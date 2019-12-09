Monday, 09 December 2019

Nothing out of the ordinary here

Nothing out of the ordinary here

This is Lucy Swift and me taking a break from performing in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Kenton Theatre in Henley to go shopping for some snacks for the after-show party.

We thought it would be funny going out in our costume so we stopped off at Coppa for a drink and ended up speaking to quite a few people who wondered what we were doing and the same as we walked down the street.

Nothing out of the ordinary when it comes to our marvellous town of Henley. Just a bit of fun really. — Yours faithfully,

Piers Burnell

Remenham

