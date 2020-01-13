Your letters...

Not enough innovation

Sir, — Hopefully, Henley Town Council will consider very carefully the proposal to spend £68,000 on electronic signs on the approaches to the town warning drivers when the two main car parks are full (Standard, December 27).

The proposed road signs could easily act as a disincentive to visitors should they be told that parking close to the centre of Henley is not available.

When elected, the Mayor, Councillor Ken Arlett, indicated that one of his top priorities would be to improve car parking in Henley.

However, the development in King’s Road car park adjacent to the old Market Place Mews has resulted in the removal of disabled parking bays that were within easy reach of shops in Bell Street and the town centre.

If planning consent is eventually given to the proposed hotel complex in the station (long-stay) car park, up to 40 spaces could disappear.

South Oxfordshire District Council is responsible for both the King’s Road and Greys Road car parks.

In order to increase “parking space turnover”, perhaps it should be asked by the town council to consider reducing the maximum stay period at both short-stay car parks.

With more frequent availability, this would automatically result in increased parking space use and increased parking fee revenue.

More than 10,000 independent retail outlets in England and Wales closed during 2019. If the shops, cafés and restaurants in Henley are to flourish in the future an improvement in the availability of car parking within easy reach of the town centre has to be found.

The town council should perhaps be more innovative in its approach — unfortunately, neither fine words nor even electronic signs are likely to resolve this issue. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Ward

King James Way, Henley

Underground parking

Sir, — I am writing with regards to the shortage of car parking in Henley town centre which must be causing problems for all the business owners.

In my view, this has been caused by the overintensive nature of the new Gardiner Place development at the former Market Place Mews.

The only way to rectify this situation without totally ruining the character of the area would be for the councils to seriously investigate underground parking at either the King’s Road or Greys Road car parks.

I am quite sure there must be plenty of engineers in either the public or private sector who can fully investigate the feasibility of this suggestion.

Could I also bring to your readers’ attention another growing problem in Henley, namely dogs fouling the pavements?

Please would it be possible for people wishing to take their dogs for walks to, where possible, go to areas other than the town centre so that fouling on the pavements and front gardens is kept to a minimum? — Yours faithfully,

Martin Cresswell

Paradise Road, Henley

Best solution, if expensive

Sir, —Regarding the proposed Thames bridge at Caversham (Standard, January 3), only Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak was talking any sort of sense.

To suggest that the bridge be restricted to pedestrians, cyclists or public transport is ludicrous.

We are supposedly a modern country, where goods and people have to be moved around as efficiently as possible. This means cars and lorries.

Our population is increasing by about one third of a million every year, much of it going to the South-East.

If our current traffic situation, already bad, is not to turn to complete gridlock, serious money needs to be spent and NIMBY heads knocked together.

The solution is obvious, if expensive.

The A329(M)) was never designed to just feed a trading estate, so let’s return to the original idea: build that bridge at Caversham, but don’t end there — link it with a north Caversham bypass and then an improved A4074 to Oxford.

This would unleash howls of protest but so does any new infrastructure project. The A4074 is already a decent road, bypassing places like Woodcote and Wallingford, so dualling it would be much less destructive to the countryside and existing properties than most schemes. — Yours faithfully,

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

Advantages of new bridge

Sir, — Yet again your front page concerns the opposition by the Oxfordshire councils to the proposed third Thames bridge.

I suggest that our councils need instead to work together with their counterparts in Berkshire to make the 2020s the decade in which the bridge finally gets built.

The advantages for South Oxfordshire are obvious and considerable.

It is obvious that the main function of the bridge would be to relieve the constant and often very serious congestion caused by the existing river crossings of Sonning Bridge and Henley Bridge.

That would considerably reduce the high levels of toxic atmospheric pollution caused by that congestion and enable many residents of South Oxfordshire to spend more time with their families and improve their productivity.

The volume of traffic simply passing through Henley would surely be much reduced, which can only be a good thing.

