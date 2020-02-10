Monday, 10 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

You are obstructing the highway

You are obstructing the highway

Henley road users may have noticed when coming into Henley from Fair Mile or Marlow, near Rupert House School, that there is a huge hazard, namely a dark blue Land Rover Discovery blocking half the lane and causing oncoming traffic to stop.

Would anyone who knows the owner of this vehicle point out the error of their ways and ask them to park correctly along the kerbside and not leave half the vehicle protruding over the parking bay markings?

This is happening far too frequently and maybe the driver thinks it’s acceptable to endanger other road users in this way. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Free

Henley

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33