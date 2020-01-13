Monday, 13 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Thanks for everything you do for town, David

Thanks for everything you do for town, David

Sir, — On behalf of Henley residents, I would like to thank Deputy Mayor David Eggleton for all he does for the town.

He is a town councillor who gets on with jobs that need to be done.

For example, there has been a very deep puddle on the pavement at the top of Marlow Road so that pedestrians take their lives in their hands and have to step into the road hoping that the fast-moving traffic whizzing round from Fair Mile does not knock you down. I have contacted South Oxfordshire District Council about “my pavement” over the last three years and even met someone from the council in the summer.

When I suggested the drain needed clearing he told me it was not that simple.

Nothing happened but I contacted David and the next day it was cleared.

So thank you, David, and we all wish you a very Happy New Year. —Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Duckett

Marlow Road, Henley

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33