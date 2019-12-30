Monday, 30 December 2019

Stunning lighting in Station Park

Sir, — Wow! The replacement Christmas lights in Station Park, Henley, are simply stunning.

The electricians worked late one night to complete the installation and made a great job of it.

Thank you to town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward and town council projects manager Nicci Taylor for ensuring the gateway to our town has its share of festive lighting.

The new lights also complement and highlight the sterling work of the council’s parks department, which keeps Station Park looking its best. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

