR demand to bring zero carbon forward to 2025 and we would be facing the equivalent to Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge takeover of Cambodia in 1975.

XR sounds like a retread of the ineffectual Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament in the Fifties and Sixties that was eventually made obsolete by the efforts of Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, not by a load of marching banshees.

What really annoys me about these doomsayers is that they are frightening so many young, and not so young, people.

As one of the millions who grew up in the shadow of a nuclear war, when we all knew that we might get a four-minute warning of our imminent annihilation at any time, this irrational fearmongering is both pointless and spineless.

It is the total opposite of what the rational majority of us did in the Cold War, which was to keep calm and carry on with our schooling and higher education and then work, earn and breed while ignoring the lunatic fringe.

Franklin Roosevelt was right when in 1933 he said: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

So let’s push these malevolent XR gloomsters back into their swamp and concentrate on encouraging the world’s industrial base to mobilise to find and invest in inventive, practical and affordable technological solutions to problems that are coming towards us over the next century.

This is how capitalism works so there is no emergency except in the minds of the deluded or misinformed.

The human race lives and thrives from the Equator almost to the poles and freeing markets to take positive action will ensure that it will continue to do so. Whining, bleating, panicking and posturing will achieve nothing and butter no parsnips. — Yours faithfully,

Philip M M Collings

Peppard Common

P.S. Anyone who wants to know more about XR and has half an hour to waste should go to the BBC website and find the Hard Talk interview with its founder Roger Hallam.

Occasionally one sees someone who could best be described as a couple of sandwiches short of a picnic but this man is also short of the hamper, the drinks, the blanket and the field to sit in.

I admire campaigners

Sir, — I am full of admiration for the action of the Extinction Rebellion group here in Henley to have made a stand, especially of Ed Atkinson, who was arrested.

He probably knew this would happen due to chaining himself to a fellow demonstrator.

I did not agree with actions of the protesters on the roof of the Tube train but what was more alarming was the response from the people wanting to get on the train. There was no condemnation of their behaviour.

I felt incredibly sad when an 18-year-old expressed the thought that maybe she would have to consider not having children in the future due to the climate crisis. What sort of world are we creating for our young people?

British officials praise themselves for CO2 reductions at the same time as supporting fracking and subsidising fossil fuel industries.

The climate change committee recently reported the UK is not even on track to meet its 2023 to 2027 carbon reduction targets set by the 2008 Climate Change Act.

If the Henley Standard would take a lead and run a campaign pointing out how we as individuals can reduce our CO2 footprint and point people to the simple and easy-to-use WWF carbon calculator, https//footprint.

wwf.org.uk, I would be most grateful. — Yours faithfully,

AJ

Henley

Time for fee on carbon

Sir, — I am grateful to Phil Perry for raising important issues as he suggests that I have an inherent arrogance over my activism with Extinction Rebellion (Standard, October 25).

Yes, let’s all change our lifestyles and invest in renewable energy, as Phil and I have done.

Sadly, this — together with the government measures taken so far — has been gravely insufficient.

If we include the carbon emissions from imports, aviation and shipping, our footprint has been reduced by only about 10 per cent since recording began in 1997.

The planet is still warming dangerously and even in the UK travel is being disrupted, not so much by Extinction Rebellion in Westminster, but rather by the buckling of rail lines in the summer heatwaves.

In future, disruption from floods, storms and rising sea levels looms ominously.

Sadly, advocating more of the same personal changes here, and petitions or marches there, is just not working. That’s why Extinction Rebellion has appeared.

Fortunately, there is a popular simple solution that I hope Phil Perry will welcome: a large and rising fee on carbon as it leaves the mine or oil well with all the funds collected returned to citizens as a dividend.

The fee would cause the market to drive out carbon right across the economy.

The dividend would ensure popularity of the measure and that poorer people would be better off.

The policy’s success and popularity in Canada is heartening.

Phil, try googling the Citizens Climate Lobby for more information on this international approach. I appreciate all that you are doing already.

Extinction Rebellion does not favour any particular solution but rather that a citizens assembly should decide on the best one, which sounds good to me. — Yours faithfully,

Ed Atkinson

Queen Street, Henley

Try cycling to shops

The King’s Road (Waitrose) car park is full of cars as Henley is very badly designed.

But there is nothing to stop people cycling. — Yours faithfully,

Neil Parsley

Mount View, Henley

Partners, not politicians

Sir, — Other than having a little chuckle at Dan Remenyi’s implication that Ken Clarke represents Conservative Party policy Standard, October 25), I shall disregard his customary stream-of-consciousness musings.

Stephanie Wheeler notes that most UK decision making is done in the UK.

Such statements about status quo make me wonder whether Remainers can have any clear idea of what they are opting for.

After all, Ken Clarke famously confessed that he hadn’t read the Maastricht Treaty before signing it on behalf of the UK so presumably wasn’t very aware of what he was opting for.

Doing things as they are currently done is not what remaining in the EU is all about. The important thing is what it entails progressively in years to come.

The Lisbon Treaty was simply the latest in the series and no doubt there will be more in future, all aimed at “ever closer union”.

In 1996, the aforesaid Ken Clarke proclaimed his vision of seeing Westminster reduced to the status of a council chamber in Europe. Thus are many MPs cynically wielding the current supremacy of Parliament in their campaign to destroy it in due course.

Do Remainers think that the European Parliament is a sort of Westminster writ large, with lively debates holding EU government to account? Do think again.

As explained in the European Parliament’s own website, only the European Commission can initiate legislation.

The parliament may request the commission to submit a legislative proposal about something, after gaining permission from the Council of Presidents to do so, but the commission has the power to refuse such request.

MEPs who wish to speak in a debate are entered on the list of speakers in an order based on the numerical size of their political grouping. That doesn’t sound like dynamic parliamentary democracy as we know it (even if that’s not much to crow about in its present grim state).

I love the Europe that we are part of and want to be its best friend and close partner for ever, welcoming the ongoing valuable contribution to UK society made by the great majority of mainland nationals resident here now and to come.

As for the undemocratic EU construct, I’ll stick with having governments that we elect and can unelect.

Much is made of the economic benefits of EU membership, to which I offer the Wildean response about knowing the price of everything and the value of nothing.

Can the fifth largest economy in the world really not survive outside the EU? Better ask Canada how it manages alongside the mighty USA and its hard border. — Yours faithfully,

Ken Stevens

Red House Drive, Sonning Common

Think again on bridge

Sir, — I write in support of Councillor David Bartholomew’s objection to the proposed third Thames bridge in Reading and am pleased to hear that both Oxfordshire County Council and South Oxfordshire District Council have rejected the current plan.

It is not right that the Berkshire side can go ahead and simply ignore the consequences for South Oxfordshire’s residents.

As a resident of Sonning Common, I am particularly concerned about the vast increase in traffic in the village and in particular drivers using Sonning Common as a short cut to and from the B481 and the A4074.

To avoid this would require a new cross-route from Caversham Park Road to the A4074 — a major infrastructure cost. This must be taken into account in any revised proposal.

Reading Borough Council’s plan to allow 55,000 vehicles a day to bypass Reading and transfer them to South Oxfordshire appears to be a classic case of “Robbing Peter to pay Paul”,

They would be simply passing the problem on to their neighbours.

Cllr Bartholomew’s idea that any new bridge should be for public transport, cyclists and pedestrians only is one that is very interesting in the current climate and certainly worth pursuing. — Yours faithfully,

Jonny Bidgood

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Wrong about my record

Sir, — With much speculation over a general election in recent weeks, letters like that of Paul Jenkins (Standard, October 25) are no surprise.

A brief look at my website (www.johnhowell.org.uk) would show how wrong he is about my track record in Westminster and locally. — Yours faithfully,

John Howell MP

House of Commons

Unpleasant diversion

Editor, — I read with some dismay the totally unreasonable letter from Stef Garland regarding the reaction to a “shoot”, where the members of the shoot refused to react in a way that is considered normal (Standard, October 25).

Her comments about walkers booking seats in a pub and then using the pub car park as a convenience is ridiculous.

It is true that we do use some car parks but that is normally with the agreement of the publican. If the publicans do not want our custom, they have an easy remedy.

