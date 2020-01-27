Wildlife with a view of urban life

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of ... [more]
Monday, 27 January 2020
Here is a pictures of deer in the field opposite our house.
I had to use maximum telephoto to capture them (through a bedroom window). The image also shows Reading (about two miles away) in the background. — Yours faithfully,
Peter Woolsey
Binfield Heath
27 January 2020
