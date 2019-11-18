Your letters...

The problem is parking

I thoroughly agree with Maggie McMillan that people should shop locally and support Henley and its independent shops (Standard, November 8).

During my time as a town councillor and member of the planning committee, I spoke to many shopkeepers who were moving out.

The reasons all had a common thread — reduced footfall and drastically rising shop rents.

The rents rise because it’s Henley. The footfall is reducing due to lack of access to the town.

We have an increasingly ageing population in Henley, above the national average.

The town serves around 12,500 locals but a total of around 22,500 when you include surrounding villages.

Transport into the town is a major issue. This is not London with a bus stop on every street and a Tube station within walking distance.

Although bus routes around Henley have improved recently, we do not have comprehensive bus routes to cover everyone outside the town.

We are reducing the number of parking spaces which the older population needs.

The King’s Road car park is losing them to development and the station car park could lose half of its spaces to a hotel development.

This problem will become worse as the South Oxfordshire local plan brings in yet more homes on the outskirts of town.

A parking survey was carried out by South Oxfordshire District Council in August 2009 which showed that the town ran out of spaces during the week, let alone at weekends and during the run-up to Christmas.

The report was shelved. Since then we’ve had our district councillor campaigning on “sorting out the lack of parking” twice — both times forgotten post-election.

While Maggie McMillan is right about people turning less to online now for the shopping experience, they are shopping elsewhere for the shopping experience due to lack of access. Witness the recognisable faces in Waitrose in Caversham and Reading.

With limited time sitting waiting for a parking slot, it is a disincentive to shop in Henley.

Without the independent retailers the town centre dies, without the centre the image dies, without the image Henley dies and without that, dare I say, goes the town as well. — Yours faithfully,

Martin Akehurst

Two Tree Hill, Henley

Fireworks out of control

As I write this letter, there are loud fireworks going off, as there have been for nearly two weeks now.

Our two dogs are beside themselves.

Today is November 10 and I’m sure every animal lover and pet owner is heartily sick of the fireworks.

I can only assume that the people continuing to light fireworks have no idea how distressing these are for our pets and by default their owners. The time has surely come to celebrate Guy Fawkes with official displays, which are well advertised in advance, so that pet owners can take the necessary measures to lessen the trauma.

Scotland has taken the first steps with a consultation on fireworks.

Ninety-three per cent of respondents said there should be more controls to make sure animals are not caused unnecessary suffering as a result of fireworks.

Eighty-seven per cent of respondents would welcome a ban on the sale of fireworks to the public.

More than 16,000 people took part in the survey and more than 7,000 responded in the first 24 hours.

A post-election letter to your MP requesting such a consultation on fireworks here in England would be a start in the effort to change the sale of fireworks to the public.

Enjoy an organised display on bonfire night in the safe knowledge that our pets suffer as little as possible and teach our young children about the effect of fireworks on all animals. — Yours faithfully,

Angela Popham

Valley Road, Henley

Join us on protest walk

I read Rosemary Duckett’s letter about the seemingly indefinite closure of the much-loved footpath from Henley to Fawley saying that there would be a peaceful protest tomorrow (Saturday) (Standard, November 8).

I now understand that this protest walk will start opposite the Henley Rugby Club car park at 11am. The footpath leading to the start of this walk begins there.

Without this footpath, people have no option but to walk along the busy Marlow Road, where there is no pavement, to rejoin the network of public footpaths at Dairy Lane opposite the Henley Management College. It is extremely dangerous.

My 10-year-old Australian terrier Bonnie, like many other dogs and owners, loves the meandering Henley to Fawley riverside walk but it has been closed for 14 long months.

A large timber barricade was erected five months ago, closing access to the entire length of this popular public footpath, even though only one small timber bridge is awaiting repair.

We hope that this peaceful protest will persuade Buckinghamshire County Council, which does not seem to have the courtesy to respond to anyone's letters, to do the work and open the way once more.

The current temporary closure notice expires on December 16.