I respectfully suggest that the great majority of the users of the new bridge at present simply drive from their existing chosen bridge crossing to and from their homes or other destinations in South Oxfordshire.

They would surely do exactly the same when the new bridge was available.

The routes for present users of Sonning Bridge would probably be very similar to their existing routes.

Present users of Henley Bridge would be more likely to use slightly different routes but while some roads in South Oxfordshire may perhaps for that reason get busier that would surely mean that a similar number would get quieter.

The overall improved convenience for residents of South Oxfordshire who need easy access to destinations south of the Thames would be considerable.

There is surely no point in trying to accurately assess the precise effect on every road, as our local councillors suggest they should do.

The precise effect is impossible to predict with any accuracy and would in any event change from time to time as people moved house and took new jobs.

South Oxfordshire needs to improve its infrastructure in order to maintain its prosperity. To stand still, as our councils would have us do, is to fall behind. The third Thames bridge is essential for the future wellbeing and prosperity of South Oxfordshire, particularly of its younger working population, and our councils and councillors do us no favours in their continued opposition to the scheme. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Blandy

Quarry Lane, Shiplake

Don’t waste our money

Sir, — It would seem entirely appropriate for John Howell as our current MP to inform his predecessor, Boris Johnson, that the whole of his constituency is threatened by proposals by the Labour-run Reading Borough Council to spend an extra £800,000 of public money on a business case just to “justify” the further expenditure (at current cost projections) of well over £100 million to build a new bridge over the River Thames.

If allowed to proceed without funding a single mitigating measure on the South Oxfordshire bank, this will deposit some 50,000 vehicles per day into the Henley constituency.

That would swamp our rural roads and villages with traffic and severely damage a large swathe of the constituency, including Henley itself.

Some 35 per cent of cross-Thames traffic congestion is in transit towards Oxford and the M40 yet the failed A329(M) “ski-jump” still points towards Chazey Heath on the A4074, its original target.

A mere 3,500 yards separate the two if tunnelled, or roughly two miles in a straight line.

Crossrail, including new stations etc., cost £202million per mile and the proposed HS2 only £127million per mile (including new trains), yet Reading’s bridge proposals are heading towards a quarter of a billion pounds just to dump traffic in somebody else’s back yard (South Oxfordshire) at no cost to themselves.

Yes, the Reading transit traffic and existing bridges congestion need to be resolved.

But if Reading were to apply lateral thinking and tunnel that transit traffic under “Cavers’ Ham”, leaving the existing bridges for its native traffic, they may find South Oxfordshire supportive of the concept to everyone’s advantage.

In the meantime, Mr Howell should demand that Mr Johnson and his Chancellor prevent this third bridge from going ahead and instead divert the funds to one of the many deserving towns that have recently ejected their Labour MPs and who are quite reasonably expecting some benefit to flow to them. — Yours faithfully,

Dirk Jones

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Stop petty squabbling

Sir, — The current debate (row?) over the proposed new bridge over the Thames is yet another example of the petty squabbles between local authorities which ignore the public good.

Unfortunately, this country has something of a history of these local wars, which has a lot to do with the resultant appalling infrastructure problems that we face.

Bridges have been built across the Thames in time of need for centuries but in the 21st century we still rely on one that was built in the 18th century.

It’s high time that we looked at collaboration between districts rather than friction; we are too small a country to have this dysfunctional behaviour.

There is now a great deal of activity in the North where historically competitive cities are now getting round the table to see what can be achieved by working together.

Howard Bernstein achieved incredible results in Manchester by persuading the various political factions in the area to work together under the banner of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

Wokingham borough and South Oxfordshire district councils might try the same tactic.

When will these people recognise that, as public servants, their responsibilities and obligations are to the welfare of the general public and not the maintenance of their respective small political power domains?

But then what can we expect when we witness the farce at Fawley Court where a small wooden bridge fell foul of these behaviours and more than a year from the start of proceedings Buckinhamshire County Council has yet to complete this.

But, when they do, they will be destroying another solution put in place by frustrated landowners and walkers.

