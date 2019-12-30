Your letters...

Not their jurisdiction

Sir, — Your lead story about the Fawley Court footbridge being replaced was interesting (Standard, December 20).

Two Henley town councillors were celebrating the opening of a Buckinghamshire County Council project without any representatives of that council being present.

Legal responsibility for bridges on footpaths rests with the council.

One would have expected the county council to be equally pleased at the completion of their plans and have wished to share the credit and publicity due.

The actions of Councillors Kellie Hinton and Will Hamilton appear not have been co-ordinated with the relevant authority.

As councillors, they should understand the importance of jurisdiction and due process.

Are they indicating an intention to expand the Oxfordshire county boundary or is there a reciprocal agreement in place where Marlow councillors will be pictured opening facilities in Mill Meadows?

At minimum I would have expected them to confirm with Bucks that all requirements were in order before being pictured taking credit in another jurisdiction.

Maybe it is open season in our divided country to provoke disputes with neighbours and ignore legal responsibilities.

Both councillors should immediately clarify their position on whether a council’s authority carries any importance for them. — Yours faithfully,

David Thomas

Greys Hill, Henley

Nothing to do with you

Sir, — I was very surprised to see Henley town councillors Kellie Hinton and Will Hamilton opening the footbridge at Fawley Court.

The bridge is the sole responsibility of Buckinghamshire County Council.

Unveiling a footbridge which has been built by a private landlord (not in the Henley constituency) and is the subject of a public dispute with Buckinghamshire County Council strikes me as a dereliction of their duties.

Given that they are Henley councillors, they should clarify their position on due process with regard to their council responsibilities. — Yours faithfully,

James Lambert

Mill End

Protecting our wildlife

Sir, — Regarding the recent letters on the subject of South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee’s approval of the locally unpopular conversion of good quality farmland in Shiplake to sports pitches, I would like to add a hitherto unmentioned point.

In addition to a councillor stating that the council did not have the stomach to fight an appeal (not a material planning reason on which to base a decision), it should be noted that, when challenged over the absence of a wildlife survey, another councillor stated: “Well, I went up there earlier this week and there wasn’t much going on.”

If this unqualified opinion based on a single visit is all that is required to destroy habitats for species already on the RSPB’s red list, then we must reconsider our planning laws and hope that they can be changed before we annihilate more of our natural history.

Hopefully, our children will forgive us, care more and seek the opinions of independent professional bodies when it’s their turn to make these decisions. — Yours faithfully,

Doug Sarney

Shiplake Cross

Please keep it green

Sir, — Plant a tree in ‘73, plant some more in ‘74, keep them alive in ‘75 and so on.

Yes, we were doing our best in the early Seventies. Our concern for our world’s green cover was in our hearts and as individuals we did what we could.

Worldwide industry in all its forms continues to threaten our earth. Parts of our green planet look in real danger of complete loss and rising populations don’t help.

I wish all those volunteers who planted trees at Tilebarn Wood in Henley (Standard, December 6) well in their work and the new year. Keep it green. — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Petersfield, Hants

Why all this negativity?

Sir, — I feel it necessary to write in response to the completely negative reaction to the general election.

This may indeed be a distortion of democracy but would have been no less so whoever had ended up in power.

What is needed is a change to the electoral system. In spite of the number of those not choosing to vote, however, I prefer that to those voting who have given little thought to the outcome.

Richard Sarsfield-Hall writes of a lost opportunity, but an opportunity to do what? What does he feel would have been achieved with a Jeremy Corbyn-led government?

When he speaks of “our values”, does he not realise that these are the values of us all?

I would, incidentally, draw attention to the use of the word “Tory” as a label for those who are uncaring. It is a word suggesting privilege and I suggest that many of those who changed their voting pattern in this election would use the word Conservative, as I would myself.

I voted to remain and voted in this election with gritted teeth. I do feel, however, that the result offers some hope where a far-Left Labour government offered none.

I hold no brief for Boris Johnson and am well aware of his faults. Let us at least give him a little time. The alternative would have been so much worse.

That said, with our present voting system, we desperately need a strong opposition to hold the government to account. — Yours faithfully,

Ann Law

Binfield Heath

Some reason to be hopeful

Sir, — While personally not expressing any opinion upon the new Prime Minister’s chances of satisfying Dieter Hinke’s wishes for the future of the UK, it may be worth remembering the PM’s past services to the public.

Boris Johnson served this constituency for several years before achieving a remarkable feat, a feat which he repeated.

Not only was he voted Mayor of London, an established Labour stronghold, but he then managed to persuade that same great Labour stronghold to re-elect him for a second term. I have to believe he must have done something right!

May I suggest that Dieter Hinke has at least some historic reason to live in hope? — Yours faithfully,

R Michael James

Lambridge Wood Road, Henley

Cry of only the losers?

Sir, — I wonder if last week’s customary doomsayers would have written to complain about our voting system had the results gone the other way. — Yours faithfully,

Ken Stevens

Red House Drive, Sonning Common

Talking good science

Sir, — Our community science café, established in 2012, finished the year running its 80th monthly event with an amazing contribution from Professor John McGeehan, from the University of Portsmouth.

