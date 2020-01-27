Evie wants to hear children read

This is Evie, my Australian terrier, who has just qualified to be a Pets As Therapy Read2dog.

This is a relatively new scheme set up by the charity.

A PAT dog is taken into a school classroom and kept at all times on a lead and under the control of the PAT volunteer, who initially introduces themselves and their dog — their name, breed, age and what they enjoy — and a little about them being a special visitor.

The students are also told how much the dog enjoys hearing stories and would like to hear them read.

Before long the young people are starting to look forward to the reading experience as they are going to read to their new friend, the PAT dog.

Research shows that young people can become nervous and stressed when reading to others in a group.

However, when a PAT dog enters the group, they often become less stressed, less self-conscious and more confident as the dogs are non-judgemental.

Evie will be looking for a local primary school soon where introduction of the scheme would be beneficial. — Yours faithfully,

Jean Garon

Henley

Sir, — In reply to Alexis Alexander (Standard, January 17), our dog Bisto believes that to climb up an apple tree to retrieve her tennis ball shows that dogs are quite clever — cats only do it to sharpen their claws.

She also remembers that I had a photograph of a cat published on these pages some time ago, only to be reprimanded by the owner in the following week’s edition.

I was pleased that at least the image elicited a response. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme