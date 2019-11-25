Your letters...

Please help erect bridge

Sir, — This an open letter to Aida Dellal and the Fawley Court Estate.

I am writing to you on behalf of many local residents and several local organisations to appeal for any extra help you can give in finding a solution to the collapsed footbridge on Fawley footpath 12 across the canal on your land.

As you know, the bridge failed over a year ago and there have been great and real concerns that the consequent closure of this beautiful and historic footpath along the Thames is not just an inconvenience to many local people but also a potential hazard to those who risk trying to walk along the main road. Fortunately, so far there have been no serious accidents.

We have no insight into the causes of the delay in reconstructing the bridge but we recognise that issues concerning public footpaths can be complicated.

However, many residents of Henley and Hambleden have been disturbed and are increasingly upset that apparently no start on the work has yet been made.

As you probably know, there has been some lively correspondence in the Henley Standard and there was protest walk on Saturday.

There are so many people in and around Henley who love the town with its history and traditions and who are also proud of its access to the surrounding serene and beautiful countryside, which is why it is an accredited Walkers Are Welcome town.

We greatly appreciate the support you give to the local community and we wonder if you can see some way to get the work started or, alternatively, to provide a safe, temporary diversion around the canal.

In addition to my own national organisation, the Chiltern Society, Walkers are Welcome and the local Ramblers’ groups are all concerned about the continuing situation which is potentially dangerous and a poor advertisement for our town.

We should be most grateful if you could provide a solution before walkers who are forced on to the dangerous A4155 road suffer injury or worse. — Yours faithfully,

Kate Ashbrook

General secretary, Open Spaces Society, Bell Street, Henley

Great crowd at protest

Sir, — As one of the organisers of the Bring Back the Fawley Court public footbridge protest on Saturday, it was fantastic to see so many people campaigning.

Let’s keep fighting for the reintroduction of the footbridge, which will hopefully happen soon.

In addition, let’s hope that in the meantime we don’t hear of any injuries or fatalities for walkers and kids participating in their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme programme who currently have to follow the alternative footpath and navigate the dangerous Marlow Road. — Yours faithfully,

James Lambert

Mill End

Footpath protection

Sir, — It would seem that the Fawley Court Estate was fearful of the peaceful protest walk on Saturday judging by the additional timbers to reinforce the barricade and the camera up in the tree angled specifically at the barricade.

Well, with 150 protesters, I hope there was enough film to include everyone. — Yours faithfully,

Rupert Molloy

York Road, Henley

Short-sighted attitude

Sir, — I wish to reply to the letter headlimed “Posturing doomsayers” by Philip Collings (Standard, November 1).

Most scientists agree, I think, that there is a real rather than a “so-called” climate emergency.

Sea levels are rising, huge areas are being flooded and huge sections of ice at both poles are melting, as are the glaciers and mountain snow in the Alps and Himalayas.

The temperature of the sea has also gone up and this is depleting corals and plants on the barrier reefs.

Mr Collings says: “The much-vilified CO2 gas knows no national boundaries and diffuses around the world… feeding every plant and therefore almost every sentient creature on earth”. In other words, don’t vilify CO2, we need it.

But we have too much of it and it is preventing heat from escaping the planet, thus causing global warming.

Too many of the trees which feed on it are being cut down. Too much of a good thing is a bad thing.

Then he says it is useless for the UK to work towards being a carbon-zero nation because this would not affect global carbon levels. Therefore going it alone is futile.

But it is not futile. The UK must set an example. If we don’t try, how can we expect any other nations to try to combat the problem?

And many in the West want to help struggling third-world countries; this is already happening in parts of the world.

The trouble is that the leadership of most poorer countries is shockingly corrupt. A few wealthy people have all the power and are not interested in the wellbeing of their people but only in themselves.

The “billions [who] remain in poverty” is a separate issue from the need to stop global warming.

Mr Collings’ attitude to fossil fuels is short-sighted. Fossil fuels will eventually run out because we are using them faster than they are being made. Future generations will no longer have the choice to use them.

Comparison with the fear of nuclear weapons is specious; the problems and the solutions are so very different. The problem of global warming is most definitely not “irrational” and only those who are not aware of the dangers before their very eyes would call highlighting this problem “fear-mongering”. We should be afraid.

And “these malevolent gloomsters”, as Mr Collings calls the Extinction Rebellion movement and others, are in fact encouraging what he recommends, viz. “encouraging the world’s industrial base to find and invest in inventive, practical and affordable technological solutions to problems that are coming towards us over the next century”.

It just seems that XR and Mr Collings differ in identifying what those problems are.

I hope Mr Collings read Ed Atkinson’s letter, which appeared on the same page as his letter, headlined “Time for carbon fee”. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Geake

Sonning Common

There’s fact and opinion

Sir, — Vic Moore suggests that I made totally unsubstantiated comments and statements of fact (Standard, November 15). Which of these facts is untrue:

1.That CO2 diffuses evenly around the world and so the UK eliminating all of its one per cent of global CO2 emissions will make not a jot of difference by itself.

2. That there are at least three billion very poor people who need and are demanding the lifestyle that we already enjoy by having adequate power in our homes and businesses. Does Mr Moore want to condemn them to permanent poverty?

3.That zero carbon even by 2050 will massively reduce the UK's standard of living.

4.That Adam Smith's Invisible Hand will, through capitalism, always deliver what is needed by society. Thankfully, there are many, many more scientists working to invent and to improve things in the real world of business and commerce than there are in the ivory towers of climate science.

