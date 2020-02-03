Your letters...

Historical context

Sir, — In response to your articles about the closure of the Sue Ryder hospice and to the many excellent letters (Standard, January 24), I thought that it might help to add an historical note.

In the early 2000s, the Sue Ryder management approached the project director of the Townlands redevelopment scheme and myself to ask if we could provide a 12-bedded ward on the Townlands site as they had a long-term plan to move away from the Nettlebed site.

The outpatient and administrative services would be provided from the Duchess of Kent hospice site in Reading.

They were put in touch with the developers and an extra floor was designed and built to their specification.

While all this was happening, the Lansley “reforms” were brought in, which meant that the project group (which worked closely with the Townlands Steering Group) was disbanded without any consultation and was replaced by the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, Oxford Health (providing services) and NHS Property Services and site management.

At that stage we had approval for a 20-bedded ward and outpatients services and a separate arrangement with Sue Ryder for their ward on the top floor.

NHS Property Services said it had signed a contract with Sue Ryder so it came as a complete surprise to the developers and the steering group when the Sue Ryder management team came to a public meeting in the town hall to announce that they were pulling out of the deal and that they had not signed a contract.

The ward that had been built is still unoccupied, so it is difficult to understand Sue Ryder’s claim that they have not been able to find somewhere suitable locally, particularly as the proposed rental charge for the ward is considerably less than the £3.1 million they say that their service provision costs.

The arguments for the need for end-of-life care have already been well made by your various correspondents and my own experience with a number of friends and so many patients fully supports them.

It is a great tragedy that we are to lose such an invaluable service without any attempt to replace it locally. — Yours faithfully,

Dr Peter Ashby

Nettlebed

Saddened by this closure

Sir, — Twenty years ago my late husband died in the Duchess of Kent hospice in Tilehurst.

All the medication administered helped him to die in a dignified, pain-free manner. Home care was not possible.

Not everyone wishes to die at home. Hospices are gold dust. Departing peacefully, not in agony.

I am so sad that the Sue Ryder hospice is closing. It’s the end of an era.

All those volunteers helped to keep the hospice going alongside donations. Sadly, no more.

Thank you so much, wonderful volunteers, from the bottom of my heart. — Yours faithfully,

Heather Allwright

Wood Lane, Sonning Common

Charity has let us down

Sir, — As a volunteer at the Sue Ryder hospice sales for many years, I’m disappointed and disbelieving that the hospice is closing due to decreasing demand.

Having been married for 51 years, my husband passed away in 2019 of various cancers and fluid on the brain.

He was frequently confused, agitated and upset and, oh, ow I wish he could have stayed in a safe, secure and comforting place such as the Sue Ryder hospice.

In his fragile health and state of mind, home care was difficult and very stressful for me and as a result has taken its toll on my health.

So, Sue Ryder, you’ve let us all down. Having a 24-hour phone line offering nursing advice when you have a loved one suffering at home is not the answer. — Yours faithfully,

Sue McGregor

Rowan Close, Sonning Common

Do they really care?

I read with interest the letters about the closure of the Sue Ryder home in Nettlebed.

Comments were made about the closure and the lack of beds in caring for patients.

However, there is an equally important question about the closure of the clubs that are held there. These clubs provide a lifeline to people suffering with dementia, for example.

The volunteers at the home look after these vulnerable people and welcome them into a friendly and caring environment.

Where will these people be able to go so that they don’t become confused and have to pay large sums of money in order to counter loneliness?

The decision to close the hospice has been made by accountants with little appreciation of the good work the home does in the community at large. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Mills

Shiplake Bottom, Peppard Common

Don’t stop fundraising

Sir, — Although I agree with many of your correspondents and Sue Ryder ambassador Kelly Landau that end-of-life care is not always appropriately located in an individual’s home (especially when young children will have to witness distressing scenes of pain/care and the eventual death of a parent) and that at least some provision of bedded care should be provided now that Joyce Grove is to close, can I ask folk to continue to fundraise for Sue Ryder’s palliative care services?

We are fast approaching Valentine’s Day, so why not look to the future and share the love with all those needing or working within Sue Ryder’s pallative care services by continuing to raise vital funds in any way that is appropriate.

For example, by holding a Valentine’s tea, as I am, or a coffee morning, or by wearing red or pink on Valentine’s Day and getting sponsored.

