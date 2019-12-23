Your letters...

Multiple offenders

Sir, — Christmas trees. They make our town so festive and are a delight for everyone, the young so excited by Christmas and the not-so-young as well.

And, of course, Christmas is a time for giving and a wonderful feeling of community.

Oh, did I say giving and community? Look again at the Christmas trees put up by the town council and paid for by shopkeepers and there is a theme.

Virtually all the national multiples are without trees on their premises. Let’s name some names, Nationwide, Barclays, NatWest, Starbucks and Boots just to name and shame a few.

But there are plenty more that haven’t bothered, including the charity shops. There is a notable exception, the Catherine Wheel — J D Wetherspoon has paid for four trees.

Thank goodness that local traders make a much better show.

So, here we have it, big businesses in our town take as much from our community as they possibly can during the whole year but will they shell out £75 for a tree to put something back into the community? Not a chance. No, we are just treated as income streams, nothing more. Sad, isn’t it?

But don’t be downhearted, Henley has more than enough community and cheer to go round, not only at Christmas but throughout the year. Let’s enjoy it. — Yours faithfully,

Phil Perry

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Cheaper alternative

Sir, — I note that Henley Town Council is considering spending £67,768 on electronic signs to warn drivers when the Greys Road and King’s Road car parks are nearly full.

Is the idea that drivers on the approach roads will do a U-turn and go to another town? How about some non-electronic signs that say “Plenty of FREE parking at Henley station car park at weekends”?

Once parked, visitors to the town would walk past the shops and services in Reading Road and Duke Street before arriving in Market Place.

The station is obviously not ideal if you are doing the weekly shop at Waitrose but it would work well for pretty much everything else.

Could the town council discuss this near zero-cost option with Network Rail and perhaps agree a six- or 12-month trial before further consideration of the electronic signs or a second level at the town centre car parks?

I’m sure that our MP would step up and take a lead role in ensuring that politics don’t get in the way of achieving the desired outcome. — Yours faithfully,

David Singer

King’s Road, Henley

EU-inspired hotel racket

Sir, — I was delighted at Rolf Richardson’s letter highlighting one of the excesses of the EU by moving monthly from Brussels to Strasbourg (Standard, December 6). We recently stayed overnight in Strasbourg, a great city to visit, and paid 89 euros for our comfortable, mid-range hotel room.

As we were coming back that way again 10 days later, we looked at booking the same hotel.

On that occasion the room would have cost 287 euros, a staggering 222 per cent more.

It was explained to us that Brussels was coming to town, hence the difference in price.

While obviously legal, it is nonetheless a very profitable racket. The Brussels gravy train is not concerned — after all they are not paying. It’s the taxpayer who foots the bill and, as we all know, that one has very deep pockets.

I believe Germany has just declared that it will no longer contribute to this unnecessary farce. As the largest contributor, it is maybe finally looking at the cost of their excesses.

We like Europe and the Europeans but we do not like the unelected, unaccountable, political entity called the EU. That is very rarely explained when discussing the UK leaving said EU. — Yours faithfully,

F Hayward

Burchetts Green

Result offers little hope

Sir, — The Brexit divide which was going to be healed by this election is as strong as ever.

We are still split about 50/50 when the actual votes are analysed (this is not reflected by our first past the post system).

What does surprise me is that the voters’ dislike of the EU far outweighs the clear massive social injustice in the UK.

I think this is because the belief is that once out of the EU all our social problems will all be solved.

Let’s now see which Boris we get, the Right-wing supporter with anti-immigrant views, believer of an unregulated economy and destroyer of workers’ rights, or an old Tory one-nation centrist.

His new cabinet should be a good indicator of that.

With people like Trump, Cummings and Bannon influencing Boris, he will find it difficult to resist the pull of the Right, so an effective and united opposition is urgently required.

Brexit has clouded the nation as to the realities of how the Conservatives have let down the poor and disadvantaged over the last 10 years. Austerity has crippled millions, particularly children.

My view is that for them this election result has offered very little hope. — Yours faithfully,

Dieter Hinke

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Distortion of democracy

Sir, — The statistics describing last week’s election are interesting.

In order to achieve their remarkable 80-seat majority in the House of Commons, the Tories only needed to attract 43 per cent of the votes cast. Therefore 57 per cent of those who voted cast their vote against the Tories.

Furthermore only about 66 per cent of those eligible to vote bothered to exercise their right. This means that the Tories got backing from 28 per cent of those on the electoral roll.

Therefore only three out of 10 eligible voters have actively given their specific backing to the current government or, put the other way, seven out of 10 have not.

By what sort of distorted definition can this be described as democracy? — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

What a lost opportunity

Sir, — So it transpires that your correspondent Simon Brickhill (Standard, November 22) was right as yet again we sent a Tory back to Westminster to represent Henley.

This is real shame as we had the opportunity to show that our values are warm and generous, inclusive and open and that by working together with our nearest neighbours we can achieve so much more. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Sarsfield-Hall

Grange Close, Goring

Time to act the part, PM

Sir, — We have just had Boris the Showman. Can we now have Boris the Statesman? — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley

Well done, Fawley Court

Sir, — An enormous thank-you to the Fawley Court estate for taking the initiative and building us a new bridge.

