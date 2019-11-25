Monday, 25 November 2019

Hungry pheasants are welcome

Sir, — Our bird tables have attracted some interesting birds.

We have enjoyed watching female and male pheasants this year. The male has not come to the table yet but lurks locally with his mates.

Hopefully, it will keep our feathered friends fed in the advancing autumn.

I thank the birds for choosing to visit us so we see them up close. — Yours faithfully,

Keith Knight

Swiss Farm, Henley