His research covers bacteria that eat plastic which has obviously caught the eye of many refuse disposal enterprises and has attracted funding for his Centre of Enzyme Innovation.

The challenges of having so many different qualities of plastic and its industrial application made it an enthralling evening. The discussion time was particularly brilliant.

We were very grateful that this talented scientist came to spend time with us. It seems a great pity that scientists from Europe now shun the opportunity to join in our leading research programmes.

The evening also gave us a chance to start the Christmas celebrations with mince pies kindly donated by Tesco and to announce further generous sponsorship from Quintessa.

The first two events of 2020 will cover animal conservation and fracking. Lots of controversy right through the programme but that is the nature of emerging science. Happy New Year to all our attendees, usually 90 per month. — Yours faithfully,

David Dickie

Café Scientifique Henley, St Katherine’s Road, Henley

Smart meter or spy?

Sir, — A “smart meter” is not an energy saving device, it is an energy usage information device.

Without interfacing with the user, not the energy supplier, it is useless other than as a lifestyle spy on the user’s habits and eradicating the employment of a meter reader.

I have been informed by my energy supplier that I may not change my tariff at my next contract renewal — and save myself well over 20 per cent in energy costs in the process — unless I agree to have a smart meter installed.

For the past seven years I have had four smart meters in my abode, which all report to me my exact consumption of electricity and gas every 60 seconds and link up to my own software as to where and when I am using energy.

It is I who is already saving energy, not my supplier, yet I am being blackmailed to into removing my equipment in order to accept their cheaper energy rate on offer.

Were the energy supplier to be unable to fit its own smart meter, I could by default be offered the newer rate anyway.

So what is the definition and purpose of a smart meter — to reduce global energy consumption and save the planet or to add to the profits of energy providers while spying on their customers’ hourly routines and, quite possibly, selling that information onwards?

In order to maintain my privacy perhaps I should go back to burning coal, which Scottish Power does not sell. — Yours faithfully,

Dirk Jones

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

TV licence not justified

Sir, — As a TV licence fee-payer of many years’ standing, I am disgusted that people of my age will no longer get a free licence unless they are on pension credit.

I haven’t watched TV in years as I now exclusively watch catch-up TV or films on Prime, so I will not be paying the licence fee in future and I withdraw my implied consent to enter my house.

How in this day of multiple free channels can the fee be justified? We are not cash cows. — Yours faithfully,

Neil Kane

Harpsden Road, Henley

New pen lost in delivery

Sir, — Why does eBay choose Hermes, which is notorious in the Reading area for delivering to the wrong address and giving to the wrong person?

Hermes has delivered my gold fountain pen to the wrong address and someone with a totally different name signed for an irreplaceable antique gold Swan fountain pen. What is it going to do? — Yours faithfully,

Peter Woolsey

Binfield Heath

Parents park badly too

I write with reference to Zzoomm vans parking on the keep clear zig-zag lines outside Valley Road Primary School in Henley (Standard, December 20).

While this should not, of course, have happened, the parents of pupils at the school might like to consider where they park their cars when picking up or dropping off their children.

This happens every day and is far more of a regular hazard than a Zzoomm van parked on this occasion. — Yours faithfully,

Claire Shankland

Valley Road, Henley

Thank you for support

Sir, — On behalf of the Bracknell, Wokingham, Ascot & Districts Samaritans, I would like to convey our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the Henley Choral Society and all the kind concert goers for raising £1,445 for our charity via a collection at their magnificent Christmas concert at St Mary’s Church in Henley on December 7.

Our branch is staffed entirely by volunteers who help Samaritans to provide a safe place around the clock for people to talk about whatever is getting to them in order to alleviate their emotional distress. Our vision is that fewer people die by suicide.

All our funding comes from donations and fund-raising events and every penny raised at this wonderful event will be used to ensure that we meet our running costs so that we continue to provide essential support for our callers. — Yours faithfully,

Dr Chris Lindsay

Director, Bracknell, Wokingham & Ascot Samaritans, Bracknell

Daily dash challenge

Sir, — I would like to thank all those who have given me support and/or a cheery wave during my “December daily dashes challenge” to raise funds for local hospices and with my three walks from Reading to Newbury, Wokingham and Maidenhead.

It is still not too late for folk to do their own a daily dash challenge of their own or simply donate to their own nearest hospice. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Farmer

Wensley Road, Reading

Gerbil, not a hamster

Sir, — With reference to David Wood’s “hamster taking a kip” (Standard, December 20), it’s a very strange looking hamster.

Have they now grown longer tails? Looks more like a gerbil to me. — Yours faithfully,

Jane Rigby

Catslip

Pub’s almost an island

The unremitting rain has given us a lovely early Christmas present of an ocean. Much as it’s always nice to receive presents, some are a bit excessive and this is one such gift.

So, with our normal car park being under water and Spring Lane closed, we’re using the top of the lane as our temporary car park. To get into the pub, we suggest walking along the Henley road, under the verandah at the front of the pub and through the gate. You’re then home and dry.

Please, please take care when walking on the road. If you can car share or get dropped off, all the better.

Also it’s worth noting that much of Spring Lane is under very deep water so please do not attempt walking up the lane to the pub. We hope to see you soon.

Nick Willson and Hazel Lucas

Landlords, the Flowing Spring, Playhatch