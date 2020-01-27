Your letters...

We still need a hospice

Sir, — Like many others, I am deeply shocked and disappointed at the now-confirmed imminent closure of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed (Standard, January 17).

I have a few points to make about the decision to close it.

Most people approaching the end of their life — unless they can afford and have space in their home for a 24-hour nurse — will not wish to die at home or in a hospital.

Such people require the constant, round-the-clock, high level of care which is provided by those highly skilled, highly professional and caring nursing staff and doctors at the Sue Ryder hospice.

Most families will not be able to cope with such nursing demands, which may include administering pain-killing injections, soothing a patient who is too distressed to sleep or cannot breathe properly, as well as basic needs such as toileting.

My mother spent her final days at the Sue Ryder hospice, receiving exemplary care and whatever grief we, her family, felt at her passing, one worry was taken from us because we knew that she was receiving the best professional care possible.

She could not have received this care from her family, no matter how well-meaning we (amateurs in medical matters) would have been.

The air of peace and tranquillity at the hospice always had a calming effect, no matter how anxious one felt on arrival.

I know of families with loved ones at the end of their lives who wished that they could have been at Sue Ryder in their final days but, owing to the lack of beds, this was not possible.

This demonstrates the need for a hospice facility.

Another factor which needs to be addressed is that societal trends are moving towards one-person households with no family member to act as nurse — who will look after these people at the end of their lives?

Sue Ryder has said that the Joyce Grove location “was tough for patients and their families to reach in bad weather because of the rural location”.

This does not make sense. The roads there are as easy or difficult to use as any road in the locality.

It will be far tougher on patients and their families to drive 25 miles to Sobell House in Oxford.

And, of course, what is going to happen to all the wonderful doctors, nurses and support staff at Sue Ryder?

Millions of pounds have been wasted on recreating Townlands Memorial Hospital with the result that Henley now has a huge hospital with no beds and, I believe, a top floor that is still unoccupied.

This money could have been far better spent on helping Sue Ryder retain their much-needed hospice, if not at the expensive-to-run Joyce Grove, then elsewhere in the locality. — Yours faithfully,

Nicola Robinson

Sonning Common

I blame the management

Editor, — What is the Sue Ryder organisation doing?

I am not questioning the medical assessment for the closure of Joyce Grove but the financial logic behind its fundraising.

The Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed raises, by all accounts, well over £20,000 per sale, in other words the 17 sales each year produce a total of around £340,000, quite possibly nearer £400,000, and yet the organisation is stopping the sales in March.

Why give up this income source when Joyce Grove has, I am told, not been sold?

In the same issue of the Henley Standard was a report of the Phyllis Court Club charity action group raising £33,000 towards a new hospice for Thames Hospice.

Why does this charity see a demand for a hospice when Sue Ryder does not?

To add insult to injury, in today’s post, I received an invitation to support a draw for the Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice in Reading.

Few of us doubt the good work done in caring for patients by Sue Ryder but the administration of the organisation really seems to lack all sense of sound financial management.

Another aspect is the atrocious way in which the management at Nettlebed has treated the very many volunteers who have given, and continue to give, so much time to raising money for the care of patients.

To send a cursory email, triggered I suspect by a leak to the Henley Standard, suggesting they could move to Sue Ryder charity shops is belittling and, I believe, offensive. It would seem people management is not one of Sue Ryder Nettlebed’s strengths.

Finally, the Sue Ryder sales perform a magnificent job at recycling a multitude of products. Many of these will now, no doubt, go to landfill.

Why has Sue Ryder not allowed a sensible timeframe so the fundraisers can find another site where the sales can be held and so keep up the momentum and goodwill?

I am not a volunteer or staff member at Sue Ryder. — Yours faithfully,

Geoffrey Adams

Woodlands Road, Sonning Common

You’ve split my loyalty

Sue Ryder’s decision to close the Nettlebed hospice comes as little surprise to us all.

