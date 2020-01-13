Monday, 13 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Support for people with challenging and incurable disease

Support for people with challenging and incurable disease

Sir, — Once a month a small group of younger onset Parkinson’s sufferers from Henley and the surrounding area meet for a drink and a chat. Here we are enjoying our Christmas party.

If you or your friends or family have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease you would be welcome to join us.

The next meeting will be held at the Bull on Bell Street pub in Henley on Wednesday (January 15) at 8pm.

Parkinson’s disease is a very challenging, incurable disease. It is badly misunderstood and has many symptoms such as bladder and bowel problems, depression and loss of smell.

Our meetings are a way of adjusting to our diagnosis and sharing information on medication and coping on a daily basis. If you are planning to come along on Wednesday, please email me at lisaannedrage@gmail.com so we can look out for you. — Yours faithfully,

Lisa Drage

Deanfield Avenue, Henley

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33