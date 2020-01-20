Let’s hear it for cats (for once)

Sir, — I don’t mean this to turn into a bone of contention but, although every dog has its day, I feel that your esteemed organ has literally gone to the dogs.

Over the last year I have been fascinated by your plethora of doggy reports and photographic reportage.

We’ve been regaled with stories about the good, the cute and the downright ugly; the mad, bad and the definitely dangerous to man and beast.

Dogs have been fouling playing fields and owners have not been picking up after their dogs. Dogs have been winning art prizes and used in the fight to stop tobacco smuggling.

Therapeutic dogs, miraculously recovering dogs, dogs winning Halloween fancy dress contests, dogs admiring the view at Bix Bottom, competing in sheepdog trials, rescuing stranded hoglets, owners of guide dogs discriminated against, dogs excited in the snow, being objected to by cricketers and searching for water leaks in Hambleden.

Hungarian vizslas being rehomed from Hungary, dogs hoping to be Crufts champions, reaching for tennis balls lodged in apple trees in Ewelme and taking part in memorial walks and sponsored charity walks. A pair of rare dandie dinmonts discover the joys of being a dog, while a famous vet tells us that dogs are good for us.

A dog was used to advertise boilers by Eon in August and two dog stories made the review of the year.

You obviously mean to carry on this year where you left off as in your first issue of 2020 we were treated to a charming photograph of Tony Nallin MBE posing at his Skirmett home with his two black labradors, Otto and Ralf.

Faced with such overwhelming pro-canine bias, I realise that I am at a disadvantage but nevertheless may I offer by the way of an antidote a photo of me and a feline companion enjoying a quiet meal of fresh squid at the Yiannis Taverna in Rhodes old town.

The delightful tête-à-tête was captured by two lovely ladies from Vienna dining at the next table. I didn’t know the photograph had been taken until they showed it to me on their smartphone.

At my request, the Austrians later posted a printout by snail mail. — Yours faithfully,

Alexis Alexander

Gosbrook Road, Caversham