Your letters...

Web giants are helping

Sir, — I disagree with Ian Jones, chief executive of LoLo Rewards (Standard, November 1).

I think his letter, headlined “Blame online businesses”, was misleading and cynical when he clearly has a vested interest.

The “online giants” he referred to complement the typical small business and give local opportunity to trade, help increase profits and raise awareness.

Booking.com, for instance, gives anyone travelling to Henley from afar a list of hotels and hostelries of varying prices in the locality. Surely this is a service that benefits our tourism?

In today’s global markets, of course, money pours in from overseas and pours out too. Many big British brands such as Land Rover, Walkers, Cadbury and Tetley are owned by overseas conglomerates.

What taxes are paid in this country is another matter and in the hands of HMRC.

Amazon had net sales of $14.52 billion in the UK in 2018. This was not exports from the US to the UK.

With Amazon’s export programme, the costs and time to export an item from the US to the UK limits the desirability of such items to niche product areas.

In contrast, Amazon.co.uk is very much a UK warehousing operation offering UK-stocked products.

Amazon Marketplace is the shop window many small businesses use to sell both here and abroad with a choice to use their own fulfilment method or take advantage of Amazon’s logistics.

Amazon has emerged as a booming source of international sales for British businesses, especially into Europe. Exports from British sellers increased from £1.8 billion in 2017 to about £2.3 billion last year.

Amazon is trying to position itself as an ally of independent sellers by opening up international markets to small and medium businesses.

Far from syphoning money out of the local community, a quick search reveals several dozens of these enterprises are local.

Many small local businesses have been founded using eBay as their shop window too and, though they may take business away from shops in towns, they — like Amazon — provide a service most people accept they want.

A shopping channel with a huge amount of choice, delivered direct to their home or work, especially useful for items not available locally.

Platforms like Deliveroo help restaurants increase sales. They are not anti-competitive at all. Quite the opposite.

Fees to the restaurant are around 20 per cent of order value, which I imagine is cheaper and more reliable than running a delivery van or using taxis for sending out takeaway orders.

As for profit going overseas, Deliveroo is based in London, not America, and made a loss of £232 million last year. Deliveroo has, however, been proven to increase takeaway sales by 30 per cent.

I think most of us will buy locally, if the value is seemingly good, relationships have been built and we enjoy the experience — even at the expense of having to find and pay for a parking space in a town where parking is often very limited.

Shops are businesses, not charities, and they need to earn our custom by being so brilliant at what they do, not necessarily cheaper.

They add value over and above web shopping or by supplying services or products unavailable online.

As far as the LoLo Local’s loyalty app is concerned, it looks like just another “get- rich-quick” business idea.

As a customer, you need to pay a three per cent transaction fee, which is more than the fee Amex charges if you make purchases while overseas.

The App, which is not area specific, features lists of businesses that are not local, including areas of Wakefield and London, which is not what I would call local shopping.

I am sure Henley shops have viable loyalty schemes and no one needs an App for that. — Yours faithfully,

Mayfield Rockwell

Fair Mile, Henley

Strange day to be closed

I wonder what the reasoning is behind Barclays Bank’s decision to close the Henley branch all day on Thursday, which is market day and therefore probably the day with the biggest footfall. — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Godfrey

Birch Close, Sonning Common

Why are we ignored?

Sir, — I was disappointed to learn that a planning application to turn more than nine hectares of farmland into additional rugby pitches for Shiplake College had been recommended for approval by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

The local countryside and the residents of Shiplake, some of whose livelihoods would be affected, not to mention environmental factors, appear to have been ignored in favour of additional part-time sports facilities for a fee-paying school.

Despite the commercial ambitions of the school, the good relationship between villagers and the college should not be degraded by granting planning permission when the proposal has been opposed by Shiplake Parish Council, which has considered the best interests of the whole community. — Yours faithfully.

Karina Sarney

School Fields, Shiplake Cross

Mass walk to bridge

Sir, — I am saddened to be writing yet again on this subject but it is now 14 months since the footbridge near Fawley Court collapsed and five months since it was barricaded, preventing walkers using the footpath over the owner’s land.

In spite of letters to Buckinghamshire County Council, to which I have had no acknowledgement, correspondence with the Open Spaces Society, which merely agrees that the bridge should have been repaired, no action appears to have been taken.

The temporary closure expires on December 16. Will it be repaired by then? I suspect the excuse of the weather will come into play.

