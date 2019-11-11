Another skip in the road

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
Sir, — Once again a skip blocks King’s Road, Henley.
Yet again there is no name, no phone number and no licence.
Surely it should be on the other side of the road with a permit? — Yours faithfully,
Rupert Molloy
York Road, Henley
11 November 2019
