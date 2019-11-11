Red kite in flight

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Sir, — Everyone seems to agree that photographing red kites on the wing is well nigh impossible.
They seem to be as flighty as leavers on a bad day!
This is my latest attempt (at Remenham).
Oh, and one posing in the evening light on a neighbour’s tree. — Yours faithfully,
Rosemary Henderson
Henley Road, Caversham
11 November 2019
