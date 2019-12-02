Your letters...

Let’s all keep town clean

Sir, — Further to the article about the condition of Henley town centre and the comments from residents (Standard, November 22), I agree that it is a delightful town and a great place to live.

The aim of the Henley in Bloom sub-committee (of which I am lucky to be a member) is to brighten up the streets and parks with flowers and shrubs, with the help of our parks staff and also the Gardening Buddies who plant the town beds and tubs each season.

Jan Sutton, who runs the Buddies, would welcome any garden lovers to help with planting, which is not too demanding and a pleasure to do. If anyone is interested, please get in touch with the town hall.

Apart from the three busy councillors on the sub-committee, there are just two more members in the group to do what we can, when we can, to tidy and beautify Henley. We are therefore very restricted in achieving as much as we’d like to.

I keep a couple of “guerrilla” patches going, which were previously very bare, but it all takes time.

There are certain places that gather cigarette ends and detritus which are not cleared quickly enough.

Despite the work that the dedicated Adie from Biffa can be seen doing all round the town, he is just one man clearing all the rubbish.

We would really benefit from everyone thinking about how we can prevent littering and eliminate all the “grot spots”.

Personally, I am not keen on the A-boards, which make people bunch up on the pavements.

But the one thing that nobody mentioned is the chewing gum on the ground, particularly around the bins in Bell Street. If we installed chewing gum bins in the worst spots, I wonder if people might actually put their gum in them rather than drop it on the pavement?

As well as reducing cleaning costs, our pavements would look so much smarter and make us even prouder of the town. — Yours faithfully,

Caroline Langler

Queen Street, Henley

The simple alternatives

Sir, — In relation to the forthcoming general election, it seems to me it is only about two very simple and clear outcomes:

The first is where we remain part of the European Union, through which the UK already has access to existing and still-to–be ratified free trade arrangements with half of the world’s economies, where with 27 other countries we are seriously doing something about the world’s greatest challenge, climate change, and where we retain the highest standards on the environmental, food and working conditions in the world.

Alternatively, we allow Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to take us in a race to the bottom as the only way Brexit can be a success is by doing a deal with Donald Trump, a climate change denier and the man who overturned Obamacare, which provided at least some form of NHS services for the poor of America.

We wouldn’t be able to walk away from doing a deal as that would admit failure and it would mean us all having to accept buying GM Frankenstein foods, chlorinated chicken and the privatisation of the NHS.

It is a lie to say there are great trade deals just waiting to be done, an even bigger lie than was made to the Queen when Boris prorogued Parliament.

So it is as simple as that and every voter must ask, “Do I want to do a deal with Donald Trump?”

Afterwards you can’t say you didn’t know what outcome you were voting for. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Sarsfield-Hall

Grange Close, Goring

Don’t forget investment

Sir — With the election getting close, I am most grateful to the reader who highlighted the role of EU.

I have found that many people are unaware of the investment the EU has put into the UK (and Britain has been very poor to help the communities up north).

Yes, there are minuses but considering the state of the world, I feel the EU is an important force here in Europe.

I would also like to point out that our MP John Howell attended the march in Henley for more funding for local schools. The Government actually cut funding but he did not object at the time.

Finally, the Conservatives keep banging on about how Labour mismanaged the economy and that was why we had austerity.

But according to the American economist Paul Krugman, it was the American mortgage market which caused the 2008 crash and a global crisis.

Norway had done a very clever thing by setting up a kind of trust fund with takings from oil revenues, whereas Britain under Margaret Thatcher used the money for tax cuts.

This approach made the UK more vulnerable to market forces but, as Krugman says, it suited Conservative ideology to blame Labour.

Finally, I just want to add that Jeremy Corbyn is getting a lot of flak over his spending.

People in Scandinavia are not in revolt over their high taxes (even if they are not ecstatic about them).

Their taxes are not quite as radical as what Jeremy Corbyn has proposed but rather that than what is happening in Britain with food banks and poor housing. — Yours faithfully,

Anne H Johnson

Blandy Road, Henley

Poor quality of politics

Sir, — When the history of the 2019 general election is written it will be said that all the three main parties promised things they could not deliver.