Many locals and visitors are hoping for an early Christmas present and that the public footpath (not) will be open once more. Here’s hoping. Woof, woof. — Yours faithfully,

Jean Garon

Henley

P.S. Bonnie is a Pets as Therapy dog who usually visits the Chiltern Court care centre to cheer the residents but she hasn't been since June as she needed an emergency operation to remove a cancerous tumour lodged between her pelvis and spine. The miraculous surgery was performed by the Supervet team headed by Noel Fitzpatrick.

Despite losing half her pelvis, Bonnie has recovered exceptionally well and is looking forward to joining the walk tomorrow with her owners.

Tory party has changed

Sir, — Since the Henley constituency was formed under the Redistribution of Seats Act 1885, the seat has been occupied by the Conservative and Unionist Party in 130 of the following 134 years.

I guess many people would feel that Henley is exactly the kind of place the Tories should appeal to — a shire county in rural middle-class England with aspirational, decent folk with a respect for the law, respect for institutions and willingness to make a contribution.

A 22-carat fur-lined safe seat for any ambitious Tory wishing to climb the ladder. Why would the Tories not hold this seat for ever and a day?

Well, maybe the Tories of the past could. Maybe the Tory party of Michael Heseltine, Kenneth Clarke, Philip Hammond, Rory Stewart, Amber Rudd, Phillip Lee, Dominic Grieve, and Matthew Parris could continue to win the support of the majority of the population of Henley to infinity and beyond.

But they are no longer members of the Tory party. The party of yesterday is no longer the party of today.

Today’s party apparently has no place for decent, honest, honourable people. These qualities have been overtaken by deception, opaqueness, hypocrisy and a callous disregard for the rule of law. The current party rewards ambition at all costs, lying whenever it serves a purpose, with loyalty to its totalitarian leader and an ideological pursuit of a hard right-wing agenda.

It plays fast and loose with the English language: the outcome of an advisory referendum morphs into “a duty imposed upon us”. Under the new withdrawal agreement there will be no border checks between Northern Ireland and GB, only “minor administrative processes”.

The biggest insult of all is the way this Tory party treats the population like a bunch of idiots — and it is getting away with it.

Or is it? In the European elections earlier this year, the Tories won just 10 per cent of the votes cast in the Henley constituency, beaten by the Liberal Democrats on 34 per cent, the Brexit Party and the Greens.

In South Oxfordshire District Council elections in May, the Tory party lost 22 of the 36 seats, leaving the Lib-Dems as the controlling group.

Henley Town Council has been under Tory control only twice since 2003. Is the nastiness of the Tory Brexit party now having an impact in the polls?

There are signs that it might be. Let me declare my own interest here: I have been a lifetime supporter of the Tory party for almost 50 years. I would have considered myself on the “soft” wing of the party but a Tory nevertheless.

But not now. John Howell will not get my vote at any time in the future while he supports a party of such dishonourable values.

And it’s not me that has changed. If I feel this way, I am convinced that many more middle-of-the-road Tory voters feel the same.

I do not believe Mr Howell is as bad as many of his colleagues but he keeps their company nevertheless.

Critically, despite being aware of the damage such actions will impose on his constituents, he votes for their policies anyway. Where the people of Henley need a leader, they get a follower.

Maybe the end of the road for the Tories in Henley is on the horizon. 130 years is a long time. Perhaps that’s long enough. — Yours faithfully,

Will Stevens

Oaks Road, Shiplake

Catastrophic vote to leave

Sir, — It is so sad. How long will it be before it is realised that Brexit has failed on every level?

We are a totally divided nation, locked in with no hope of recovery in the foreseeable future.

Whether you voted to leave or remain, the damage that Brexit has caused is catastrophic for us all. We are in danger of losing all sense of respect and fairness.

It is not the fault of the people but the politicians and the system. Much of it can be directed at Boris Johnson by his misleading campaign and lies before the referendum and since he has become Prime Minister.

He will stop at nothing. Breaking the law, lying to the Queen, breaking promises and using offensive language that is divisive. He is not fit to be our Prime Minister.

