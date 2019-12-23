Go see this fantastic pantomime

Sir, — I went to watch Sleeping Beauty at the Kenton Theatre on the opening night and wanted to tell you the cast were outstanding, especially as there are only six actors playing the different roles.

Their performance was astonishing, from the great jokes to the involvement of the audience. There is lots to laugh about.

The singing from all the characters was amazing throughout.

If you like pantomimes and musicals then you should go and watch Sleeping Beauty.

I met Heather Simpkin, the director, playwright and producer, after the show and she is the most wonderful person I have ever met. This is the best pantomime I have seen and her work is breathtaking.

The scenery was all painted by the marvellous Steve Allender. Just looking at it makes you feel like you are really there.

The costumes, which were designed and made by Phil Crouch, are also fantastic.

I have asked if I can go and see the pantomime again if there are any tickets left and if you haven’t been, you should go. — Yours faithfully,

Megan, aged 11

Henley