It is only the Brexit Party and the SNP who can be credited with being absolutely up front and clear with what they want and how they intend to deliver.

Of course, neither of these two parties has much chance of making a real difference in Westminster unless there is another hung parliament and then the SNP might play a role. Of all the misinformation which has been flying around there is one issue which I believe desperately needs correcting.

Boris Johnson says that the current mistrust in politicians stems from the fact that Brexit has not been achieved. This is quite wrong.

It has been many years since the question “How do you know when a politician is lying? It is when you see his lips moving” was doing the rounds.

Doing a little research, I see that some sources attribute this question to the Tony Blair and weapons of mass destruction scandal.

But I am old enough to remember that it was used much earlier. I think it stems from at least as far as the Richard Nixon era in the Seventies.

Actually, politicians have always interpreted the world and their actions in such a way as to deflect any criticism from themselves. They generally refuse to acknowledge any fault or shortcoming.

Wherever possible, they rubbish the opposition and ignore their own short comings, emphasising the really good things they intend to do, and steadfastly refuse to discuss the reasons why they did not fulfil their own promises.

This is the essence of our adversarial politics but this approach is not written in stone.

What is even worse is that interviewers have given up trying to get politicians to answer the questions put to them. I believe interviewers can do much better.When a question is not answered, he or she can say, “it is clear that you are not prepared to answer my question — maybe the public will remember that”.

Such a statement would make a difference.

Are we not all tired of the dreadful way we allow politics to be done in this country? — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

MP should live here

Sir, — We all know that John Howell, our MP of more than 11 years, does not live in or near Henley and, on trying to find where the other candidates live, I discover that Laura Coyle (Liberal Democrat) lives in Goring, Jo Robb (Green Party) lives “outside Henley in the countryside” and that Zaid Yacoob Marham (Labour) is from Oxford.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have someone who actually lives in the town representing the town?

It has been shown by the number of times that Mr Howell has visited Henley that we need a resident of Henley as our MP. — Yours faithfully,

John Williams

Greys Road, Henley

Maybe not best choice

Sir, — I’m not sure I agree with Simon Brickhill’s choice of Joanna Lumley as “supreme despotic leader” of the country (Standard, November 22).

Wasn’t she one of the glamorous blondes who persuaded our Boris, when he was Mayor of London, to hand over large amounts of taxpayers’ dosh for a dubious scheme, the £53 million plans for an invisible garden bridge over the Thames? — Yours faithfully,

Kaye McArthur

Ancastle Green, Henley

Opinionated claptrap

Sir, — I have tried to ignore Phillip Collings’ recent letters but felt I had to respond to his latest one (Standard, November 22), if only to point out his misunderstanding of opinion and fact.

I was reluctant to do so as I realise I am simply feeding the attention that, like most pub bores, Mr Collings craves.

1) He argues that the UK reducing CO2 will make no difference but that is like saying it doesn’t matter if I throw my rubbish out of the car window. Every action to reduce pollution will help, even if only in a small way.

2) Three billion people may want to get richer but his implication that this can only be done by increasing pollution is opinion, not fact.

3) He asserts that zero carbon emissions by 2050 will massively reduce the UK’s standard of living. This is, again, clearly an opinion, not a fact.

4) He believes that capitalism will always deliver what is needed. I’d advise Mr Collings to go beyond looking up Adam Smith on Wikipedia and learn about how markets can fail.

The present climate issues are connected to the problem of externalities, where the full “cost” of producing a good is not captured in the price. In this case, the pollution created is not priced by the market.

My 11-year-old has a more sophisticated understanding of the difference between opinion and fact than the correspondent.

I invite him to revisit his four “facts” and try to categorise them into either unsubstantiated opinion or outright falsehoods. — Yours faithfully,

Tim Dickson

Greys Hill, Henley

Timetable trouble ahead

Editor, — Once upon a time we had the 7.40am direct train from Henley to Paddington for the morning commute.

Then the main line was electrified and we lost the direct train.

