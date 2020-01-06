Thank you for Christmas Day meal

Sir, — We would like to thank Sandy Onofrio for organising the wonderful Christmas Day meal held at Sonning Common and her dedicated team of helpers.

We would also like to thank the extraordinary generosity of Father Christmas (South Oxfordshire Tractor Society), who treated us to the meal and all the other contributors for their gifts.

We appreciated everything that everyone did for us to make it an extra special day. — Yours faithfully,

Peter and Frieda Entwisle

Nicholas Road, Henley