The facts are as stated and were presented in a logical sequence.

Mr Moore may disagree with my view on the sanity of Roger Hallam but that is only a matter of opinion — as the man with the wooden leg said. — Your faithfully,

Philip Collings

Peppard Common

Blame the establishment

Sir, — Edward G Hallett asserts that Brexit has failed on every level (Standard, November 15).

Forgive me if I have missed something, but I was under the impression that Brexit hasn’t actually happened yet.

Mr Hallett’s inference that Brexit has created a divided nation, with no hope of recovery and that it has caused catastrophic damage to this country, couldn’t be further from the truth.

The climate for change that ultimately prevailed in 2016 was caused by decades of division leading up to this.

As the Home Counties and shire-based middle classes became progressively more affluent and aspirational from the Eighties onwards, so their polar opposites in the declining industrial base of the Midlands and North were left further and further behind.

The “open door” immigration policy of the Blair government created further imbalances within society and simmering resentment and unrest.

The referendum was an anti-establishment vote, a vote for change from many of the disenfranchised and a chance for people to say that they had had enough of corrupt and unaccountable bankers and politicians.

The reason that the Brexit process has stalled is because the establishment has done everything in its power to block it.

I deal with a lot of business people, being one of the four to five million SMEs that are the lifeblood of this country (not big business and corporations).

We are all getting on with our lives, employing people and trying to create wealth.

I do not see catastrophe or irreversible damage. I see a mixture of caution and confidence and whatever lies ahead, the wheels of industry will keep turning.

Mr Hallett seems obsessed with Boris Johnson and I suspect that his desire to remain in the EU results in a need to focus his anger in a certain direction.

I can assure him that he will see and hear a plethora of misleading statements and lies over the next few weeks from all sides of the political divide and manifestos that will not be honoured. It is part of political life. — Yours faithfully,

Stephen Horne

Cressingham Road, Reading

Second place doesn’t count

Sir, — Edward G Hallett refers to the damage Brexit has caused.

Can I suggest, if those who got fewer votes in the referendum had just accepted the result, there would not have been any damage?

Unfortunately, some folk think it’s not the winning, but the coming second that counts. — Yours faithfully,

Dave Ramm

Reading

Can’t deny democracy

Sir, — I wonder what the views of your Remain correspondents are about democracy. Have they thought about the reasons why so many people in the North voted Brexit?

It seems ironic that the party most vigorous in their opposition to the referendum result call themselves Liberal Democrats. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hawkins

Berkshire Road, Henley

Wasted vote round here

Sir, — Once more we have a general election looming.

It seems we have had more elections since they introduced the five-year “fixed term” idea in 2011 than in the previous two decades but I guess that’s politicians for you. Never let it be said that they have any sense or logic, eh?

It is amusing watching other parties making themselves visible in this constituency and knowing they are wasting their time and money.

Let’s face it, you could place a blue rosette on a badger and declare it the Conservative candidate for Henley and the day after the election we’d have a member of the stoat family as MP.

It is a long-known fact that anyone who seeks a position of power should not, under any circumstances, be allowed anywhere near power.

What we need is someone with intelligence, charm, sophistication, empathy, vision and absolutely no desire to be in power. A genuinely nice person, who actually cares.

Taking all this into account, there is only one possible solution. We must get rid of parliament (both houses) for the next five years and make Joanna Lumley our supreme despotic leader. — Yours faithfully,

Simon Brickhill

Goring Heath

Shame about my old house

Editor, -— I have noticed in recent editions various comments about the “rundown” house in Wargrave, which sounds as though it should have been in an Alfred Hitchcock murder plot.

In the Sixties Monty Charles, who was the chairman of De Beers and lived in Eaton Square, London, decided he wanted a weekend house in Wargrave which had to be of the best quality and design of the time. He commissioned Paddick & Son, a local firm with an excellent reputation for bespoke quality buildings, to build Silvaplana.

I was fortunate to purchase the house from him in 1980 as his wife had become seriously ill.

I enjoyed living at Silvaplana for a further 34 years but five years ago decided to downsize and sold the property.

Some time ago I was upset to hear that substantial trees had been cut down without permission and to now hear that the house is “rundown” is distressing. It is a shame that this has been allowed to happen as the property has not been lived in since I moved out.

While I was the occupier the heating and insulation of the house were never a problem.

I recently sold my company in the village, Wargrave Motors, and the development which has taken its place conforms to Wokingham District Council’s requirements and is a tribute to the village.

I trust that some sense will prevail in constructing a property that conforms to the conservation area in which this house lies without detriment to the neighbours. — Yours faithfully,

Brian Gilkes

Eastbury, West Berkshire

Sorry for the inconvenience

Sir, — I apologise to all who were inconvenienced last week and early this week by overnight road closures in Remenham.

Resurfacing on the Wokingham side of Henley Bridge was undertaken. This is part of major investment to maintain our network to ensure a smooth ride for all who use it, especially at this key point between two counties.

Thank you to all drivers and residents, on both sides of the bridge, for your patience while we completed the works in this very difficult area. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor John Halsall

Chairman, Remenham Parish Council, ward member, Remenham, Wargarve and Ruscombe, and leader, Wokingham Borough Council, Remenham

Thanks for donations

Roy Featherstone and I played music in Henley market place on Saturday in aid of Children in Need.

We performed for about three hours and raised £428.90. We would like to thank the passers-by and shoppers for their wonderful donations. — Yours faithfully,

Barry Rosier