But the connection at Twyford was an electric train straight out of the depot so we all got a seat and most people joining the train at Maidenhead did as well.

From December 16, when Great Western Railway introduces its new timetable, this service is going to be “improved” by allowing us to join a connecting train at Twyford already full with passengers from all stations from Didcot.

GWR tried this out on Thursday morning last week by cancelling our usual train and allowing us to get the train from Didcot a few minutes later.

Most of us did not get a seat and when the train got to Maidenhead hardly anyone was able to fit in.

About 100 people (maybe more) were left to wait 20 minutes for the next stopping train to Paddington.

I pity whoever is the next MP for either Henley or Maidenhead as they are going to get inundated with requests to apply pressure on GWR to revert back to the unimproved service.

At least if the former prime minister retains her seat (as I expect), she will have had plenty of practice of banging her head against a brick wall so should be able to deal with GWR. — Yours faithfully,

Philip Johnson

Northfield Avenue, Shiplake

Shameful response

Sir, — I have been following your coverage of the failed bridge on the Thames footpath for the past few weeks with dismay and embarrassment.

All riverbanks and streams erode and change over time. The left bank of the Thames consists primarily of soft earth and is susceptible to erosion, which is to some extent exacerbated by the backwash from vessels and rowers on the river, quite apart from all the natural reasons why erosion is occurring at such a fast rate.

Surveys carried out on behalf of the Henley Royal Regatta, which owns the river bank immediately south and opposite Fawley, estimate that up to a metre of bank is eroding every year. This is staggering,

The regatta has a “soft” engineering solution that maintains the natural appearance of the river bank and protects the natural environment as well as protecting the historical trees which have roots in the river and for the rowers who need a bank to climb on should they capsize.

Such a scheme has received planning permission and will cost the regatta an eye-watering amount of money.

By contrast, the footpath at Hambleden Mill, which is very close and very wide and crosses the river so one can walk to Henley and Aston safely, is both protected from erosion and has a car park at Henley Bridge, which is disabled friendly.

As a Henley resident of many years, I have witnessed the widening of the cut at Fawley along with all the other streams along this route; the gap keeps getting larger. These bridges have failed several times in 2005, 2008, 2013 and finally again in 2018.

As the cut isn’t considered to be the main river, the cost of reinstatement is the council’s, not the landowner’s. Councils can only do so much without spending huge amounts.

This is no longer a matter of a simple reinstatement of a footbridge; the council has an obligation to all users to keep it safe, or it will simply fail again. It is also important and an equal responsibility for the landowner to be reasonable.

The council has annually given this footpath a legal diversion during the regatta but the bridge was never relocated to accommodate the set-up.

Fawley Court is the only large estate which continuously contributes substantial funds to our community, notwithstanding the long restoration programme it is engaged in at Fawley Court.

We, the local community, are at risk of losing them, as I have no doubt any normal reaction would be to lock the gates, throw the keys away and end all their charitable contributions. It is shameful that such a small number of people can so embarrass the Henley community at large. — Yours faithfully,

Keven Bentley

Hambleden

Bring bridge on a barge

Sir, — I, along with many others, went on the walk to protest at the closure of the footpath Fawley 12.

Whoever is at fault, there is a simple solution: bring in, by barge, a ready-made bridge. I’m sure there is a company that could do this and at short notice.

The need then to cross anybody’s land with heavy machinery is bypassed. A temporary alternative would be a pontoon.

Both these ideas were suggested by Rosemary Duckett, who walks Fawley 12 regularly. — Yours faithfully,

Stephen Borlase

Swiss Farm, Henley

Not end of the world...

Sir, — During last summer I was parked in Hart Street facing St Mary’s Church when I was approached by a lady with her shoes in her hand pushing a rollator.

She was in considerable distress with the heat. She had just come from St Mary’s where she said “they were aware of her situation” but did nothing, so I drove her home.

It wasn’t the first time I have been made aware of the Church of England’s attitude.

I visited St Paul’s Cathedral when it was open to the public during the Lord Mayor’s Parade. There I took advantage of the chance to embrace some ecclesiastical gravitas.