What chance a serious piece of infrastructure that would benefit thousands of people on a daily basis? These people should be ashamed of themselves. — Yours faithfully,

R V Emerson CBE

Remenham

Debate, but no crossing

Sir, — Your lead story last week regarding the proposal for a third Thames bridge stated that the debate on the subject dated back “decades”.

That is correct. The earliest reference I can find on the proposal dates back to 1936.

I predict that 84 years from now the bridge will still not have come to fruition. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Reed

Emmer Green

Support our EU citizens

Sir, — There are about 41,000 EU citizens living in Oxfordshire and about 5,000 in South Oxfordshire.

Many have already lived with years of uncertainty over their futures in the country they have made their home.

This week, John Howell MP badly let down those EU citizens living in his Henley constituency by failing to back amendments put forward by opposition parties to safeguard their rights after Brexit.

During the general election campaign Mr Howell insisted he was a “One Nation” Conservative and yet he seems content to turn his back on people who have contributed to our economy, paid their tax and made a life here for their families.

EU citizens are our friends and our families, our neighbours and our carers. The Liberal Democrats will continue to fight for them. — Yours faithfully,

Laura Coyle

Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson for Henley

How not to raise tax

Sir, — I see that the leader of South Oxfordshire District Council is saying that council tax could rise and services be cut (Standard, January 3).

Does it ever occur to people such as Councillor Sue Cooper that it is annoying, to say the least, that council tax should rise when the council’s senior officers earn so much?

I can think of an obvious way the council could save money but it won’t happen while those people are there.

Happy New Year to all. — Yours faithfully,

Mrs J Hadley

Leaver Road, Henley

More sense in the saddle

I wonder how many other readers during the extended seasonal break have come across the strange phenomenon of “Lads in Lycra” on the local roads.

This usually consists of at least two men on sports bicycles dressed in multi-coloured Lycra suits sweating profusely with strange shaped plastic helmets on their heads.

It seems the point of this is to always cycle at least two abreast chatting and totally ignoring the traffic behind them. At no point do they cycle one behind the other.

Perhaps this is a requirement of this particular “club”?

Should you attempt to overtake you are often greeted with a reverse Churchillian sign.

To those “club” members who say that they have as much right as motorists on the road I simply say, you are putting your lives at risk and you neither pay insurance nor road tax to cycle. Be more sensible in future. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Winslow

Caversham Heights

My election conundrum

Sir, — As part of the endeavour to save the planet from the forthcoming climate disaster, we are advised that we should encourage the conservation of resources and energy.

Yet the Labour Party is determined to engage in a massive investigation into the causes of its spectacular defeat in the recent parliamentary election despite the cause being as plain as the noses on the faces of its leading figures.

The investigation is no more or less than an expedition which equals for futility Lewis Carroll’s wonderful account of The Hunting of the Snark, which is a magnificent celebration of a completely absurd exercise.

Instead of worrying about why it lost, perhaps the Labour Party would do better to focus on the fact that 57 per cent of voters cast their votes against the Tories and yet the system gave them an 80-seat majority in Parliament.

A really interesting investigation would be why does anyone believe that the system of first past the post is a reasonable way to conduct the political affairs of a modern country?

This archaic approach to elections has been abandoned in Scotland and yet the powers that be insist on clinging to it for the United Kingdom.

As we are smart enough to send a robot to Mars and transplant a human heart, why are we not able to solve this puzzle?

Or do we stick to this absurd system just because deep in its soul the Labour Party hankers a desire to one day have the same power the Tories now possess with a similarly small amout of support from the electorate? Can there be any other reason?

Why can’t we now move towards consensus politics instead of our fundamentally adversarial approach?

Does anyone have an answer to this conundrum? — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Bring back bridge lights

I was glad to learn that Clive Hemsley will be trying again to have lights on Henley bridge reinstated (Standard, December 27).

We really missed the lights over Christmas.

The ones in Bell Street were, in my view, pretty boring and, without the little Christmas trees on the houses and shops and the well-lit Falaise square, the town would have looked very dull.