Their intention to move has been discussed in the Henley Standard for seven-odd years.

Most of us totally appreciate that an early 20th century listed building designed as a family home would always be a challenge to run efficiently and financially as a working hospice.

However, for 30 years Sue Ryder achieved this with ingenuity and aplomb.

The charity’s thanks should be to the medical, nursing and other staff who, despite knowing over an extended period that their jobs were in jeopardy, carried on and provided a service which was deemed “outstanding” by the Care Quality Commission. What is really sad for our area is Sue Ryder’s decision not to provide hospice beds in either a purpose-built hospice or other facility.

The setting up of its hospice at home service as a pilot scheme in the last two years has proved highly successful and meets a very real demand. For this the charity deserves applause.

Last week, I visited the new Thames Hospice at Bray Lake, which is due to open this summer

It is an inspiring and impressive project providing 28 hospice beds (current provision is 16) in three wings — each with private bedroom, wet room and sofa bed facilities for family members — extensive outpatient facilities, consulting rooms and a café, all with a lakeside setting and to be landscaped with mature trees.

Thames Hospice is a local and autonomous charity. Sue Ryder has hospices and neurological care homes nationwide.

Thames Hospice has identified the need for 28 beds in the Thames Valley — 11.7 miles from Henley. Nettlebed is five miles north of Henley. Despite falling in different counties, is there so different a demand in such a small radius?

Thames Hospice is the only provider for the East Berkshire and South Bucks area. Nettlebed served South Oxfordshire and, I believe, part of Buckinghamshire. Some fluidity and choice is, in practice, available for patients if beds are not available at a chosen location when needed.

If Lady Ryder herself set up Nettlebed as a hospice and bequeathed the building to the charity, how does the charity stand when it becomes the beneficiary of the sale of the building?

Lady Ryder’s Sue Ryder Foundation intended that the hospice provided for this area. Times change, as do demographic needs. I imagine our population has, if anything, grown since the Seventies when the hospice opened.

The ethics of such a financial gain to the charity with the loss of provision to the intended recipient — this area — seems questionable.

Sue Ryder’s statement in the Henley Standard said that patients requiring hospice beds would have to travel to Sobell House near Oxford (25 miles from Henley) or the Duchess of Kent in Reading (nine miles from Henley), the latter seemingly often full due to its urban location.

My mother was cared for and died at Nettlebed. She had a particularly violent form of cancer which was frightening and she was unbelievably grateful for the specialist intensive care she received during her two stays.

Given the nature of what was happening to her at various times in her illness, it was impossible for her to be nursed at home continually… in fact she only felt safe once she had gone back to Nettlebed.

After she died, I worked for six years on the service user group, along with many others, to help improve the facilities at Nettlebed.

The service user group was disbanded by Holly Spiers, the then head of hospices, about 18 months ago.

I will always support Sue Ryder but more particularly the staff who work with such care and compassion. Some who left over the past two to three years were challenged by the way things were handled.

We hope that the current Nettlebed staff all find new positions and thank them immeasurably for the kindness, humanity and care they have given so generously to our relatives and friends.

We have both Thames Hospice and Sue Ryder charity shops in Henley. Times change… the new Thames Hospice will no doubt be of enormous benefit to many of us as the years roll by, as will Sue Ryder’s hospice at home provision.

I’m slightly shifting my loyalties and going to be supporting both. — Yours faithfully,

Clare Sherriff

Medmenham

What about the families?

Incredibly saddened to read that the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed is closing down.

I have a couple of questions and a couple of comments.

1. Why did Sue Ryder management/directors not grasp the chance of moving into the purpose-built 12-bed centre (yes, purpose-built) at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley?

They said they needed more space... was there nowhere else in or around Henley for some extra space?

2. Could not the money from the coming sale of the Nettlebed hospice go towards a smaller, purpose-built centre in the area?

