Temple Island in the mist

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of ... [more]
Monday, 27 January 2020
Will Hart, of Berkshire Road, Henley, submitted this picture, saying: “We recently moved to Henley and I took this shot of Temple Island early on Sunday morning. I am sure you’ve seen similar images a million times but it did look great as the fog was burned off.”
27 January 2020
More News:
Church’s year of events to honour St Thomas Becket
A YEAR of celebrations in honour of St Thomas ... [more]
Urgent appeal for village firefighters after departures
MORE firefighters are urgently needed in Goring. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say