It is very sad that money obviously speaks louder than words, so on December 16 let’s have a mass walk along the path for as far as we can go, or maybe we will have an early Christmas present and we can continue our walk. Here’s hoping! — Your faithfully,

Rosemary Duckett

Henley

Safety first, ramblers

Sir, — I respond particularly to Bruce Gomersall’s letter in reply to mine stating that my letter was totally unreasonable (Standard, November 1).

Well, I think that it was “totally unreasonable” for this group of ramblers to go running to the press complaining that they had to stop for a few moments on their ramble. That is all.

Had it not occurred to them that those running the shoot might have been concerned for their safety? What part of that do they not understand? Their stance seems very self-righteous and to now threaten to boycott my pub (if I had one) is seemingly typical of their type, I’m afraid.

Finally, I wonder if the same group would take the same stance if they were asked to stop at a railway track (for their own safety) or whether they’d call the Henley Standard asking for a story again as they were slightly inconvenienced?

It’s not really rocket science, is it? — Yours faithfully,

Stef Bridger (not a publican)

Sonning Common

Tory pledges were fantasy

Sir, — John Howell will claim until the cows come home that he was elected to deliver on the mandate of leaving the EU.

He is guilty of being highly selective in his choice of commitments. According to the Tory manifesto of 2017, Mr Howell was elected on a mandate covering a plethora of promises, a whole host of which — including reforms to social care for the elderly, development of the shale industry, creating a national police force, negotiating a comprehensive free trade and customs union with the EU, maintaining free TV licences for the elderly — have been completely ignored by this Government. There are dozens more.

Not a single one of these promises has been met, nor seems to be anywhere near the Government’s agenda.

There is absolutely no reason why any one manifesto promise should be seen as sacrosanct when so many others can be conveniently ignored.

Mr Howell and his Tory colleagues have been gas-lit by their own propaganda.

The result of an advisory referendum became the “will of the people”, then “an instruction from the people”, followed by “a duty imposed upon us” to deliver Brexit at all costs.

Their gullibility to their own fantasies is astonishing. The country has suffered three-and-a-half years of stagnation, rising costs and chaos — not as a result of external conditions, but solely because of choices made by the Government.

The referendum was a choice. To be mandated by the referendum advice was a choice. The red lines defining one hardline version of Brexit were a choice.

Taking the country over a cliff edge, where every single reliable economic forecast predicts huge disruption and damage to the economy, let alone Britain’s place in the world, is a choice.

The primary duty of an MP is to represent the interests of their constituents and not to be slavishly bound by a self-imposed process. The withdrawal agreement that Mr Howell has most recently signed up to has significantly changed from the one produced by Mrs May.

Many commitments have been reduced to aspirations. In 19 important areas, the agreement allows ministers to avoid the scrutiny of Parliament and impose their own decisions on the country without question.

If a comprehensive final agreement is not achieved in the next 12 months — a highly likely scenario — the Government is allowed to force us to leave without a deal.

Yet Mr Howell did not believe that this Bill should receive its due scrutiny, noting that it is “much the same as the last one”.

He voted against any extension to the Government’s timetable and, like so many times before, he was defeated.

We are now facing a general election.

In the view of many of his constituents, Mr Howell’s record has on every occasion been to support a hardline Tory administration oblivious to the impact on his constituents.

His time is running out. In the recent local council elections, the Tory vanguard at South Oxfordshire District Council was all but annihilated by the might of the Liberal Democrats. Maybe it’s time they took over from John Howell too. — Yours faithfully,

Will Stevens

Oaks Road, Lower Shiplake

Formidable case for PR

Sir, — On December 12 the people of Henley will pour into polling stations, keen to make a difference.

Unfortunately, they will be wasting their time because Henley is one of the country’s safest seats.

Nothing beyond an asteroid from outer space will prevent a similar outcome to last time and all the times before that.

In roughly half of our constituencies the result is a foregone conclusion, the national outcome depending entirely on what happens in the others.

The results of such a system can be bizarre and are almost invariably unfair, for example:

1. In 1951, and again in 1974, the party with the most votes found itself with fewer seats.

2. The Peterborough by-election earlier this year was won by Labour with a miserable 30.9 per cent only because the main opposition of 50.3 per cent was split. More than two thirds of the voters were left with an MP they specifically did not want.

In Wales and Scotland, with an additional national party, seats can easily be won with less than 30 per cent support.

I could fill every page of the Standard with examples of our crazy electoral system, a problem recognised as early as 1884, when the Electoral Reform Society was formed.

In the intervening 135 years nothing has changed.

Whatever they may say, politicians are only interested in power. There has been only one proper democratic vote in my lifetime and that was Brexit. What a hullabaloo that caused!

Away from Westminster (and America, where Hilary Clinton was wiped out by Donald Trump in spite of polling nearly three million more votes), the rest of the world elects its leaders by systems that are both fair and practical.

Descriptions of these would fill several editions of the Standard, so let’s mention just one: Oxfordshire’s six constituencies would be merged, returning the same number of MPs, but instead of marking ballot papers with a cross, voters would be asked to give a preference, 1, 2, 3 etc. Could we manage that?

At present, most of us elect nobody but under a preference system most of us would elect somebody, maybe not our first choice but that’s life.

Supporters of our three major parties would almost certainly get at least one MP of their choice and, better still, would be able to list their preferred candidates from that party.

We may have to wait another 135 years for what the Irish have had for almost a century, so let me end with a challenge.

Henley’s next MP is actually selected by a small band of party faithful, so one small advance would be to open this process to all local voters.

If we must have a Tory MP, at least give us a say in who that should be. — Yours faithfully,

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

Use vote to good effect

Sir, — We have seen much about democracy relating to Brexit and the various interpretations of it in the local and national press and, surely, we have all had a surfeit on national radio and TV.

With our current national democratic tradition, we have an opportunity to vote for the local parliamentary candidate at least every five years.

This may not be true democracy but it is our accepted traditional form of it.

However, the newly enfranchised generation — 18- to 20-year-olds — have not yet had any democratic say in the Brexit or remain issue as neither the Government nor Parliament has allowed a second referendum.

This EU issue will significantly affect their futures far more than those of my OAP generation.

I therefore encourage all those of the younger generation to ensure that they have registered to vote in the forthcoming general election and, after studying the now available pros and cons of Brexit, use that vote to determine their future.

Of course, Brexit is not the only issue at stake in this election but there has been no other opportunity for the electorate to have a first or second vote on it and it must be the most important component of any party’s manifesto.

Let’s ensure that we all use our vote to good effect. — Yours faithfully,

Alastair Morris

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Less abuse, more fairness

Sir, — Concerning the general election on December 12, two issues are worth mentioning.

The importance of it is hard to over-emphasise but this is not due to the Brexit debate.

The way that the first past the post method of election gives so much power to either the Left or the Right and leaves the interests of all the other voters unrecognised, may at last be obvious to the British electorate.

Coalition government drives some of the better societies/economies in the world and, provided there is a reasonable minimum number of votes required before any party achieves representation in parliament, it works well.

I am hopeful that the December election will produce parliamentary numbers that reflect how split the county is and then maybe the penny will drop that proportional representation is what is now needed.

The second issue is how the election is conducted.

It is now critical that the rhetoric is controlled. The abuse flying about is simply unacceptable and will no doubt end in tears.

It is already worthy of tears that so many women MPs are leaving Parliament. This is a deeply retrograde step.

Stopping it is very difficult. It probably begins with the way that MPs harangue each other from the opposing benches in the House of Commons. Could we not do with some reform in this respect?

Furthermore, so many negative phrases are built into our discourse. Even the term “hung parliament” is not the optimal way of describing an election result which perhaps correctly represents public opinion.

Then there is the BBC’s continual reference to the “zombie Parliament”. What is a zombie?

Intimidating behaviour in the streets and hate mail and death treats need to be urgently prosecuted.

And everyone needs to be very much more careful.

I look forward to a very interesting month or so. — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

So let me explain EU

Sir, — I was very pleased to read the letter from Ken Stevens, presumably a Leave voter but someone with some understanding of the EU (Standard, November 1).

I would like to build on his letter.

Firstly, with the principle of subsidiarity, as championed by John Major back in 1992.

This is defined in article 5 of the Treaty on European Union. It aims to ensure that decisions are taken as closely as possible to the citizen and that constant checks are made to verify that action at EU level is justified in light of the possibilities available at national, regional or local level

The EU is focused mainly on the single market. This involves trade deals, tariffs, standards, including citizens’ rights, environmental protection etc.

In the case of a damaging US-China trade war, the UK is almost certainly better positioned in a single market with our continental neighbours in the EU.

