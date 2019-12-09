Autumn fungi seem to be thriving

Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been
Monday, 09 December 2019
Faye Hardiman, my gardener, took this amazing shot of my garden on her phone.
We had so many mushrooms of all different types this year but these were the most colourful. — Yours faithfully,
Linda Seward
Cookley Green
When walking in Shiplake the other morning, l came across these amazing fungi.
I counted 30 “florets”. Luckily, l had my iPad on me and took this photo. — Yours faithfully,
Sheila Ferris
Shiplake
09 December 2019
