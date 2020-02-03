Dawn breaks against dark clouds

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair

Monday, 03 February 2020
Greetings. I took this photo overlooking the fields behind my house in Cookley Green.
I thought your readers might be interested in seeing the reflection of the breaking dawn against the dark clouds. Thank you. — Yours faithfully,
Linda Seward
Cookley Green
03 February 2020