The EU is not an overarching layer of government. It employs maybe 60,000 people compared with our civil service, which has more than 300,000 employees.

Naturally, the EU attempts to assume an increased role in our lives. Indeed, the euro was introduced at least in part to try to accelerate political harmonisation.

In general, these tendencies are more than adequately resisted by varying alliances of member states.

However, I would also suggest that a supranational organisation — be it the EU, the UN, or NATO — is the only way that we will be able to collectively address issues such as globalisation, global warming, refugees/migration from outside the EU, terrorism and security.

Secondly, as regards democracy within the EU, the Council of Europe (the heads of member states) sets its political direction.

Members of the European Commission are indeed bureaucrats — they formulate and apply laws.

The two joint law-making bodies are the consilium (comprised of government ministers from the member states) and the European Parliament (directly elected representatives).

The European Court of Justice is the judiciary, holding member states to account according to EU laws that our representatives have previously passed.

The European Parliament actually works with committee stages in a very similar way to the House of Commons. The plenary sessions are relatively dull, as opposed to our parliamentary pantomime.

Laws are generally “directives” and member states have to ensure that their national laws are brought into alignment.

“Regulations”, where the EU laws are directly applicable in the member states, are scrutinised very carefully by each member state.

Our media, our MPs and MEPs have failed to explain this system to us over the years. They have often blamed the EU for their own failures.

If there is a democratic deficit it is that the UK has chosen a system where our MEPs appear to lack any obvious direct accountability.

Currently we have the Brexit Party exploiting this to its own advantage (taking the money, while not doing any European Parliament committee work). — Yours faitfhully,

Ralph Hickman

Elizabeth Road, Henley

You can’t deny record

Sir, — In my letter of October 25, I pointed out how John Howell had voted on various issues at Westminster and I backed this up with a reference to the source, theyworkforyou.com, which is based on Westminster’s official record in Hansard.

Mr Howell responded last week by simply saying that I was wrong. He provided no evidence or justification for saying this.

Does he deny that he voted to support cuts to education, health services and the police? Maybe he denies the accuracy of Hansard? — Yours faithfully,

Paul Jenkins

South Stoke

Bluebells is here for you

I am responding to the three letters about the closure of Age UK’s Good Companions day centre at Sue Ryder in Nettlebed (Standard, October 1).

This unfortunate closure need not be “an impending tragedy” for participants and their carers as the Bluebells Day Centre in Henley is actively running on Mondays and Thursdays (10.30 am to 3.30pm) at the Christ Church Centre.

Like the day centre, Bluebells provides:

• A much-needed service for those living with dementia or isolation and for their carers who benefit from a few hours of respite.

• A full day of highly enjoyable activities, camaraderie and entertainment as well as a delicious, two-course hot lunch.

• Transport there and back for guests who don’t drive, using the Henley Handibus.

The same guests come regularly each week, creating a warm, inclusive and friendly atmosphere. We ensure any new guests feel welcome and at home from the moment they arrive.

Unlike the day centre, Bluebells is not dependant on funding from Age UK or the Government, which is often unavailable or meagre and unpredictable.

We are a self-funding local charity. The £30 charge for the day allows us to fund the proper level of trained carers, room rental, lunch and transport and enables us to provide a sustainable, long-term, local and much-needed service.

My understanding is that Age UK is unlikely to rethink its decision unfortunately and it is to close all of its remaining day centres.

More constructively, I encourage you to support Bluebells, spread the word and encourage those you feel would benefit to give us a try. The first session is completely free, so there is nothing to lose. Please call us if you would like more information or to reserve a place on 07931 980597. — Yours faithfully,

Suri Poulos

Co-ordinator, Bluebells, Henley

Please help the homeless

Sir, — In local shop doorways they sleep (countless strangers).

Prey to the elements and vulnerable to all kinds of dangers. Passed by. Alone. No belongings. No homes. No voices. Few choices.

Surely this is not how it should be — our streets, home to so many frightened folk reliant on others’ generosity and on the support of “cash-strapped” charities.

(They might not ever have had that much but what they had they no doubt cherished — all gone with yesterday’s winds. Every dream of theirs vanished).

Individuals cannot change the world, sadly, but can change his or her small corner of it (it is at least a start).

So show some compassion and help at least some make a new start. Help the local homeless to more than simply survive, help to end their rough sleeping and help to mend their broken lives. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Farmer

Wensley Road, Reading