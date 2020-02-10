Your letters...

So sad about end of sales

Sir, — I write to express my disappointment that the sales at Joyce Grove, Nettlebed, will be finishing at the end of March (Standard, January 31).

I have both donated and been a customer supporting these sales for more than 25 years.

As a youngster, my daughter found many treasures there and more recently her children have shared the same fun experiences.

The atmosphere at these sales harnesses a fantastic community spirit from both visitors and the wonderful helpers. There was sadness and disbelief expressed by all at the most recent sale.

It goes without saying that Joyce Grove must cost a great deal of money to run as a hospice and Sue Ryder has stated it has become uneconomical to keep open for a very few people.

Having such large, beautiful landscaped gardens, surely a purpose-built hospice could have been built in the grounds so the charity could continue the excellent work it was intended for?

I am sure the Grade II listed house will take a long time to sell due to the very large investment needed for whatever alternative future it has. It will require years of restoration work to make it habitable.

Leaving it empty will surely lead to vandalism and further deterioration.

Why can’t the sales continue until such time as a change of use happens? The goods are donated free, the volunteers give their time free and it is only the security and minimum utilities to be paid for out of the vast amount of money they raise.

The sales accept almost all donated items and I know the Sue Ryder shops would be unwilling to do the same, resulting in these goods being destined for landfill. This is at a time when we are willing and all trying to recycle more.

It is very disappointing to think that this “special” income will be lost by the charity as it could still be used towards the fantastic work already achieved.

I hope others will also express their regret at the closure and the decision makers will review the situation. — Your faithfully,

Fiona Peek

Marlow

How to save charity sales

Sir, — It is indeed sad to see the Sue Ryder hospice close.

It is not just the support it has given the sick and dying which will be missed but the sales which have become an important part of a lot of people’s lives as well as offering to many the opportunity to buy nice things at little cost.

As the sales make something like £500,000 a year, there seem to be three ways of keeping them going:

1. Someone with a big estate in the area could offer the use of their property, for a fee of course. This could be paid from the £500,000 and there should still be plenty for the charity.

2. One of the Oxfordshire councils could take over and, after paying costs, distribute the proceeds to a number of charities.

3. Separate the outbuildings from Joyce Grove itself and let it run as an independent charity fundraiser.

I hope that there is enough goodwill in the area and that more people will come forward to help make one of these three possible solutions work. — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Lots to tell grandkids

Sir, — The arrival of Brexit Day on Friday made me think of the many other momentous world events I have known.

My first such memory is of celebrations in 1951 when Churchill became premier again.

Next was the sad accession of our lovely young Queen in February 1952. Her coronation on June 2, 1953 was watched on a tiny black and white TV rented for the occasion and that morning came news from the 9th British Expedition that Everest had been climbed for the first time.

Two weeks later, from our house overlooking the Solent, we saw hundreds of warships assembled for the Spithead review in daylight and again in the late evening as each ship in turn was illuminated from stem to stern.

September that year saw the end of the wartime rationing of sugar and sweets — oh joy — and then in 1954 food rationing ended.

Largely unnoticed here, what became the Vietnam War began in November 1955 but by its end in 1975 the whole world knew about it. More than three million Vietnamese died as well as almost 60,000 American troops. Seeing the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington DC in 1989 was a humbling experience.

In 1956 we saw the raw brutality of Communism behind the Iron Curtain as the then Soviet army crushed the Hungarians rising up for freedom. We saw pictures of young people attacking tanks with their bare hands and heard heart-rending pleas for help broadcast from clandestine radio stations.

Next I clearly recall “the day the music died”, February 3, 1959, when we heard that Buddy Holly had been killed in a plane crash.

The Fifties rolled into the Sixties with huge societal changes across the free world.

The Berlin Wall was built in 1961 to keep the poor citizens of East Germany in the “socialist paradise” from which so many wanted to escape. This looked like an escalation of the Cold War by the Soviet Union and it seems incredible now that we all grew up knowing that at any moment we might get the “four minute warning” of our imminent annihilation in a nuclear war.

In January 1961 John F Kennedy took office as president of the USA. At 44, he was much younger and more dynamic than the leaders in the rest of the world and soon became the de facto leader of the free world, making his name as such during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962 when the world teetered on the brink of all-out nuclear war for 12 days. I doubt that there was a house where the radio and TV were not on day and night to find out what was happening and we all relaxed a lot when it was all over.

Later, his 1963 “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech in West Berlin reminded us again of the wall and the awfulness of the “socialist republic” behind it. Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas on November 22, 1963 was just awful and it seemed like the end of an era.

But then, even with the Vietnam War going on, president Lyndon Johnson was able to get the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964. It was the most significant change in the USA since the Civil War and was then fully enforced across the segregationist states.

In the UK the Sixties and Seventies were marked politically by the alternation of the middle of the road governments of Macmillan then Home, then Wilson then Heath, then Wilson again and then Callaghan.

All seemed to me to muddle along with Heath eventually getting us into what was then the European Economic Community, which we were told was just a trading set-up with no mention of its known but hidden agenda to become the “superstate” from which we are now escaping.

When I was soldiering in the late Sixties I saw a little of the Iron Curtain from the then West German side and rather more of the Bamboo Curtain while guarding the border in Hong Kong at the height of China’s cultural revolution. What was fascinating was that using our night vision devices we could see what was going on in the dark on both sides of the border.

On our side there was activity night and day. We saw farmers harvesting their crops by lamplight before dawn and then setting off to take them to market for sale — all driven by them wanting to earn money for their families.

On the Chinese side, where nobody owned any property and all farms were collectivised, there was no incentive to work long hours or at all so most didn’t despite the political songs blaring out from the loudspeakers along every street.

Occasionally we saw a small group up in the hills at night carrying out clandestine traditional burials of dead relatives because this was banned by the Party.

We also saw lines of prisoners shackled together being marched away towards the regional centre and assumed that night movements were meant to stop us seeing them.

Through much of the “Swinging Sixties” and early Seventies I was lucky enough to spend time living and working in London, which for a few short years was the epicentre of popular culture in the western world and very much to be enjoyed.

Then in 1979, when I was working in the North-East, came Margaret Thatcher’s first government, which revolutionised British politics over the next 11 years. On the same day I was elected to Durham City Council, which was interesting.

In 1982 came the Falklands War which, against ridiculous odds but helped by an incompetent Argentinian military junta, we won hands down to great joy. My then boss had a son out there and every day the radio and TV in his office were on for the news.

Mrs T’s first 10 years achieved a great deal from which we have all since benefited, though her last year and those of John Major undid some of the achievements.

Her close relationship with the great Ronald Reagan and her support of Mikhail Gorbachev helped them both to bring about the end of the Cold War. Reagan’s “Tear down this wall, Mr Gorbachev” speech in Berlin in June 1987 certainly helped to move the peacemaking process along.

Then came 1989, surely one of the most momentous years in history. In June we saw the awful events in Tiananmen Square which looked like, and were, the Chinese communist state re-imposing total control.

Then there was worrying turmoil in Europe, starting with the fall of the Berlin Wall, then the opening up of all the Eastern bloc countries, which paved the way to the replacement of the Soviet Union with the Russian Federation.

The year ended with the execution on Christmas Day of the Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausecu and his wife in a farmyard — a fitting end to a horrible pair.

The May 1997 arrival in Downing Street of Tony Blair, just before the handover of Hong Kong to China, marked the beginning of 10 years of posturing interspersed with a some successful minor military operations prior to the disastrously foolish and incredibly badly planned war in Iraq which destroyed the only secular society in the Middle East and spawned ISIS.

Under Blair, Chancellor Gordon Brown was allowed to destroy the UK’s occupational pensions schemes and set up tuition fees to pay for Blair’s extraordinarily ill-thought out plan to get 50 per cent of school leavers into university.