So I urge everyone and the councils to support the bridge lights. — Yours faithfully,

Lewis Every

Swiss Farm, Henley

More respect for history

Sir, — I read that another attempt is to be made to hang fairy lights on Henley Bridge.

What other venerable old stone structures are strung with fairy lights: the Tower of London, St Paul’s Cathedral, the Houses of Parliament, Windsor Castle, St Mary’s Church? Answer: none.

A point has been made that the London bridges are being illuminated.

For these mostly metal structures, lighting schemes are being designed to pick out the form of each individual bridge. Various types of lighting are being used, not fairy lights.

We should light up our bridge, perhaps with low-key floodlighting at river level that picks out the bridge’s facades and the beautiful curves of its arches, reflected in the water below.

We have a lovely old bridge, so let’s respect it. — Yours faithfully,

Dianne Browne

Bell Street, Henley

Yes, let’s light bridge

I agree with Mr Hemsley. —Yours faithfully,

Dr David Miller

Crowsley Road, Shiplake

So why the long saga?

Your front-page report of the Fawley footbridge saga (Standard, December 20) quoted the Fawley Court Estate and its criticism of Buckinghamshire County Council.

It was only on page 12 that one discovered the council had stated the delay in replacing the footbridge was because it had not been granted access to the site. So it seems that rather than providing the solution with a footbridge which may well not meet the council’s safety requirements, the estate was the problem.

Perhaps the estate can explain why it did not give the council permission to install the bridge a year ago, resulting in the public being unable to use this important and much-loved route for many months? — Yours faithfully,

Kate Ashbrook

General secretary, the Open Spaces Society, Henley

So let’s have two bridges

Sir, —Let’s have two bridges at Fawley Court meadows, side by side, for dog walkers and electric buggy users with their dogs, so people don’t have to wait to pass one another. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Ian Clark

Henley Town Council, Cromwell Road, Henley

Bring back usherettes

Sir, — First of all, happy New Year to you and all your readers.

On New Year’s Eve, I went to see the film Little Women at the Regal Picturehouse cinema in Henley.

I had booked my seat over the phone and paid for it by credit card.

When I arrived I stated my name and was duly told which screen (3) it was being shown in and my seat number — E4.

However, when I found my actual seat, someone else was sitting in it.

The man was holding a sheet of paper printed off from his computer with his ticket, stating seat E4!

Just then, another woman had come to find that very same seat (unbelievable).

We all went to enquire what exactly was happening. The female assistant said: “Don’t worry, we shall find you all seats” and she did but we all pondered as to exactly why this had happened. Oh, the modern world.

What seems to be missing is the usherette/usher that we used to have years ago when cinemagoers found it very tricky to find their seat and which row was which.

I helped them from my new seat (F2), although I had been told to sit in Fl but that did not exist at that point, so I was told to sit in F2 and there I stayed to enjoy the film.

When did the usherette/usher disappear from a cinema — might it have been in the Eighties?

Perhaps your readers could inform me please. — Yours faithfully,

Kathleen Cosnett

Twyford

A spokesman for Picturehouse Cinemas responds: “We’re very proud of our hardworking front of house team at the Regal Picturehouse.

“Members of staff and a duty manager are always available to help customers if they have any questions during their visit.

“We're very sorry to hear about Kathleen’s experience and will look into how this happened.

“We look forward to welcoming her back for her next cinema visit soon.”

In defence of atheism

Sir, — In his Thought for the Week (Standard, January 3), the Rev Glyn Millington asserts that we can face the challenges of life “from our worst selves” by name calling and negativity.

He regards this as “practical atheism, a denial of God’s power to bring life out of deadly situations”. It is difficult to know where to start in response to this muddled view.

Atheists, including the multitude who are simply indifferent to Christian beliefs, are just as likely as believers to be positive and unabusive.

Indeed, it could well be argued that Christians, historically, have contributed very significantly to abuse and negativity, especially among themselves.

