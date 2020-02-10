You are obstructing the highway

Henley road users may have noticed when coming into Henley from Fair Mile or Marlow, near Rupert House School, that there is a huge hazard, namely a dark blue Land Rover Discovery blocking half the lane and causing oncoming traffic to stop.

Would anyone who knows the owner of this vehicle point out the error of their ways and ask them to park correctly along the kerbside and not leave half the vehicle protruding over the parking bay markings?

This is happening far too frequently and maybe the driver thinks it’s acceptable to endanger other road users in this way. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Free

Henley