Did all these trees need to be felled?

Sir, — It is remarkable that in many cases the value of protecting mature trees in rural environments is given priority, thereby forcing developers to heed judgements and rulings based on aesthetic criteria and local opinion.

However, the mature and stately trees on the A4155 by the Thames Farm development in Shiplake are being felled in quick succession.

Surely it is possible to selectively leave some of these mature trees in order to give the housing development a sense of continuity rather than a scorched earth approach resulting in another ubiquitous conurbation with newly planted Hornby train set trees. Shiplake is deserving of a considered transition.

I suppose with such an incongruous title like “Regency Place”, I fear the die is cast. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Duncan

Station Road, Shiplake

Sir, — It is extremely sad to see a large number of mature trees felled in Shiplake to make way for a development that is totally inappropriate to the area and that does not have the necessary infrastructure to support it. Surely a belt of trees along the main road could have been retained, partly to screen the development and in part to improve the environment.

Politicians seem to be in a race to see who can promise to plant the most trees. Surely they would do better to fight to protect the ones we already have, as it takes decades for a tree to fully develop.

Vanity projects such as HS2 and inappropriate developments such as this one at Shiplake should be considered in terms of the damage done to the planet.

Instead of people travelling to London to join in some disruptive demonstrations against climate change would they not do better to fight local acts of vandalism perpetrated by property developers (planet destroyers)?

Insect and bird populations are in massive decline — the activities in Shiplake, and around the country, are the cause. Millions of insects and birds have been gratuitously destroyed.

We need to stop doing this if the planet is to survive. Global warming is not the only threat to the planet. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Henderson

Henley Road, Caversham