The care that is provided by Sue Ryder is only partially funded by the NHS and relies upon the support of local communities.

It would be a major tragedy if the differing opinions about the location of Sue Ryder’s care services should reduce the support and funding that is so vital. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Farmer

Wensley Road, Reading

Not so good old days...

Sir, — It was not with a little sadness that I read your article on the current demise of the Kenton Theatre (Standard, January 24).

For a period of almost 10 years from 2005 to 2015 the Kenton was on an upward curve. Through the hard work of the then trustees and hugely generous supporters, the building’s freehold was acquired, thus protecting the status of the theatre for all time.

The tradition of producing its own Christmas pantomime began successfully.

The variety of professional performances offering music, dance, drama and comedy of the highest calibre to a Henley and wider audience significantly increased while, importantly, maintaining the relationships with the local am-dram societies without the rancour that has recently been publicised.

The result of all the above was a wonderful atmosphere enjoyed by the volunteers, who are the lifeblood of the theatre, and increasing profitability and a healthy bank balance.

Yes, there were those who said the theatre had become too commercial and hankered for “the old days”.

Well, “the old days” have returned in abundance with the result that the enjoyment, the profits and, most likely, the bank balance have disappeared. So very sad. — Yours faithfully,

Ed Simons

(Former chairman of trustees, Kenton Theatre), Henley

Kenton has lost its way

Editor, — As a former volunteer at the Kenton (and bar manager for a few years), I am not in the least surprised that there is a “war” among the trustees.

The theatre appears to have completely lost its way and, worse, its understanding of its responsibility to the people of Henley.

The fact that the theatre made a loss for the first time does not surprise me either — in the past few years a number of people have been paid to do jobs which were formerly done by volunteers, quite apart from large sums being spent on various projects (particularly the “refurbishment” of the foyer).

The treatment of Muffin Hurst has been particularly unpleasant and I would hope that, if there is a change of “management”, the attempts to “move” the children’s pantomime (and charge a ridiculously increased rent) will cease. — Yours faithfully,

Ann Shankland

Henley

Join up if you care

Editor, — Thanks for shining a light on concerns that Kenton Theatre members have had for a while regarding the involvement of the chairman and trustees and for revealing the prospect of yet another abrupt staff departure, the latest general manager after just six months.

The loss of the great panto team behind Robin Hood and Dick Whittington has been followed by the prospect of an end to the long tradition of Henley Children’s Theatre’s Christmas show.

Combined with the ticket price hike for children’s shows, the opportunities for children to create the same magical memories of the Kenton that we had are fast receding.

I would urge anyone who cares about the theatre to become a member of the Kenton Society.

Membership is free and you can obtain an application form by emailing secretary@

kentontheatre.co.uk — Yours faithfully,

Emily Smeaton

Kenton member, Caversham

Exit not all my fault

Sir, — I refer to your front page lead headlined “Civil war at the Kenton” in which it stated that Paula Price-Davies, the theatre’s erstwhile general manager, “left in July because of harassment from Richard Rule”.

This phrase appears to be a distortion of a quote from Paula, which was reported in the Standard on June 28 last year, that I “contributed” to her leaving the theatre.

I resigned as box office manager on January 12, 2019 because of the ever-increasing workload. She left the Kenton six months later.

It is therefore difficult to understand how I could have been responsible for her resignation.

The fact of the matter is that she quit the Kenton over difficulties with the chairman and trustees of the theatre — the same as the latest manager appears to be having. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Rule

Church Avenue, Henley

The editor responds: “For the record, in June last year, Mr Rule was fined £253 by Oxford magistrates after admitting harassing Ms Price-Davies between January and March.

“After the case, she told the Henley Standard: ‘This has caused me irrevocable damage and definitely contributed to my leaving the Kenton’.”

Memories of David Bowie

Sir, — Thank you, Kenton Theatre.

While the world will never ever see the likes of another David Bowie, Pop Up Bowie, fronted by Paul Antony, brought back wonderful memories of a much missed genius for one night only.

Along with many other audience members, I didn’t stop dancing and reminiscing until the final note was played.

On the way out a lady said to me that at one point she had closed her eyes and it was as if David was singing to her — I knew exactly what she meant as I, too, had done and felt the same.

It truly was a fabulous evening and I hope the band return for a repeat performance next year.

