Dramatic sunset during dog walk

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
Sir, — I took this photograph of a rather dramatic sunset on Monday last week.
Our dog Bisto enjoyed the walk while I was rushing around trying to find a decent vantage point. I must admit to taking quite a few photos, even ones of vapour trails. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
02 December 2019
More News:
Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
POLL: Have your say