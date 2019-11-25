Monday, 25 November 2019

Cock robin all right

Sir, — This is a complete thug of a robin.

He complains if his breakfast is late and does a war dance if he thinks you are about to steal a juicy bug that’s his.

The other picture shows some red kites at Culham.

I thought the picture was fuzzy but your Nature Notes columnist Vincent Ruane assures me it’s moody! — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Henderson

Henley Road, Caversham

