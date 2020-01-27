Photographic homage in Henley

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of ... [more]
Monday, 27 January 2020
Richard Pinches, of Meadow Farm Studios in Marlow Road, Henley, says: “You often published readers’ photographs so here is an interesting one I took in the King’s Road car park in recent wet conditions.
“It’s actually homage to a classic photo by Henri Cartier-Bresson, who coined the phrase ‘the decisive moment’ when discussing photographs.
27 January 2020
More News:
Church’s year of events to honour St Thomas Becket
A YEAR of celebrations in honour of St Thomas ... [more]
Urgent appeal for village firefighters after departures
MORE firefighters are urgently needed in Goring. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say