That policy was based on the idiot assumption that the value of a degree would remain high when there were five or six times as many being awarded with many in valueless subjects.

Meanwhile, good technical education has just about vanished. After Brown was sent packing came the Coalition, or the Cameron and Clegg show, which at least led to the referendum in 2016 under the pressure exerted by Nigel Farage and his cohorts.

I was fortunate enough to be a Vote Leave teller at the count in Abingdon and saw how our industrial heartlands had come forth to vote leave.

The evening started with every sign that remain would win and their people were supercilious and patronising until they saw that their fox had been shot and they drifted away looking as though they had been chewing lemons.

Cameron’s cowardly departure and the rise without trace of Mrs May then led us into three years of nightmare which I hope has now started to end.

So I already have lots to tell my grandchildren about if and, when they ask, I have no doubt that the world as a whole is in much better shape than it was 1975 or even 50 years ago and that sensible adult approaches to any problems will maintain our progress.

One must hope that the recent failure of Corbynism to gain traction signals the end of hard socialism here as in the rest of the world.

Who, at 10.01pm on December 12, could not have rejoiced at the horrified looks of the BBC presenters and experts as the exit poll results were announced? Laura Kuenssberg looked as if she had been shot.

So where next? I am looking forward with a little trepidation to May 28, 2050 by when I am sure to have seen many more exciting events while I keep a promise to my grandfather to outlive him by one day and then toast him with a fine bottle of claret at the age of 106 and 96 days! — Yours faithfully,

Philip Collings

Peppard Common

What should we grow?

As a “mixed” farm (cattle, crops and countryside), we really do not know which way we should be heading now.

For the first 30 years after the Second World War it was easy — produce as much food, as efficiently as possible, for home consumption. The Government directed us by using “deficiency payments” (guaranteed minimum sums) to get us to grow what was needed.

On joining the European Ecoomic Community, the policy continued but using “intervention”, buying into storage.

Sadly, this was too successful as it contined too long and Europe found itself with excess surpluses in expensive storage.

Farmers were then paid to “set aside” land, i.e. not produce from it and this has continued, under various names, to this day.

Currently it is called “environmental focus area”, meaning we have to take five per cent and/or obey other rules as part of the annual basic payment.

Farming is lucky to break even, so the basic payment for me is a big part of our farm’s profit.

We have a beef herd (currently plagued with tuberculosis) and arable crops — some for energy production but not oil seed rape because of the uncontrollable pests since the pesticides ban.

We were in environmental schemes but these have become so complicated, with erratic payments, that we have not rejoined.

Half the world is starving and the other half has cheap (to them) surplus food.

Crops are the most efficient food source but animal meat provides better quality proteins. Ruminants (cattle and sheep) can eat grass (absorbing CO2) that grows on land that cannot be cropped and, again, supply top quality food but they also produce high levels of CO2 equivalents.

Pigs and poultry are the most efficient forms of meat production but require better quality foods, for example, soya beans grown on arable land.

Rainforests are the “lungs of the world” . It is nonsense to fell these forests to plant arable crops. It should be made more profitable to their owners to keep them rather than clear them.

I believe it takes decades (if not centuries) to grow back an acre of woodland that absorbs as much CO2 as an acre of existing rainforest.

But if we plant trees on our arable fields, where will our food crops be grown?

As I say, I want to do the right thing and still provide a living for my family. What should I grow on my farm? — Yours faithfully,

Jon Hatt

Coombe End Farm, Goring Heath

Stop this development

Sir, — I am sure that almost all of Sonning Common will agree with the views expressed by Yvonne Kedge about the outrageous proposal to build a “retirement village” on the outskirts of Sonning Common (Standard, January 24).

The public meeting in the village on Monday demonstrated the unsuitability of this development and why it needs to be stopped.

If it goes ahead, it will open the floodgates to similar, destructive building proposals on greenfield sites.

