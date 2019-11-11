Monday, 11 November 2019

Red kite in flight

Red kite in flight

Sir, — Everyone seems to agree that photographing red kites on the wing is well nigh impossible.

They seem to be as flighty as leavers on a bad day!

This is my latest attempt (at Remenham).

Oh, and one posing in the evening light on a neighbour’s tree. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Henderson

Henley Road, Caversham

