Your letters...

Tidy up, then light bridge

Sir, — Unfortunately, I can’t attend the public meeting later this month called to discuss the merits or otherwise of lighting Henley Bridge, so I’d like to express my views through this letters page.

I’ll also give a copy to the meeting chairman.

I visit Henley regularly as a local and have many visiting friends who give me comments on the town.

To put my views into perspective, I and my companies have had great experience of creating large fixed and temporary events and installations globally.

All required lighting design, installation and maintenance at the highest professional level — we had clients to keep happy.

I have worked with some of the best, most creative and technically experienced lighting designers and technicians the industry has to offer.

Their skills are breathtaking and indeed one of them, an American, is currently working with the project team lighting the first eight bridges across the Thames in central London.

I attended a project team lecture on that and while, of course, the bridges are much larger, they are still “structures crossing a large expanse of water” like Henley Bridge.

The many design, technical and interested parties “co-operation” aspects they had to consider was illuminating to say the least.

But, very importantly, that whole project is privately funded by a benefactor foundation.

As a creative person surrounded by other creatives, I welcome any new idea with open arms, the more the better.

But every idea must be interrogated to see if its merits are worth time and money being spent. The business case if you like.

Clive Hemsley has come up with a lovely idea so why on earth can I not support it?

To be clear, if lighting the bridge was fully funded by a private benefactor who also put funds into a trust to ensure all aspects were fully maintained every year, so as not to be using taxpayers’ funds, then I would.

We are talking a lot of money here to do the job properly.

However, that support would only arise if the whole scheme was conceived and installed by lighting experts so it looked beautiful from every angle.

I’m not sure the existing arch pea-light scheme does that job and there will be other ways to fulfil the brief but that needs writing.

Henley Bridge is not a remarkable bridge but a functional one built of stone with five arches for strength and longevity to carry vehicles, goods and people over the river.

However, you could argue that cleaning the bridge stone sides and stone balustrades either side of the road would bring back its former glory, visually well worth doing along with repairs as necessary.

And at the same time illuminate the sculptures by Anne Seymour Damer of Isis and Tamesis on either side of the central arch keystone which hardly anybody notices currently but lit at night...

I cannot support Clive’s idea because I and visiting friends see so much that needs doing still in Henley to make it, along with Marlow, the real jewels in the crown of the Thames they should be given their special location.

The town is not clean, for example, the toilets outside the station which visitors will use play Vivaldi when you enter but I wouldn’t even take a rat in there they are so dirty and tacky. The same applies to the King’s Road car park toilets.

Litter bins are not re-painted to smarten them up, street cleaning is not up to scratch and so on.

I know that the town council, especially Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, tries its best but really sorting these issues and other Henley “image” ones takes both a passionate desire to do so and more money to do it.

Everything improved must then be checked very regularly and maintained, which requires more money and a Henley “town image” person to police it all.

So, unless that private benefactor steps forward, if I have to choose between taxpayers’ money being spent on smartening up Henley and bridge lights I most certainly would choose the former.

As a creative person who knows the joy fantastic lighting schemes can bring to people, young and older, it really hurts me to say that. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Cuthbertson

Checkendon

Insight on third bridge

Sir, — I represent Oxfordshire County Council on the third Reading bridge steering group and have been closely involved with the project ever since I became a councillor in 2013.

In this capacity, I thought it would be helpful to provide some insight into the comments and letters featured in last week’s Henley Standard.

Landowner David Sherriff says “you’d be getting lots of traffic straight on to the M4.”

Yes, you would and this “lots of traffic” would have to find its way there through the already traffic-choked streets of Henley or the narrow B481 country road.

Worse still would be even more “lots of traffic” in the opposite direction spewing off the M4 to get on to our overloaded roads.

Your correspondent Rolf Richardson accurately pinpoints the only solution to stop chaos in Henley and on the B481 — that’s a new road connecting the end of the proposed bridge to the A4074.

To date, the scheme promoters have refused to consider this and, in any case, the likely need for such a road to go through Kidmore End and Cane End presents its own problems, as I’m sure most residents there would agree.

Nick Blandy makes assumptions about traffic behaviour but says there is no point in trying to assess the precise effect on every road.

Sorry, but a plan to spend £150 million of taxpayers’ money on one of the biggest structures ever seen in the South-East demands the very highest level of risk assessment.

Oxfordshire councillors aren’t raising concerns for no reason — they are trying to protect the interests of residents and the environment.

I suspect Remenham correspondent R V Emerson thinks a new bridge at Caversham will reduce the traffic problem on Remenham Hill, when in fact an overall increase in traffic could make the situation there even worse.

He asks that councils co-operate — that is exactly what is happening already.

The next stage of the project — the outline business case — will have input from all affected councils and they are all represented on the steering group that I referred to earlier.

Lastly, the ready wit of Dirk Jones always makes me smile. I doubt his visionary proposal for a tunnel under the Thames will gain traction but he is absolutely correct in saying the current plan “would swamp our rural roads and villages with traffic... including Henley itself”. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor David Bartholomew

Sonning Common division, Oxfordshire County Council

Horrendous damage too

Sir, — David Sheriff, the owner of the Thames and Kennet Marina and Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, says that “the environmental benefits of the £150 million crossing would outweigh any potential drawbacks” (Standard, January 10).

This verdict needs to be considered against the number of vehicles that the present plan would deposit on to the largely rural roads of South Oxfordshire (apparently it could be more than 50,000 a day) without any preparation to receive them in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

If this figure is anywhere near correct, wouldn’t the environmental damage be horrendous?

Neither the glamour of the engineering required to build the bridge, nor the economic benefit to Mr Sherriff, should blind us to the potential damage in South Oxfordshire unless the bridge is part of an even more expensive system of continuation roads.

If, as you indicate, the local authorities on the Oxfordshire side have made this point, are they not to be thanked for their entirely proper and very welcome sense of responsibility? — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Kester George

Chairman, Harpsden Parish Council

Two bridge solutions...

Sir, — I was slightly bemused by Councillor Ian Clarke’s suggestion of a second bridge at Fawley Court (Standard, January 10).

Surely it would be better to encourage the users of the existing bridge to behave courteously towards each other?

If, however, convenience really does require another bridge then perhaps this would be a suitable site for the proposed Thames road bridge — after all, why should those of us who have neither dogs nor electric buggies miss out? — Yours faithfully,

Dr Romans

Henley

Traffic must be slowed

Sir, — C Howlett, from Rotherfield Greys, complains about the volume and type of traffic driving through the village with blatant disregard for the 30mph speed limit, whether in private cars, vans or heavy trucks (Standard, January 3).

As a relatively new resident of Rotherfield Greys, I can wholeheartedly endorse the views expressed.

While the whole village is affected by such drivers’ irresponsible behaviour, a particularly egregious section of the road is from the war memorial to the church, which is treated as a speed track in either direction.

The police suggested a traffic survey should be undertaken, but enquiries have revealed that this is a complex situation with (understandable) reluctance on the part of those who should organise it.

Yet it is not clear that these problems are insurmountable. We used to live in Skirmett and in the Hambleden Valley area there is a mobile speed monitor (solar-powered?) which has been seen to be an effective means of control with lower traffic density and excess speeding.

In comparison, the Rotherfield Greys situation is considerably worse.

Traffic-calming measures are required and this issue should be taken seriously before, as already mentioned, a really serious accident occurs. Given these circumstances, we may not have too long to wait. — Yours faithfully,

Nigel Robertson

Rotherfield Greys

Cyclists do pay taxes

I just wanted to clarify a few points in response to Paul Winslow’s lovely letter headlined “More sense in the saddle” (Standard, January 10).

Firstly, it’s MAMIL, Middle Aged Men in Lycra (it has been a long while since anyone referred to me as a lad).

Secondly, cyclists do have as much right to be on the road as cars. There are no laws that say cyclists have to give way to cars.

I admit that sometimes we are forced to ride more to the centre of the road to avoid all the potholes.

I pay road tax for my car, just like most adult cyclists, and I am insured for all eventualities on my bike, as I am in my car.

Thirdly, the Highway Code says that riding two abreast is legal and I can only apologise if anyone has given you the two-finger salute.

Most cyclists are riding to get fit and have some fun and, in my experience, cyclists riding two abreast on the road usually move to ride in a single file when a car is passing for no other reason than for fear of meeting overly aggressive motorists, which I feel would not apply to any of the Henley Standard readership. — Yours faithfully,

Jason French

Blandy Road, Henley

Unwelcome plans appeal

Sir, — As I predicted in my letter published last month, the developer Ressance has lodged an appeal with the Secretary of State to reverse the (correct, I believe) decision taken by South Oxfordshire District Council to refuse consent for an extra five units on top of the Hub (Hallmark) building in Station Road, Henley.

Given there is an estimated £5 million extra profit at stake, the appeal is hardly surprising.

We can but hope the planning system and office of the Secretary of State is robust enough to reject the appeal by Ressance so it doesn’t make a fast buck by ruining the aspect and proportions of our Station Road neighbourhood — the gateway to the town — and the adjacent conservation area. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

Fence does make sense

Sir, — I read with amazement the various negative responses to the plans to have fencing surrounding Gillotts School in Henley (Standard, January 10).

