Thanks for everything you do for town, David

Sir, — On behalf of Henley residents, I would like to thank Deputy Mayor David Eggleton for all he does for the town.

He is a town councillor who gets on with jobs that need to be done.

For example, there has been a very deep puddle on the pavement at the top of Marlow Road so that pedestrians take their lives in their hands and have to step into the road hoping that the fast-moving traffic whizzing round from Fair Mile does not knock you down. I have contacted South Oxfordshire District Council about “my pavement” over the last three years and even met someone from the council in the summer.

When I suggested the drain needed clearing he told me it was not that simple.

Nothing happened but I contacted David and the next day it was cleared.

So thank you, David, and we all wish you a very Happy New Year. —Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Duckett

Marlow Road, Henley