What an absolute coup and very well done.

The estate is hugely community minded and this was yet another example of their sense of responsibility and generosity.

There seems to be some confusion about a wider bridge for disabled access at the inlet, which is in the middle of the path. All the six bridges would have to be renewed to be effective at a cost of more than £150,000.

It is neither legislation, nor an act of parliament, to put in wider bridges just council guidance.

Buckinghamshire County Council has spent many thousands of pounds in the last two months restoring the three bridges that lead to The Henley College on the path.

The contractors were there for weeks with the heavy machinery doing repairs. Not one bridge was made wider.

The council is inconsistent, creating problems and appearing very spiteful.

Why didn’t the protest take place outside the council’s offices?

I am saddened that this genuine protest was not aimed at the council.

I am grateful to the estate and thank them for their promise of a bridge by Christmas. What a lovely present. — Yours faithfully,

Clare Phillips

Marlow Road, Henley

Reluctant hurrah

Sir, — As the organiser of the “Bring back the Fawley Court footbridge” protest, in partnership with the Ramblers and the Open Spaces Society, I would like to state that the footbridge installed by the Fawley Court estate is welcome but I view it as nothing more than a PR stunt.

If they could build a bridge in 48 hours, then why didn’t they do it before? It shows the power of the protest, I think.

According to your article last week, Buckinghamshire County Council said the estate was unable to organise access to the site in August.

That’s nearly six months ago. We had the warmest, driest summer, so what was the obstruction?

Yes, a temporary bridge is back and I, for one. am glad to walk it but the bridge and the duty of care of the walkers who use it is the responsibility of the council.

The council is currently building a bridge to install in January, which meets all the criteria, including the correct width for wheelchairs.

I will be happily popping the corks at the opening of this bridge.

In the meantime, I wish all the supporters of our campaign a Merry Christmas. Let’s not give up as I think the end is in sight. — Yours faithfully,

James Lambert

Mill End

Misleading promotion

Sir, — I would like to make your readers aware of a very disappointing experience at the Henley River & Rowing Museum’s The Snowman and The Snowdog viewing.

There are special viewings for the Christmas season. For a family of four it costs £40. It clearly stated on the website that there was a choice of viewing times and then meet the snowman afterwards and to finish off children get hot chocolate and a snowman cookie in the café.

Well, at the end of the experience and on our way out, I enquired about the cookie and hot chocolate for my two daughters, Katie, five, and Erica, three.

I was told it wasn’t included in the price. I questioned this with various staff, some of whom repeated this but others said I was right.

It clearly stated on the website that it was included but there was nothing they could do except take some feedback.

The price of the event isn’t a concern but the principle of the lie on the website, promising the children a cookie and hot chocolate, was completely unacceptable and a massive disappointment for the children. — Yours faithfully,

Daniel May

Sarah Posey, director of the River & Rowing Museum, responds: “I’m so sorry that Mr May’s recent experience created disappointment and confusion.

“We do apologise to visitors who found the phrasing of the museum’s marketing information misleading.

“The intention was to promote the breadth of our Christmas offer — from the wonderful The Snowman & The Snowdog exhibition to the magical screenings and appearances of the snowman himself and festive offers in the café and shop.

“We took action to remedy the error, amending our website details to ensure there was no confusion and emailing all those who had booked for the following weekend.

“Feedback from those who visited the museum and attended the screenings and appearances was overwhelming positive with comments such as ‘a truly wonderful day’, ‘a lovely welcome’, ‘the exhibition was excellent too — and there is something there for everyone’ and ‘the children loved it’.

“May I take this opportunity to wish our visitors a happy festive season.”

Are you ready?

Sir, — He’d mucked out the reindeer, the sleigh had been for the annual MOT and the paint job in November had brought it up a treat.

Father Christmas surveyed his workshop; just a few presents to wrap and he’d be ready for the night ahead.

“Better check the suit still fits,” chuckled Mrs C, tearing at the dry cleaning package.

“After all those trips to the ice gym and that five-a-day diet,” he puffed, “I’m sure it will.”

“Well, you look nice and trim to me,” said Mrs C, smiling as her husband hopped on one leg and swapped jogging bottoms for the bright red trousers.

“Reckon you’ll slide down those chimneys a treat,” she whispered, smoothing the jacket across familiar broad shoulders, “although climbing back up might be difficult.”

She chuckled as the big man struggled to fasten the belt around a still ample belly.

“Okay, got the point,” tutted Father Christmas, “but I hope you’ve washed my thermals as it looks like a frost tonight.”

“All done and dusted,” smiled Mrs C. “Now I’m off to make the beds. In view of all this snow, I’m not sure what time the family will arrive and I don’t want to get caught out.”

“Just make sure you run the hoover over the guest suite,” shouted Santa as his treasured wife headed for the stairs, “never know when there might be an extra visitor.”

“Already in hand,” replied Mrs C, “After all, Christ has promised a second coming and it is said He will appear at an unexpected hour.” — Yours faithfully.

Xanadu Smith