We do not use pub car parks unless we are going to eat or drink in that establishment. For a large group, we always check with the publican to make certain that our booking is acceptable.

If Ms Garland is a publican, she should let us know so that we can boycott her establishment.

It is not “normal” for most people living in the countryside to walk about killing birds, or any other animal. That honour is reserved for the generally rich who seem to enjoy such pursuits. There is a simple and generally accepted recommended procedure which covers the treatment of walkers when they come into contact with a shoot.

The shoot is supposed to have guards posted at each end of any footpath across which the guns are shooting.

The shoot is then suspended for the period of time during which the walkers pass through the shooting area. Shooting restarts when the area is clear.

There is a responsibility placed on walkers to proceed promptly along the footpath during the delay so as not to interrupt the shoot any more than is necessary.

In the case of the shoot described, the behaviour of the shoot was offensive and dangerous and did not conform to the accepted practice above.

I have walked in the Henley and district area for 40 years and have been pleasantly surprised by the tolerance and the support provided by landowners and those living on the land.

This is a new and very unpleasant diversion from what is normally a mutually agreeable relationship. — Yours faithfully,

Bruce Gomersall

St Helen’s Avenue, Benson

Caring for countryside

Sir, — I would like to respond to the letter from Stef Garland criticising our Ramblers group.

We were commenting on an incident where a shooting party was firing very close to a public footpath which is against the advice of shooting organisations, such as the British Association for Shooting and Conservation, and potentially dangerous.

In Ramblers, we try to follow all the countryside guidelines for considerate behaviour.

Also, for your correspondent’s information, our Ramblers group has had a policy in place now for a number of years that we only park at pubs if we are eating or drinking there.

Perhaps she would like to join us for one of our walks to get to know us better?

We are a really active group and organise weekly evening pub walks from April to September where we eat at the pub afterwards. Many of our other walks include pub visits, most often with a meal.

Moreover, locally we do a great deal of work to help landowners and the authorities by providing volunteers for path clearance and replacing bad stiles etc.

So, while we enjoy and use the countryside, we also contribute to it by helping to ensure everybody can keep using our lovely footpaths.

We welcome all users and lovers of the countryside to join in our walking and other activities. — Yours faithfully,

Alie Hagedoorn

Chair, Henley and Goring Ramblers

Volunteers work hard

Sir, — I write with reference to Mike Brooksbank’s letter concerning the state of footpaths in South Oxfordshire (Standard, October 25).

He refers to the few excellent volunteers who do try to keep many paths looking good.

I would just like to say that the Chiltern Society, whose volunteers include members of the local Ramblers group, works in conjunction with Oxfordshire County Council and has some 80 volunteers monitoring and working on footpaths in the South Oxfordshire Chilterns.

Our volunteers put in some 7,000 hours last year, cleared 8,565m of paths, mowed 2,780m of paths, cleared 34 trees from paths and installed 29 waymark posts and 21 gates.

I also wish to point out that instances where a footpath at the edge of a field has been ploughed up is, in my experience in the South Oxfordshire Chilterns, extremely rare.

In the main, we have a very good relationship with farmers and landowners and find them co-operative and helpful.

Our local rambling group and the long distance walkers tell us that the footpaths in the South Oxfordshire Chilterns are, while not perfect, in better condition than in many other parts of the country. — Yours faithfully,

Alan Futter

Area secretary, Rights of Way Group, the Chiltern Society

What’s the difference?

Sir, — I find the contrast between the acceptance of the development at the former RAF Woodcote (Standard, November 25), and its impact on the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty totally at odds with South Oxfordshire District Council’s insistence that my small wooden garage must be demolished.

The garage has received no objections from neighbours or local councillors and yet is deemed to have a negative impact upon the AONB.

The garage is almost completely shielded from view and is barely visible from the road 5m away. The new centre will be visible for miles and yet is acceptable.

I’m advised that different rules apply to industrial and domestic applications but if we’re serious about protecting the AONB, which the district council uses repeatedly in its rejection of proposals, this makes no sense. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Shepherd

Whitchurch Hill