As I understand it, the reason why there are, and have been, fewer patients at the hospice over the last few months is not that the demand is less but that it offered fewer beds.

I dread to think how I would feel seeing a loved one in severe pain wanting to go to a hospice, only to hear that the hospice in Nettlebed is no more.

Reading has no capacity and the only other option is Oxford.

Imagine the journey there, worried and stressed out in pain, wondering if your family members (perhaps an elderly spouse) will be able to commute between Oxford and their home.

Yes, most people would want to be at home in the latter stages and indeed at the end of their lives.

However, there are many patients who rely on very strong medication in order to cope with horrific levels of pain as well as other symptoms that are linked to end of life.

Patients will now be told to wait for the nurse/doctor to come to their home to administer the medication.

There will be times when the correct combination of pain relief will be lacking, so perhaps another wait for this to be dealt with.

The nurse/doctor might be busy elsewhere, but will be with you as soon as is possible.

I know where I would rather be in such a situation — in a hospice with qualified staff and pain relief just down the corridor. — Yours faithfully,

Susann Remøy

Sonning Common

Home service not the same

Sir, — I read with dismay, but not surprise, that the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed is to close.

Many statements and promises have now finally been broken.

For the charity to say its hospice at home service has become increasingly popular is misleading because when faced with a terminal illness and in pain, care at home is not sufficient when 24/7 dedicated professional nursing is required to respond to a patient’s immediate and changing needs.

In 2014 my wife had to wait a little while before Sue Ryder Nettlebed could accept her as it was short of beds.

When there, she and all the patients I talked to said their first choice was to end their life there.

We were all so grateful for we knew home help could in no way compare with the help and care given round the clock by all the Sue Ryder staff.

We have lost a very special facility, perhaps not appreciated by many until the need arose.

I do hope that a comparable local in-bed facility can still be found.

Is Townlands Memorial Hospital, which once promised hospice beds, not a possibility and/or will a kind generous benefactor step forward?

May I end by thanking all the Sue Ryder staff for the way they helped my wife, and so many others. They are so much appreciated and I wish them all the best possible outcome for the future. — Yours faithfully,

Colin Robinson

St Andrew’s Road, Henley

Closure is disgraceful

Editor, — I was saddened but not in the least surprised to read the news about the closure of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed (Standard, January 10).

It is obvious to anyone who has visited the hospice or worked there as a volunteer, as I have, that the existing building is not fit for purpose and far too expensive to run.

But why is there no intention to build a single-storey purpose-built hospice somewhere on that very large site?

The assertions that “the charity will liaise with other organisations that provide inpatient care so that patients who want a hospice bed could still access one” simply does not hold water. Where are these beds?

My understanding is that the Duchess of Kent Hospice in Reading is always full with a waiting list and would surely give precedence to patients from Berkshire.

The Thames Valley Hospice is also full and is busy building and fundraising for an additional hospice.

The closure of the Sue Ryder hospice with no other palliative care provision throughout South Oxfordshire is a disgrace. — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Godfrey

Birch Close, Sonning Common

Is demand really less?

Sir, — With reference to the statement made by Sue Ryder on your front page, how does this square with the fundraising currently being carried out by the Thames Hospice for a new, larger hospice in Maidenhead in response to demand? — Yours faithfully,

Valerie Alasia

Makins Road, Henley

Huge loss on many fronts

Sir, — There had been rumours for a while but I was very saddened to read you headline “Sue Ryder to shut hospice” and lead article confirming it will close its doors at the end of March.

I am not convinced about the hospice at home sertvice as I don’t believe it suits all and hence some families and carers will be faced with additional stress and pressure in what is already an extremely difficult and upsetting situation.

I am also concerned that the day centre run at Nettlebed on a Friday is ending and wonder what will now be available for the older people in the area as it is a much-needed resource.