Grateful thanks to all concerned for keeping a legend alive. — Yours faithfully,

Wendy Nias

Lewknor

Lower limit won’t work

I am unconvinced the new 20mph limit in Henley will be beneficial for safety, congestion or pollution (Standard, January 24).

On safety, a number of towns and villages have introduced 20mph limits, then scrapped them again because there was no effect on accident rates.

It may feel safer with traffic moving more slowly but will the rate and severity of accidents actually fall?

I trust the council will carry out a review after 12 months to see if it has really helped.

I expect congestion to get worse. Fewer vehicles will be able to get through on each green light, so queues will probably be longer and slower, especially on White Hill and Reading Road coming into town, and along Duke Street.

The extra congestion will mean pollution will be the same or worse, with more cars standing in queues, engines idling.

Again, I hope the council will monitor to see if there is a real improvement.

If I’m wrong, and there are real benefits, then I won’t eat my hat, but I will eat my words. — Yours faithfully,

David Watson

North Stoke (but about to move to Henley)

More money wasted

Sir, — So £35,000 has been spent (or should I say wasted) on 20mph speed limit signs in Henley.

I wasn’t aware that you could even reach 30mph anywhere in Henley, it is so gridlocked with traffic.

Yet again another appalling waste of taxpayers’ money. — Yours faithfully,

Mrs Hadley

Leaver Road, Henley

Better to fill potholes

Sir, — I find it very surprising that Henley Town Council is spending £38,000 introducing a 20mph speed limit when it is pretty much impossible to go much faster than that in the centre of Henley at the best of times.

Around 100 new signs for a small town like ours sounds like overkill.

Surely it would be better to spend the money on other road schemes such as sorting out any dangerous crossings or filling in the multitude of potholes around town (St Andrew’s Road being particularly bad and in need of resurfacing)? — Yours faithfully,

Henry Liddell

Western Road, Henley

Will bridge ever be built?

Sir, — I have been reading with interest your articles and readers’ letters about a third Thames bridge.

I lived on the South Oxfordshire side of the river for more than 30 years.

I was given to understand that an extra bridge over the Thames was needed before the Second World War but plans had to be put on hold.

Please note this is not for traffic to Oxford or a third bridge for Reading.

Traffic that would use the bridge is already there using Sonning Bridge, which was built for the horse and cart.

The village is full of traffic most of the day and during the morning and evening rush hours it is dreadful. A few years ago, Berkshire worked together with Buckinghamshire to build a bridge over the river to take traffic out of Marlow. I think Oxfordshire should now work with Berkshire to do the same.

If a new river crossing was needed many years ago I feel it must be urgent now. Unfortunately, Oxfordshire County Council doesn’t like to spend money in the south of the county.

I wonder if I will ever see this bridge built. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Giles

Earley

Why golf club had to move

As chairman of Reading Golf Club, I wanted to write to share with your readers our vision for the next decade of the club.

I’m sure many of you will have read about our decision to move to an upgraded course in Caversham Heath, about 10 minutes away from our current home.

Believe me when I say this was not a decision we took lightly. We have spent decades at Emmer Green, where many of our club members live and which we hold close to our hearts.

The truth is, though, remaining at Emmer Green would have meant imminent insolvency and the collapse of the golf club was likely. The status quo was just not a sustainable option.

With two few members and declining numbers, we were losing significant sums of money every week, every month, every year.

Maintenance costs were spiralling, while the fact that the course is surrounded by houses on each side meant there was no opportunity to develop the sort of additional facilities needed to attract new members.

Insolvency and the club’s collapse were not things that I, nor anyone in the golf club, wanted to see happen.

Not just because of our personal interests in protecting the future of a club we love, but because of what that would mean for the neighbourhood.

We have all read stories about golf clubs failing and their abandoned courses becoming havens for anti-social behaviour, criminality and even violence.

That was not something we were willing to allow happen and that meant we had to compromise.

Compromise meant agreeing to working with Fairfax to give us a real chance to do the two things that matter the most to us: saving Reading Golf Club and making sure our land at Emmer Green provides an appropriate, sustainable and beneficial legacy and doesn’t instead become an abandoned, derelict and potentially dangerous or unsafe site at risk of arson.

We are already starting to achieve those things. We are working closely with Fairfax to start the process of moving our club to Caversham Heath, while having conversations with people and groups across Reading about the future of our land. If we work co-operatively we can find a solution for the land that, through careful stewardship, can:

• Unlock enough money to allow Reading Golf Club to have a secure financial future at Caversham Heath, saving golf in the area for future generations and making major investments in new sporting facilities as well as securing people’s jobs.

