Stop dumping rubbish in the river

Sir, — On New Year’s Day, my friend Jan Raciborksi and I went canoeing on the Thames at Caversham because we were so upset by the rubbish in the river and wanted to do something positive about it.

Here are some photos of the rubbish we fetched out of the river and hope this will inspire everyone to be more aware of the need to protect not only this precious source of life to so much wildlife but in general to be careful to bin unwanted items.

We also want to stress that people should not risk themselves by trying to get rubbish from rivers or canals.

It was particularly upsetting to see a moorhen sitting on a bed of twigs surrounded by bottles and other junk.

Along with the two sacks we filled, we also picked up three large water containers, a hose and a kettle. — Yours faithfully,

Sue Clarke

Tiverton Road, Basingtoke

Sir, — It sickens me. On New Year’s Eve I drove through Greys Green and Rotherfield Greys and was overtaken by drivers doing at least 60mph or 70mph in a 30mph speed limit.

Then onward driving through Hambleden and Medmenham, I was disgusted to witness paper fast food bags, boxes, crisp packets and cans all the way along the road. A total mess.

The village lane that passes the Bird in Hand in Sonning Common has a three-piece suite and mattress etc dumped in the layby.

Who cleans this up? Yes, the poor council. No wonder council tax rises.

This behaviour is appalling. Animals would not do it.

There are human risking their lives in tin containers to reach England, this “green and pleasant land”, but, sorry, why do some people wish to destroy it? I have no time for them.

Our beautiful county. Sad. — Yours faithfully,

Heather Allwright

Wood Lane, Sonning Common