Finally, no more sales. I wish all involved in these well for the future and shall particularly miss the plantsman — I fear my garden is now not going to look as good this year as it did last year.

The closure will be a huge loss on many fronts. So sad. — Yours faithfully.

Wendy Nias

Lewknor

Plan new roads too

Sir, — May I thank Oxfordshire county councillor David Bartholomew for his continued insistence on our behalf that the proposed third Reading bridge must be integrated with a distribution road in southern Oxfordshire so as to avoid clogging up our communities, which incidentally would also include north Reading, otherwise known as Caversham and Emmer Green (Standard, January 17)?

It has long been envisaged that such a road would loop round to the A4074 Reading/Woodcote Road. However, that is now barely adequate at times for the level of traffic and I suggest that it might be better to connect instead to the A4130 Nettlebed/Crowmarsh road.

As Sue Ryder has no further use for its much-loved hospice, then perhaps the grounds could carry such a road around the south of Nettlebed. I suspect that a new bridge would lead to increased usage as a route between the M4 and M40.

If Nettlebed and Watlington aren’t also to suffer from the additional traffic, then I suggest that factor also needs to be considered in new road planning. — Yours faithfully,

Ken Stevens

Red House Drive, Sonning Common

Impatient car drivers

Editor, — I was most concerned to read on a local social media group that a horse rider was harassed by a driver in a silver Volvo 4x4 (the registration number was noted and will be given to the police) because he simply wanted to overtake the rider but the lane just wasn’t wide enough.

The driver, in an obvious frustrated mood, then thought it would be a very good idea to beep the horse and rider with his car horn in the hope that the horse would somehow miraculously make itself smaller, so he would have the space to overtake.

Now most sane people would have colourful names for these so-called idiot drivers but I doubt you would be allowed to print them.

Therefore, could you kindly print my letter in the hope that the culprit in question reads it and understands that he could have easily caused the horse to spook, crash into his car and seriously injure the rider and her horse? His car would not have escaped damage either.

Thankfully, the horse is experienced in these circumstances and used to unexpected eejits, so his rider was safe and secure, but it could all have been a very different story. Thank you. — Yours faithfully,

Vivienne Ballico

Henley

Cyclists are not aliens

Sir, — I would like to add a few points to the letter from Jason French in reply to the one from Paul Winslow (Standard, January 17).

Current “car tax” is based on vehicle CO2 emissions, hardly applicable to sweaty cyclists.

The road fund licence referred to was abolished in 1937 and since then the road network has been funded out of general taxation.

Most sporting cyclists, to which Mr Winslow I presume referred, are members of either British Cycling or Cycling UK and as such are covered by insurance.

Believe it or not, the majority of these are also car owners therefore do pay vehicle excise duty.

They are also vulnerable humans and not a race apart so please remember to leave a space of 1.5m between them and your vehicle when overtaking.

They choose to ride a bike to enjoy the sights and smells of the countryside and to stay fit and healthy. — Yours faithfully,

Colin Garnham

Rotherfield Peppard

...and there’s no emissions

Further to my letter of last week, I’d like to make a small correction.

A friend of mine (we’ll call him TD) pointed out to me that road tax is in fact a tax on the vehicle emissions.

The only emissions cyclists make is the hot air they talk as they happily ride through the countryside so they would be exempt. — Yours faithfully,

Jason French

Blandy Road, Henley

Reward this dedication

Sir, — It is truly fantastic that Henley Town Council is planning to build a £2million sports clubhouse at Jubilee Park. Truly.

We have been looking forward to it for a while. The current facilities are desperately in need of updating.

Our children, aged 10 and 12, currently train and play with AFC Henley three times a week and my husband is a voluntary coach with the under-12 year group.

There is a real sense of community and camaraderie — many fellow parents put in hours of voluntary work each week. It’s an impressive set-up, powered by people who care.

Our teams travel away on alternate weeks and we see the facilities other teams and towns have.