My objections concern Sonning Common’s infrastructure and are as follows:

• The Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, where this development is proposed is beautiful, open land, enhancing the rural nature of Sonning Common — a haven of peace and tranquillity. Go there and experience it for yourself. (Imagine Gillotts Field in Henley filled with a similar development of houses and cars.)

People choose to live in Sonning Common because of its semi-rural location, which this development would destroy.

The would-be developer, who is not local (they never are), has chosen land which the Sonning Common neighbourhood plan (approved in a referendum in 2016) comprehensively rejected as being suitable for development. Apparently the developer believes the neighbourhood plan to be irrelevant.

The location of this development on high land means it would overlook the village and would be a hideous eyesore on the landscape.

• The development is off-the-scale over-intensive for Sonning Common — 133 homes at three storeys high (11m) plus various “amenities”.

It would create a village on the outskirts of Sonning Common, thus expanding the village boundaries to the size of a small town and changing Sonning Common forever.

Apart from the 133 units, there would be a supermarket, hairdresser, restaurant and café — which are not necessary because Sonning Common already has these — and a large leisure complex in a wholly unsuitable location.

• By its very nature, this development would cater for people who have a higher number of health issues and, in all likelihood, of a more serious nature than the average.

Our health centre would not be able to cope with this additional load on its already overstretched services.

• Sonning Common already has really serious issues with traffic and dangerously overcrowded roads (Wood Lane), which this development would worsen.

A total of 133 homes for well-heeled inhabitants would generate a considerable number of extra cars which our roads and parking areas (especially the health centre car park) cannot accommodate.

Blounts Court Road, Widmore Lane and Blackmore Lane are narrow (and in some places steep) country lanes that are dangerous in all but good weather and therefore wholly unsuitable for the increased traffic, building lorries and buses this development would generate.

• The units in this development would cost about £600,000 each, excluding any maintenance costs. This means they would be unaffordable for the very people, the inhabitants of Sonning Common and the surrounding villages, they are being proposed for.

• The development site has only one access road, which raises serious safety concerns for the emergency services.

•Sonning Common needs to encourage young families to live here because younger people and children are the lifeblood of any community.

Excluding the developer, no one is in favour of this development.

It is very wrong to allow developers with no connection to the land they propose building on to do so for the financial gain they alone will reap.

Sonning Common will gain nothing from this development but it will lose its beautiful countryside village status. We choose to live in a rural village in the countryside, not in a town. We live here because we wish to be surrounded by fields and trees, not yet more buildings.

This development needs to be stopped. — Yours faithfully,

Nicola Robinson

Sonning Common

Golfers voted with pockets

Sir, — I read with interest the article which summarised the letter from Reading Golf Club chairman Colin Reed about the plans for the future of the club (Standard, January 31),

Essentially this maintains that the nine-acre course is no longer financially viable.

Mr Reed alleges that with too few members and declining numbers the club is losing money.

After much consideration and an altruistic concern for the “members and everyone who lives in Emmer Green” the club has decided to sell the land and replace it with up to 700 houses.

According to the 2011 census, Emmer Green had a population of 7,849 with 3,288 homes.

This single development would therefore increase the local housing by more than 20 per cent.

There was a meeting of members to discuss the sale proposal and a reported 83 per cent voted in favour.

Could it be that the voters were influenced by a reported “six-figure sum” they would each receive if the sale goes through?

In any event, the development will both enrich the members and have a profound effect on the local area. — Yours faithfully,

William Fitzhugh

Overton Drive, Caversham

Pointless cameras

Sir, — A propos your article on CCTV in Henley (Standard, January 31), I agree with Deputy Mayor David Eggleton that more cameras would be a waste of money.

He cites one of the obvious reasons — ease of disguise, especially at night — by those who are intent on lawbreaking.

This is very relevant. I’m sure many of us have seen CCTV still shots, as published in this paper and on police websites. Invariably, they are almost useless in terms of identification.

More importantly, for CCTV to work properly, it needs to be continuously manned, which certainly doesn’t happen with our current system.