As I entered the cathedral, I noticed the words “God” and “Heaven” engraved on the heavy plate glass doors.

When I eventually exited on to Ludgate Hill I felt the intense cold.

There was a man curled up in a sleeping bag in a nearby office doorway. We chatted. He was very cold and not well.

When I got back to Henley I emailed the cathedral asking if the heating was kept on through the night — it was — “but to wear a coat as it was cold outside”.

I then asked if, as the words “God” and” Heaven” were embedded on the glass doors, it would be too much to let the man in the sleeping bag be given shelter in the cathedral through the freezing night.

This time the Chapter House did not reply.

This failure to respond was not the fault of the Chapter House.

A fish rots from the head down and in this case the fish is Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who has stated publicly that he sometimes has doubts in his belief in God.

Moreover. he is now backed by Pope Francis, who no longer believes in a physical bodily resurrection.

Both can be excused as 2,000 years ago their homelands did not have in place a secure border control system fit for the appraisal of foreign fake news from the Middle East about a Messiah, a bright star and choirs of angels.

After all, Christmas was dying in the early 19th century and it would have disappeared altogether were it not for a few Englishmen in England who revived it — no wise Arabs in the Holy Land helped. That says it all.

Now we know that the churches themselves are questioning orthodox teachings maybe we should see the extinction we are now threatened with as not the end of the world. — Yours faithfully,

Sam Brown

Western Road, Henley

Always check statements

Sir, — I am writing to alert and stress the importance of checking credit card statements.

This month I discovered that £59.99 had been taken from my account for “Motor Club”.

A lady at customer services at Tesco (my credit card) was most helpful and found it was connected to Easy Life, a company I had bought a small item from.

I remembered a phone call I had had from a man trying to sell me the “Motor Club” and I agreed to look at the details. That was the last I heard.

When I phoned Easy Life I was told I had been put on a free two-week trial and, because I hadn’t cancelled it, they had taken the money. I had never given my card details, so they had obviously taken them from my previous purchase. I was hopping mad!

They have promised to refund the money.

I work in a charity shop and am amazed at the number of customers who do not take their receipts from credit card payments, which I presume means they don’t check their monthly statements.

Please be aware. There are lots of scams like this. — Yours faithfully,

Audrey Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

Unexpected kindness

Two weeks ago, I witnessed an act of kindness in Henley.

It was the anniversary of my beloved daughter’s death. After visiting her grave in Harpsden, I needed to exercise and clear my mind.

Setting off for Henley, I passed an elderly disabled woman struggling with her walker and sheltering in a shop doorway.

I continued and then sat on the pavement outside Costa in Duke Street to rest my legs as I am partially disabled.

At 5pm I saw a car drive up and park outside the Oxfam book shop opposite. A gentleman got out and went into the shop.

He re-emerged almost immediately and quickly walked towards the woman I had previously passed. He talked to her and then escorted her back to his car and drove her home.

On what was an otherwise sad day for me, I was filled with hope after witnessing this unexpected act of kindness. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

Why are we so accepting?

Sir, — On November 7 my wife and I were at the Regal Cinema’s live presentation of the National Theatre’s production of Hansard.

As the play started, the lights were dimmed but only half way, making it uncomfortable viewing for the entire performance.

My complaint is not so much about the incompetence in the projection room but despair at the fact that nobody in the audience with a seat by the aisle moved to get the problem rectified.

Unfortunately, my wife and I were seated at the furthest end of a row. What is it about the British that we are generally passively prepared to accept the unacceptable? — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Welcome donation

Sir. — Last week, Phillip Schofield, a patron of the Chiltern Centre in Henley, kindly donated £20,000 to the charity.

The money was raised at Carfest, a charity event arranged by Chris Evans. hank you so much for choosing the Chiltern Centre.

This money will enable the centre to continue to provide support for young adults aged 16 to 30 who have severe learning disabilities and physical disabilities.

These young adults are among the most vulnerable in our society. The families who care for them are pushed to the limit and the centre allows them to take a break knowing their children are in a safe and caring environment. — Your faithfully,

Lisa Drage

Parent trustee, the Chiltern Centre, Henley