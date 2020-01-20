Failed moon shot... and a success

A HOUSE in Goring could be knocked down and three ... [more]
Monday, 20 January 2020
Sir, — I missed the amazing blood red moon early on Friday morning.
Because we were late and in a rush I didn’t have even my compact Nikon camera with me, which is unusual.
I did take the sunset from our back garden the previous evening. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
A full moon pictured on Saturday night. — Yours faithfully,
Lyndsay Patey
Reading Road, Henley
20 January 2020
More News:
Vera Bird — December 31, 1919 – January 1, 2020
A WOMAN who was responsible for spotting German ... [more]
POLL: Have your say