I’m tired of reading about crimes petty or worse, as reported in the Standard, when the article inevitably ends with appeals from the police for CCTV, or car camera footage.

This would not be necessary if the existing system, installed at great expense, was doing what it was meant to.

Clearly, there are areas which won’t be covered but enough of the town already is to enable a judgement to be made of how little benefit it is.

Spend some money on youth education and try to get a constant police presence in the town, especially at night.

I have been told by a police officer that if they are called to a problem in Henley, they will either come from Thame or Didcot. Is any further comment required? — Yours faithfully,

Pat Mulcahy

Milton Close, Henley

Epic waste of money

Sir, — It was raining this afternoon so, to take Her Ladyship into town, I gave her a lift in the car.

I started off by racing down the single remaining lane of Luker Avenue (weaving round the kids playing) at a good 30mph until, after a couple of hundred yards, I complied and drove the remainder of the road at 20mph. (Lucky the blind corner leading to the junction with Crisp Road is restricted to that speed otherwise it would be a death trap.)

From there, along King’s Road where every driver was gaily ignoring the sporadic 20mph signs and dropped her off at the town hall.

Going round the town hall, I was surprised to see an “End of 30mph zone” sign which, I’m guessing as I can’t be bothered to walk back and look, implies that Market Place is 30mph.

Luckily though, I didn’t see any pedestrians being flattened by cars.

What a staggering waste of money. Truly epic in every sense.

The bits where everyone lives and kids play are 30mph. Some of the bits that are well covered by pedestrian crossings are 20mph.

And, frankly, anyone who exceeds 30mph habitually is not going to be put off by a bunch of signs telling them to slow down to 20mph.

In addition there is no one to actually police the new limit and this is pure and simple hubris.

That £35,000 has made the usual jams down Reading Road to the Tesco roundabout feel safer queuing at 20mph rather than 30mph and, along with an increase in council tax, goes a long way to reinforcing my complete and utter lack of any interest in their Byzantine ethos.

What’s next on Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak’s list — painting the kerbs Day-glo green for 50,000? — Yours faithfully,

Kevin James

(The high-speed end), Luker Avenue, Henley

P.S. I went back to check. It’s 20mph round the town hall. A sign on the town hall at the bottom of Gravel Hill says “30mph end of 20mph zone”. It’s 20mph coming down Gravel Hill and along King’s Road.

Work it out, as I can’t. Perhaps we can have a 10-yard spurt of 30mph along the back of the town hall.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak responds: “When I was elected as Henley’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council last year, I wanted to make the streets of Henley a more pleasant and safer place for pedestrians.

“Part of that plan was the 20mph central zone for Henley and new pedestrian crossings in Gravel Hill, Marlow Road (outside Swiss Farm) and Greys Road. The aim is to make drivers more courteous towards pedestrians.

“After full public consultation, we have achieved the 20mph zone and the Greys Road crossing.

“Yes, I do want cars, lorries and buses to drive more slowly through all parts of central Henley so that it becomes more pleasant for residents, families and visitors. The 20mph zone does fully include the town hall, West Street and Gravel Hill.

“Mr James is suggesting that the zone is extended to cover Luker Avenue and the Abrahams estate and with due consultation I can take that forward.

“He can be reassured that I have no plans for Dayglo green or Zzoomm pink. But sensible plans for a 20mph limit and no idling around all schools as well as pedestrian crossings will be brought forward because they are good measures.

“Mr James says that we should not bother because there is no one to police it. The vast majority of people are law abiding and will obey the 20mph limit, which means the roads are now safer. Surely this is a good thing.

“I would like the police to tackle insensitive parking near the town hall and York Road, which stops the bus safely circulating the town, and parking in loading bays as well as enforce the 20mph zone.

“I look forward to Boris Johnson’s pledge for an extra 20,000 police officers so that we can have a community ‘bobby’ patrolling the streets of Henley and sorting out these matters.

