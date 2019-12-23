So what is the speed limit exactly?

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
Monday, 23 December 2019
Driving from Shiplake to Henley I came across these two signs. It’s also the same going the other way. So what is the speed limit? — Yours faithfully,
Paul Goddard
Fingest
23 December 2019
More News:
Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
£5,400 refurbishment of village’s ‘historical gem’
REBECCA’S Well in Crazies Hill is to be ... [more]
Flood warnings issued to villagers after rain
FLOOD warnings have been issued to residents of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say