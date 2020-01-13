Support for people with challenging and incurable disease

Sir, — Once a month a small group of younger onset Parkinson’s sufferers from Henley and the surrounding area meet for a drink and a chat. Here we are enjoying our Christmas party.

If you or your friends or family have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease you would be welcome to join us.

The next meeting will be held at the Bull on Bell Street pub in Henley on Wednesday (January 15) at 8pm.

Parkinson’s disease is a very challenging, incurable disease. It is badly misunderstood and has many symptoms such as bladder and bowel problems, depression and loss of smell.

Our meetings are a way of adjusting to our diagnosis and sharing information on medication and coping on a daily basis. If you are planning to come along on Wednesday, please email me at lisaannedrage@gmail.com so we can look out for you. — Yours faithfully,

Lisa Drage

Deanfield Avenue, Henley