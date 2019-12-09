Autumn fungi seem to be thriving

Faye Hardiman, my gardener, took this amazing shot of my garden on her phone.

We had so many mushrooms of all different types this year but these were the most colourful. — Yours faithfully,

Linda Seward

Cookley Green

When walking in Shiplake the other morning, l came across these amazing fungi.

I counted 30 “florets”. Luckily, l had my iPad on me and took this photo. — Yours faithfully,

Sheila Ferris

Shiplake