Most are better than ours. Most have toilet facilities and allow dogs on leads (Saturday mornings are a family affair after all).

Henley falls short of these facilities (not even a toilet near the pitches, Tesco is the closest) and this is such a shame.

We have some truly committed people in the football community here — AFC Henley chairman Trevor Howell is to be commended for his incredible work.

Jack Woodley and Sam Bell, AFC Henley coaches, are real role models for our children and have shown constant commitment and loyalty for so long.

Give them the space and the facilities they deserve to develop the grassroots football scene here and do even better work with our children.

Why does Henley Hockey Club qualify for more space? I’d be interested to know.

I take exception to Mayor Ken Arlett’s comment that AFC Henley “hardly use” their current clubhouse.

Actually, their clubhouse is the hub for their very popular, often sold-out, football camps during every school holiday. Every single one.

When my children last attended in early January, the clubhouse was packed to capacity.

Come on, Henley Town Council, help them out. You are doing great work in other places (Gillotts Field hedgerows are looking great, thank you).

We have a great football and sporting community here and they deserve to have equally great premises.

Not only would it be recompense for the work already done by some fantastic individuals, it would also lead to fundraising and new business opportunities going forward. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Estornel

Haywards Close, Henley

I prefer old lighting

Sir, — Many thanks to Michael Broom for sending you the delightful photograph of Henley Bridge in 2007 (Standard, January 17).

I totally agree with him that this is far more aesthetically appealing than the fairy lights which Clive Hemsley seems determined to inflict upon us.

Does anyone know why this lighting was discontinued? I think it would be an excellent idea to reinstate it. Perhaps someone at Henley Town Council could look into this. — Yours faithfully,

Patricia Knights

Fair Mile, Henley

Must resist care ‘village’

Sir, — The proposal by Inspired Villages to build a huge retirement complex in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty off Blounts Court Road, Sonning Common, (Standard, January 17) must be strenuously resisted by local residents.

This location was, rightly, not included as an acceptable site for development in our neighbourhood development plan and the impact on the village centre would be very serious.

Elderly people can drive and, understandably, would do so rather than walk up and down the steep Widmore Lane to go to the centre to shop etc., worsening the intractable parking situation and substantially increasing the traffic congestion in Wood Lane.

Elderly people tend to have more health problems and Sonning Common health centre already has more than enough patients on its books.

There may be some shortage of retirement facilities in South Oxfordshire but the proposed development is the wrong size in the wrong place.

This is not a “not in my back garden” objection but one based upon hard realities. — Yours faithfully,

Yvonne Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Don’t react from fear

Douglas Kedge accuses me of muddle and nonsense (Standard, January 10).

The muddled part, he claims, is my view that reacting out of fear and defensiveness is “practical atheism, a denial of God’s power to bring life out of deadly situations”.

Well, from a Christian angle it is indeed practical (as opposed to merely theoretical) atheism unless atheists have recently ceased to deny God’s power and, what is more, it is a kind of atheism to which many Christians are sadly prone.

He then attributes to me what he rightly calls the nonsensical idea that “creativity and efforts to bring positive change” can come to the fore only through believers, an idea which I nowhere stated, hinted at or implied.

I do wonder if Mr Kedge had read the rest of the article, which was a paean to general human creatitivity, skill, planning and co-operation.

Christians have no monopoly on those things and no sensible believer would claim that they do.

The thrust of my article was to suggest that it is better to react out of what is best in us rather than out of fear and defensiveness.

Too obvious to need stating, you might think, but given Mr Kedge’s reaction I believe it was probably worth the effort. — Yours faithfully,

Rev Glyn Millington

Minister, Christ Church, Reading Road, Henley

Remember the war, DG?

Sir, — Recent self-plaudits by the BBC should be tempered with the realisation that the effort and costs of “inventing” new broadcasting styles and content would be lower if it would even spare the time to hear about 21st century-researched dramatic Second World War factual material.

