Monday, 06 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Thank you for Christmas Day meal

Thank you for Christmas Day meal

Sir, — We would like to thank Sandy Onofrio for organising the wonderful Christmas Day meal held at Sonning Common and her dedicated team of helpers.

We would also like to thank the extraordinary generosity of Father Christmas (South Oxfordshire Tractor Society), who treated us to the meal and all the other contributors for their gifts.

We appreciated everything that everyone did for us to make it an extra special day. — Yours faithfully,

Peter and Frieda Entwisle

Nicholas Road, Henley

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33