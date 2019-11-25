Cock robin all right

Footpath trees ‘butchered’ by water company
MORE than a dozen young trees planted along a ... [more]
Monday, 25 November 2019
Sir, — This is a complete thug of a robin.
He complains if his breakfast is late and does a war dance if he thinks you are about to steal a juicy bug that’s his.
The other picture shows some red kites at Culham.
I thought the picture was fuzzy but your Nature Notes columnist Vincent Ruane assures me it’s moody! — Yours faithfully,
Rosemary Henderson
Henley Road, Caversham
25 November 2019
More News:
POLL: Have your say