Fencing around any school is not planned to enforce a Fort Knox but simply to keep pupils safe and prevent intruders from entering and causing possible damage.

Contrary to Rolf Richardson’s comment that only private schools have fencing, I would like to point out that Gillotts is the only school in the surrounding area that doesn’t have a fence. — Yours faithfully,

Carol Brown

Bix

Suspicious behaviour

My wife and I called into the Henley Tesco car park at lunchtime on January 7 in my van.

We had just parked when a very smart dark grey van pulled up beside me and the driver got out and tapped on my window.

I lowered the window slightly and in a very broad Irish accent the man asked me if I would like a generator.

I declined the offer but he insisted saying the generator was free.

Again I declined the offer and suggested he give it to someone else.

He then became a little agitated and went back to his van.

At this point my wife left me in my van while she shopped.

Being seated fairly high in the van, I could see most of the car park and noticed this grey van being driven slowly round the car park stopping in various points.

After a short time, the van left the car park only to return about 15 minutes later to do the same thing again.

Can anybody throw light on what was going on? — Yours faithfully,

Alan Thorne

Sonning Common

Time for change

Sir, — First past the post voting produces disproportionate results, such as the Scottish National Party recently obtaining 48 Westminster seats from 3.9 per event of the UK vote, compared with the Liberal Democrats achieving only 11 seats from 11.5 per cent.

The Greens managed one seat despite having more than 800,000 UK votes but the Democratic Unionist Party secured eight seats for a mere 250,000 votes.

I used to favour first past the post for having more chance of a positive government able to deliver the manifesto horse upon which it rode to the election rather than the camel that results from coalitions.

However, recent years have dented my belief in it, through stagnation with a coalition and then a hung parliament.

For proportional representation to work it needs larger, multi-member constituencies, in our case perhaps a merger with four adjacent ones.

In assessing your feelings about this, think back to the European Parliament elections. Could you name those elected? Did you feel they were “your” representatives? Did you instinctively understand its voting system?

A lot of time can be wasted in coalition government, such as:

Netherlands — seven months to agree a coalition programme.

Sweden — 18 weeks after election before government finalised.

Germany — junior partner demands renegotiation of coalition agreement.

Many topics are polar: you’re in or out of the EU; you nationalise or you don’t nationalise.

It’s not feasible to envisage coalition as invariably producing a middle way that satisfies everyone, so proportional representation does not produce the electoral nirvana that some claim for it.

The Electoral Reform Society simulated how parliament might have looked under proportioal representation after the 2017 general election.

The notable differences were with the smaller parties. The Greens would, as now, have got one seat under single transferable vote but perhaps eight under the additional member system.

The Lib-Dems might have seen a threefold increase in seats under an additional member system or twofold under a single transferable vote system. The loser would have been the SNP, whose UK parliamentary seats would have nearly halved.

A rough and ready assessment by Channel 4 indicates a similar effect had the recent election used a single transferable vote system.

My preference would be for the additional member system because on the 2017 comparisons it seems to produce a more instinctively representative outcome than does single transferable vote.

However, in order to give a better chance of avoiding bland coalition, I would stipulate that the party achieving more votes than any other party (subject to a minimum percentage) shall be allocated at least 51 per cent of parliamentary seats, more if the total voting figures warrant it, though perhaps limited to a maximum of 65 per cent.

That would forestall the tyranny of the conspiring minorities that is almost inbuilt with coalition systems but limit the potential for tyranny of the majority.

Mind you, there seems little chance of improvement when first past the post suits the two main parties and the SNP would lose heavily from proportional representation for UK elections. — Yours faithfully,

Ken Stevens

Red House Drive, Sonning Common

Opposition out of touch

Sir, — Tradition has it that Christmas trees have to be taken down by Twelfth Night.

Not so in Parliament where Bills are being turned into Christmas trees and the Liberal Democrats feel that they can hang unnecessary baubles from individual branches (Standard, January 10).

Take, for example the EU (Withdrawal) Bill. The time has passed when this can be done. The Lib-Dems create the impression that the Government is silent on EU citizens’ rights.

It is not and there is significant scope to produce further information by regulation and promised individual Bills.

They also ignore existing obligations and promises made internationally and nationally and current discussions which are taking place with the EU.

Not for the first time, opposition parties have put forward a hotch-potch of amendments which add nothing and therefore did not warrant my support. — Yours faithfully,

John Howell

MP for Henley, House of Commons

Charity shops are the best

Sir, — I would like to thank you for highlighting charity shops in your paper with a brilliant article (Standard, January 10).

I love charity shops and have done so since the Seventies when Henley had just one — the Oxfam shop in Station Road.

For nearly nine years now, I have been a volunteer at the Cancer Research shop in Duke Street.

I work on the till and it gives me great pleasure to serve my happy customers when they find just what they had been looking for for ages or the ones who are excited with their new item which they hadn’t expected to find.

It’s a very rewarding job, knowing I am helping alongside people buying or donating to raise money for the charity. I enjoy being one of the team of amazing volunteers.

I’d like to add that people do travel to Henley from near and far to our charity shops.

I have served customers from a good few miles out of Henley. They tell me they look forward to their regular trips here because our shops are “simply the best”.

Whether they can park is a different matter. That is a problem but they won’t go hungry or thirsty as we have so many coffee shops and restaurants.

So bless you, all our lovely charity shops. We love you. — Yours faithfully,

Sandy Piercey

Crisp Road, Henley

Advice for train users

Sir, — Following recent changes, it may be useful to clarify revised off-peak rail ticket arrangements in and out of London.

Since the start of January the old “arrive after 10am” rule for off-peak travel between Reading and London has changed and is now “board after 9.30am”.

This is because Transport for London’s contactless systems installed for TfL Rail trains are hard-coded around a 09.30am off-peak start. As a result, the 9.09am and 9.15am trains from Twyford now require peak tickets.

Branch line users who use the 9.11am service from Henley will see that our connection leaves Twyford at 9.28am.

However, Henley Trains has obtained us an exception since all other stops are post-9.30am so we have saved locals from further delay.

Off-peak ticket holders should note that their tickets are no longer valid on the fast 4.50pm, 5.19pm, 5.51pm and 6.20pm connecting trains home, nor the 5.08pm or 6.07pm non-stops to Twyford. The shortest journey alternatives are all-stops TfL Rail services but for those who prefer seats, tables, power, hat racks, toilets and rubbish bins we would highlight the 5.27pm (change at Maidenhead), 5.56pm and 6.26pm GWR services to Twyford, which are first stop Slough.

One last reminder — children under 12 go free on TfL Rail services (under-fives on GWR). Fines are £80 on TfL Rail services (£20 on GWR).

As the most engaged local rail community group, Henley Trains has detailed the timetable options at

henleytrains@gmail.com

You can also follow us on Twitter @Henleytrains for weekday disruption information. — Yours faithfully,

Neil Gunnell

Henley Trains, Blandy Road, Henley



Saving our heritage

Sir, — I hope you have kept an eye on the list of terrace house sign designs that are gradually being refurbished, almost too late for some, by the Henley Society.

It would be a pity to lose your own, Caxton Terrace, above your premises in Station Road.

Despite not being of North American origin like the rest, it was obviously carefully chosen.

I have watched them gradually fading over the years so many congratulations to the Henley Society for doing something about it.

I, naively, thought it might have been the responsibility of the householders. Perhaps with your help, money can be raised to fund all of them. — Yours faithfully,

Hilary Beck-Burridge

Fawley

Royal with true class

Sir, — Some may have forgotten that the current royal drama was played out in the opposite direction almost 100 years ago, when a certain Elizabeth Boews-Lyon needed three requests for her hand in marriage from the future king (George VI) before she was persuaded that she could accept his marriage proposal.

Elizabeth was both smart enough and sufficiently well informed to know what she would be letting herself in for, namely a situation a million miles away from the cosy and relaxed environment at Glamis Castle.

I know this because my grandmother’s youngest sister, Miss Laurel Gray, of Forfar, was Elizabeth’s governess there from 1910 to 1913.

In a much valued but brief exchange of letters I had with the Queen Mother when she was in her Nineties, she was so kind and thoughtful enough to state that “everyone liked her [Laurel]”.

This comment spoke volumes for perhaps our most loved royal. — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro

Blandy Road, Henley

Look out for each other

Sir, — With the very distressing news of another fatal incident in the Thames in Henley, can I suggest that it would be a good idea to install signs on the bridge and along the riverside to Marsh Lock advertising the services of the Samaritans?

It’s a tragic situation and we should all look out for each other in this town. — Yours faithfully,

James Lambert

Mill End

Relaxing Tuesdays...

This week I attended a wonderful, relaxing session of meditation at the very fine Henley town hall.

It was just a short session, from 12.30pm to 1.15pm, but it left me calmed and refreshed — and all for just a donation to charity.

The option of a further 10-minute taster session of Pranic healing, one to one, is available at the end.

It doesn’t take too much time out of the busy day to call in there, relax, have a glass of water and let stresses just melt away.

Thank you to the trained leaders for their time and expertise. Every Tuesday at 12.30pm — make it a date! — Yours faithfully,

Maggie Buckley