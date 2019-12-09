Monday, 09 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Autumn fungi seem to be thriving

Autumn fungi seem to be thriving

Faye Hardiman, my gardener, took this amazing shot of my garden on her phone.

We had so many mushrooms of all different types this year but these were the most colourful. — Yours faithfully,

Linda Seward

Cookley Green

When walking in Shiplake the other morning, l came across these amazing fungi.

I counted 30 “florets”. Luckily, l had my iPad on me and took this photo. — Yours faithfully,

Sheila Ferris

Shiplake

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33