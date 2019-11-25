Monday, 25 November 2019

Map of the world inside this tree

Sir, — I think I may have found a map that could be attributed to the 16th century cartopgrapher Geradus Mercator.

It may also indicate the line of a tectonic plate passing through the planet in a north/south aspect and running through what may be the Antipodes.

There are also what seem to be minor lines of configuration running from the central point of the axis.

It may, of course, just be an old tree cross-section. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