• Bring a new and much-needed healthcare facility to Emmer Green.

• Help to address Reading’s acute need for new, reasonably priced, family homes.

• Provide funds towards public transport and play space improvements.

• Open up significant land at Emmer Green in the form of a new park, land which is currently private and not accessible to the general public.

• Provide opportunities for better, safer walking and cycling links between Emmer Green and Caversham.

I won’t pretend this isn’t a difficult compromise for everyone at Reading Golf Club, though.

We’re not property developers and I would prefer to be teeing off rather than having discussions about planning permissions or local plan allocations.

But doing nothing was not an option for our club. We were not prepared to abandon our members and everyone who lives in Emmer Green.

A public exhibition and engagement event on the plans for our land .will be held next month.

These plans might not be exactly what you would want for that piece of land but now I hope residents will at least understand why they are needed.

If we get it right, we protect the future of Reading Golf Club and leave a legacy in Emmer Green that the community can be proud of. If we don’t, the next decade becomes uncertain. Please work with us to make sure we get it right. — Yours faithfully,

Colin Reed

Chairman, Reading Golf Club

No thought for bowlers

It’s sad to hear that when the new Rivermead leisure centre in Caversham is built there will be no bowls hall.

One of the Reading borough councillors suggested we can join the Whiteknights club, which is on the other side of the town. Most of the members at Rivermead live in Caversham, Tilehurst and Henley and would find it to hard to get there.

Whiteknights comes under Wokingham borough and is a private club with 1,000 members so there would be no room for 300 more.

They have no public rink for the 12 people who are partially sighted and the over-50s and other members who enjoy bowls. — Yours faithfully,

Anna Froud

Southview Avenue, Caversham

Pensioners punished

Sir — The new rail timetable introduced this year for travel to London seems to be designed to disadvantage our senior citizens.

Less affluent retired folks (and many of the more affluent ones) buy Travelcards for day trips to London using the cheap fare available after 9am, which costs less than half the regular day ticket. The current price of £15.50 is good value.

However, it seems that the timetables have been manoeuvred to cause maximum inconvenience for pensioners.

The first available train from Twyford in the morning is one of the new TfL “Tube trains” which crawls to Paddington, stopping at every station on the way. This replaced a fast service in a more comfortable Great Western Railway train that sped to London, stopping only at Slough and Maidenhead.

Worse, the return journey leaving at around 5pm is not only slow but also involves a wait of up to 25 minutes at Twyford for the connection to Henley. The station there is as cold as Siberia in the winter.

The final insult is that TfL trains do not seem to be provided with toilets, something that can be of pressing importance to many of our more mature travellers.

Are the rail companies trying to discourage travel after the peak commuting hours by making the journey longer and much less comfortable? — Yours faithfully,

Professor Richard Fortey

St Andrew’s Road. Henley

Concern for dentistry

Sir, — Has dentistry become the elephant in the medical room?

Ten years ago I was examined by a dentist who said that he would have to remove all my teeth because of gum recession and he couldn’t save them.

He seemed rather enthusiastic about implants at a cost of almost £35,000. I wasn’t convinced.

Ten years later all my teeth remain in place and working well.

To be fair, after eight years one got a bit loose so I tried a different dentist.

She said the loose one would have to be removed and what I also needed was “deep cleaning” of my gums at a cost of £1,000.

To check that, I tried a third dentist who said that all that was needed was to glue the loose one to the adjoining one and it would settle, at minimal cost. He did not endorse any need for deep cleaning.

The tooth did indeed settle and after two years is just fine. Munching apples is a pleasure.

Because of the wonderful NHS, we have a history in this country of trusting medical professionals implicitly.

Could it be that, in dentistry, some of them are playing on our innocence? — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

What else could it be?

Sir, — Like many Henley residents, I’m an avid reader of the Standard’s property section.

Every week, property features excitedly describe houses for sale as “architect designed”, which led to me to reflect.

Are any houses not designed by architects? Does anybody live in an “accountant designed” home or a “car mechanic designed” home?

We bought our current “architect designed” home a few years ago but I have to say its design certainly leaves a lot to be desired! — Yours faithfully,

Simon Barnett

Lower Assendon