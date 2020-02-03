What a beautiful, frosty morning

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
Monday, 03 February 2020
Sir, — Driving through Nuffield on the Sunday before last, I just had to stop and admire the beautiful frosty morning.
I don’t think they capture just how lovely it was but thought I would share with your readers my pictures of frosted leaves and looking across the golf course at Huntercombe. — Yours faithfully,
Wendy Nias
Lewknor