Rev Millington believes that our “best side” somehow includes the power of God to bring good out of evil. This connection is far from clear unless he takes the view that “creativity” and “efforts to bring positive change” can come to the fore only through believers. Common experience says that this is nonsense. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Poor clues to crossword

Sir, — My husband and I enjoy doing the crossword in the paper each week, so we were pleased to see your giant festive crossword (Standard, December 27).

However. this was soon replaced with anger at the depth of knowledge required when we looked at some of the clues.

The standard of clues was poor to say the very least.

The range was suitable for a four-year-old, for example, “Name of one of Santa’s helpers” (7). Answer: Blitzen.

Other clues required an extensive knowledge of human conditions, for example, “Ill-defined condition associated with emotional disturbance” (12). Answer: Neurasthenia.

There were then ridiculous clues expecting people to have knowledge of books in Christian religion, for example, “Book containing church services” (8). Answer: Breviary. This answer is only relevant in Roman Catholicism.

Please, if you do have another large crossword next Christmas, make it suitable for Mr and Mrs Average. — Yours faithfully,

Penny Edwards

Sonning Common

The editor responds: “Thank you for your comments about the festive crossword and I’m sorry that you were so upset about some of the clues.

“I forwarded your comments to the agency which provides our crosswords.

“It tells me that it has been providing one-off Christmas crosswords to publications all over the country since the late Nineties and that this is the first complaint it has received.

“The agency also assured me that Mrs Edwards’s observations have been taken on board and asked me pass on its thanks for drawing its attention to areas where the crossword can be improved for next year.”

Night time surely, ed?

Sir, — It is rather sad that one of the headlines on your front page was miss-pelled (Standard, December 27).

I believe that “nighttime” is incorrect and that it should be night time (two words) or night-time (hyphenated). Comments please. — Yours faithfully,

JAM

Henley

The editor responds: “You are quite right. The space between the words was removed in order to make the headline fit. Personally, I thought it looked acceptable.”

Don’t forget the ‘Trad’

Sir, — I think the Standard does a terrific job of keeping us all aware of goings on in the community but I was terribly disappointed to see that, for the second year running, you did not feel that the Thames Traditional Boat Festival, which in its 42nd year in Henley brought in about 17,000 visitors, was not deemed to have been of sufficient importance to feature in your review of 2019 (Standard, January 3).

It seems that in July there was a “Peace Regatta” and Henley Festival but no Trad. Given that both the aforementioned events took place NOT in Henley but in Remenham, surely the one event that dooes actually take place on the river in Henley deserves a mention?

I know you cover it, though not too extensively, in the paper each year but, as we are about to hold this year’s launch party at the River & Rowing Museum, it really would help me to find enough sponsorship if the prospective sponsors could see that it was of sufficient importance to make it into the local paper as a stand-out event last year.

Happy New Year! – Yours faithfully,

Lady McAlpine

Fawley Hill

Great start to Christmas

The Christmas evening in Watlington was a lovely night.

The street was closed to traffic as hundreds of people attended a carol service led by Watlington Concert Band. The carol sheets contained 15 carols.

Jeremy Irons drove a horse-drawn carriage with Father Christmas aboard. The Christmas trees had coloured lights. A good start to my wonderful Christmas with my family and friends. Thank you, Watlington. — Yours faithfully,

Margaret Grant

Henley

Incredible generosity

Nomad would like to express our appreciation to the Henley community for the incredibly generous gifts of food, volunteer time and financial donations that have been made over the last month supporting the work of Nomad and, in particular, the food bank.

There has been an unprecedented amount of food donated, which we have been able to pass on to local families and individuals.

Having packed and distributed more than 300 bags of food in the week before Christmas, the food bank was running very low but within days it was completely restocked and full for the start of 2020.

The response from the people of Henley has been overwhelming and we would like to say a huge thank-you to everyone, including the team from Invesco who helped us make up all the food bags, and those volunteers who helped deliver the food.

Happy New Year from a grateful Nomad team. — Yours faithfully,

Tim Prior

Youth and families team manager, Nomad, Henley