“Drivers speed in King’s Road, Bell Street, New Street and Gravel Hill and the aim is to slow them down.

“I would ask that all Henley residents drive through Henley at 20mph and to think about the people walking around town.”

Plenty still to do roadwise

Good news about the new 20mph speed limit in Henley.

Perhaps we can now get on to the issue of pavement and verge parking around the town and the associated damage caused to the kerbs, pavements and grass verges.

Then there are those who think that double yellow lines don’t apply to them, the dreadful state of so many roads in Henley and the poor/faded/non-existent road markings and the uneven pavements.

Perhaps there is no money in the Oxfordshire County Council bank (or the will) to address these matters. — Yours faithfully,

Simon Blake

Henley

Frittering away money

Sir, — No wonder Henley Town Council wants to raise its precept, it is throwing money around as if it was confetti (Standard, January 31).

Water fountains — possible cost £4,000 to £5,000 each. CCTV — possible cost £25,000. Bollards by Thames Side — cost maybe £10,000. Possible toilet at Makins recreation ground — possible cost £60,000 to £80,000. Ticket machine at Mill Meadows car park — cost £3,575, grass at Gravel Hill/West Street — cost £1,000. That’s not to mention the cost of planters in town — cost maybe £20,000.

For goodness’ sake, stop frittering the money away on needless projects. — Yours faithfully,

Mrs J Hadley

Leaver Road, Henley

Sick of that old bicycle

Sir, — Am I the only person who is fed up with seeing the rusty old bicycle dumped at the bottom of the steps outside the Red Lion Hotel in Henley?

It is a horrible thing to see at the entrance to our picturesque town.

I have called and asked the owner of Henley Hearing Care several times to remove it but to no avail. — Yours faithfully,

Carol Lewis

Gillotts Lane, Henley

Henley Hearing Care responds: “‘The bike is no longer there and we apologise for any offence caused.”

Cheap tips for theatre

Editor, — The Charity Commission’s declares the Kenton Theatre’s 2018 loss to be £8,600.

The increase in the rent expected to be paid to the theatre by the Henley Children’s Theatre was £5,425 if Muffin Hurst retained her Christmas show dates.

Given that Ms Hurst’s astoundingly valued pantomime contributes only one week to the theatre’s annual income, why was she expected to pay two-thirds of the Kenton’s annual losses within her one Christmas week?

Was any other renter expected to pay up as well? Anyone?

Muffin’s next pantomime should satirise this poverty of intellect and pay a higher rent. Baron Hard-Up leaps to mind. Auditions please.

I am appalled to see that, according to the Kenton’s published accounts, there was a decent surplus of income over expenditure in 2018 and that the financial position has been stable for a number of years.

This is distinctly odd, given the Kenton Theatre’s buccaneering and miserably unaccountable attitude to the theatrical needs of Henley children.

Decent advice is so rare these days but actually the town’s advice comes quite cheap. — Yours faithfully,

Christopher Leeming

Matson Drive, Remenham

Keep up the good work

Sir, — I attended the new weekly meditation session in the glorious Henley town hall (Tuesdays, 12.30pm to 1.15pm).

Being a seasoned meditator, I was curious to try the twin hearts meditation.

I found it easy to fall into a deep meditation in a secure and supported space.

The taster healing afterwards I thoroughly enjoyed and will follow up for a further treatment.

I wish every town and city provided a meditation service for its townspeople.

As this is a donation-only meditation session, it is inclusive for everyone. All the donated money goes directly to charity.

Keep up the good work, Lucy and team. — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Whiting

Traditional Thai and craniosacral therapist, West Wycombe

Memories of royal visit

Sir, — What a pleasant backward glance to the days of 1946 when Princess Margaret was seen to visit Henley (Standard, January 30).

I think she came again in 1950 to plant a tree in Fair Mile.

We were brought from school and many more came to view our lovely princess.

These days the subject of planting trees is high on people’s agendas worldwide. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Adams

Petersfield, Hampshire