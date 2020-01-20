Monday, 20 January 2020

Failed moon shot... and a success

Sir, — I missed the amazing blood red moon early on Friday morning.

Because we were late and in a rush I didn’t have even my compact Nikon camera with me, which is unusual.

I did take the sunset from our back garden the previous evening. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

A full moon pictured on Saturday night. — Yours faithfully,

Lyndsay Patey

Reading Road, Henley