It is said that he models himself on Winston Churchill. Nothing could be further from the reality. Churchill united the nation when attacked by Nazi Germany and he had the vision to unite Europe for our safety, collective responsibility and wellbeing.

Johnson has divided the nation and is prepared to risk our safety and prosperity by turning our back on our friends and allies. I forecast that the coming election is likely to be even more divisive, especially as Nigel Farage’s Brexit party is involved. First past the post can never deliver the true “will of the people”.

Our only hope is to remain in the EU and try to put this disastrous episode of history behind us.

How we achieve this is unclear. It will be no less divisive and the Brexit argument will rage on for years but all the other options will make us poorer and reduce our nation as an influencing power in the modern world.

The EU, with all its limitations and failings, is our best hope. — Yours faithfully,

Edward G Hallett

Longfield Road, Twyford

It’s you who is deluded

Sir, — When I read the somewhat disjointed rant of Philip Collings regarding climate change (Standard, November 1), I thought it must be a spoof letter but then it dawned on me that he actually believes that his totally unsubstantiated comments and statements are facts.

Does this man really think that he knows better than thousands of highly qualified scientists who state daily that there is indeed a climate emergency which is worsening at an alarming rate?

His comment that capitalism will somehow solve all our climate problems is both puzzling and more than a little bizarre.

Mr Collings seems to think that anyone who shows concern for the environment is somehow delusional and that he has the right to question their sanity.

I have no doubt that, in the very near future, climate “events” will prove his views to be deeply flawed and even dangerous. — Yours faithfully,

Vic Moore

Remenham Hill

Good value for money

Your story on the Henley Town Council budget (Standard, November 8) provided a helpful explanation of the constraints and pressures as we plan for 2019/20.

The budget has to be decided in January.

The council currently has reserves of about £5million in investments and we are able to draw down from these to fund projects.

Overall we try to keep these reserves intact by balancing our budgets. If we do run a deficit, we need to fund this from our reserves.

In recent years the council has come under financial pressure as a result of our decisions to fill the gaps left by austerity-enforced cuts, especially at South Oxfordshire district and Oxfordshire county councils.

Here are some of the services the council is providing where external funding was provided previously or should come from elsewhere:

• Town bus service: replacing lost funding from the county council and expanding the service to include Saturdays.

• Town manager after the district council stopped funding

• Bollards in River Terrace (county council responsibility).

• Bluebells dementia centre (previously funded by Age Concern)

• River & Rowing Museum: support for education programme.

• Headway — replaced lost funding for music therapy.

• Henley Music School: supporting children’s music lessons which are no longer provided in schools.

• Henley Family Centre: replacing Rainbow Centre which closed after county council pulled funding.

• New equipment at Makins and Freemans playgrounds.

All these are valuable services and I am sure residents would agree that providing these is a good use of council funds and taxpayers’ money.

However, the effect is a deficit in the council budget for 2019/20. We consider these commitments represent good value for money. — Yours faithfully,

Councillors Ian Reissmann and Rob Romans

Chair and vice-chair, finance strategy and management committee, Henley Town Council

Kind words appreciated

Sir, — What a kind plea for the homeless from Paul Farmer (Standard, November 8).

My 32-year-old son died on the street in Reading after long use of heroin and alcohol. Sadly, he wouldn’t accept help that had been offered, which unfortunately is the case sometimes with these vulnerable people.

These lost souls just need to be noticed and given shelter and support.

There are many charities that feed and clothe them but there is nowhere for them to lay their head at night. The amount of empty buildings around could be made use of.

Thank you, Paul Farmer, for your words. — Yours faithfully,

Lyndsay Patey

Reading Road, Henley

Saved me some paint!

Sir, — At last! Someone with a bit of brain has seen the howling error on the hoarding for the Regent Place development along the A4155 Reading Road near Shiplake.

It is not “A” exclusive development, it is “An” exclusive development (debatable, of course).

I was getting ready to get the white paint out myself. — Yours faithfully,

Sue Vivian-Wright

Greys Road, Henley