Surely the corporation owes that to the very thin blue line of surviving volunteer RAF airmen from this country and from Canada as we enter 2020?

I invite the outgoing director-general (and Henley resident) to respond to this letter with a single sentence that correctly identifies the fastest and most heavily armed aircraft in that war on September 1, 1940 together with its nationality.

As a bonus, he might also wish to name the six sleepy South Coast towns specifically identified in Hitler’s well-developed invasion plan that those aircraft would have tried to protect.

In response to brief texts already submitted, the BBC has described the related (true) story as “rich and fascinating” but, seemingly, not sufficiently so to make it worth one single meeting to discuss.In stark contrast, I have in the past used my time and money on the BBC’s behalf without receiving any quid pro quo, including what would have simply cost it nothing. — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro

Blandy Road, Henley

Nothing to celebrate

Sir, — As the country witnesses the implementation of the highly flawed 2016 referendum, we are asked by the victorious Brexiteers to celebrate their wonderful achievement.

We are to forget the massive exaggerations, lies and suspicion that the electoral expenditure rules were not adhered to and to crack open the proverbial bubbly.

Instead of being encouraged to celebrate, maybe we should be being told to fasten our seat belts and maybe even take an airsickness pill because of the possibility of there being bumpy times ahead.

We do not know what will happen after January 31 to all the seamless interactions we have enjoyed with our European neighbours.

We do not know what sort of trade deal we will get, we do not know what sort of border controls we will have to face when travelling and we do not know whether and how Westminster will fund the various schemes Brussels has been involved with in this country.

What we do know with some certainty is that we are in store for years of complex negotiations with various countries and organisations, not all of them favourably disposed towards us.

And we know that leaving the EU further imperils the harmonious relations among the four nations in the United Kingdom. So perhaps January 31, 2020, instead of being marked by celebration with the ringing of bells throughout the land and Big Ben bonging, it would be better to be spent in quiet reflection on how we arrived at the current situation.

Remember about 35 percent of those eligible to vote set us on this unknown adventure. The best I can think of saying is “good luck to us all”. — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Farmer who leads way

Sir, — I was very interested to read the article about Tolhurst organic farm (Standard, January 17).

It underlined the importance of having a healthy soil to grow crops.

Iain Tolhurst manages to maintain the fertility of his soil by making his own compost from wood chips and waste plant material.

The other interesting feature of his farm, which I have been involved with, is the planting of belts of shelter trees across a field which helps protect his crops from wind, leading to better yields. These belts include some fruit trees and Iain tells me that last year he picked his first apples from them.

These trees were provided by a scheme run by the Woodland Trust. Both growing trees and making compost also help remove carbon dioxide from the air. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hawkins

Berkshire Road, Henley

Refurbishing old signs

Sir, — I was gratified to read Hilary Beck-Burridge’s letter headlined “Saving our heritage” (Standard, January 17), not least because it gives me an excuse to update readers on progress with the Henley Society’s heritage signs project.

As a result of the generosity of our many donors, we have now completed nine sign reinstatements with six more on order with our master sign writer.

Sadly, progress on these has been held up by the recent wet weather but as soon as we see an improvement work will recommence.

In addition, I have offers out to three more property owners and await their responses while three other owners have turned down our offers for various reasons.

Caxton Terrace was not one of the signs on our original list but it was brought to our notice and I have asked our master sign writer to give me a quotation for its reinstatement.

If any owner has a degraded Victorian terrace house sign on their property and we have not managed to make contact, please do not hesitate to email me at g.l.luckett@talk21.com

We would be pleased to hear from you. — Yours faithfully,

Geoff Luckett

Vice-chairman, the Henley Society

Joined up thinking

Sir, —

IforonewasnotintheleastbitcondernedoverthespellingofnighttimeintheDecember27theditionoftheStandard. — Yours faithfully,

Doug Balfour

Fair Mile, Henley