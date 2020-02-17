Your letters...

We’re going backwards

Sir, — I feel like making short comments about three letters in the Standard.

Firstly, regarding Dr Peter Ashby’s comments about the closure of the Sue Ryder hospice.

The public are, understandably, horrified at the charity’s illogical decision.

In his letter, Dr Ashby gave us the facts and sequence of events.

What on earth is Sue Ryder’s agenda? It isn’t as though there has been a lack of support by volunteers.

In fact any charity would be delighted with the level of help Sue Ryder has received from so many local people. Very sad news.

Secondly, despite the unfortunate differences that are apparent at the Kenton Theatre, the fact is that this theatre is more important than these individuals.

Hopefully, with goodwill, a new team will rise above these problems to help the Kenton to new successes with strong support from many of us who value this wonderful facility.

They will have the strongest local support from the majority of the public who appreciate the value of having our own theatre.

Finally, Great Western Railway is now riding roughshod over local commuters with the new very unattractive timetables between Henley and London.

Professor Richard Fortey’s letter, headlined “Pensioners punished”, pointed out that the new timetable is unattractively slow often with no loos and a 25-minute delay with the connection at Twyford in the cold with a closed waiting room. Very bad strategic planning.

However. help is at hand — the Standard reported that the rail company wants to make it easier to go to the theatre in London and return to Henley in good time on a through train from Paddington after 11pm.

The only problem is this was in the “100 years ago” part of Turning Back The Pages section on the Diary page. — Yours faithfully,

Bruce Brown

Henley

Unwanted legacy

Sir, — I want to respond to Colin Reed’s letter regarding the Reading Golf Club development at Emmer Green (Standard, January 31).

If the chairman of the club is tired of discussing planning permissions and local plans, then I would prefer he gets back to “teeing off’ rather than inflicting his legacy upon Emmer Green.

The approved development plan, which would have assured the club’s future, has been thrown away and the club has returned with the threat of a derelict site or the largest housing development in Emmer Green and Caversham since the Sixties.

From an extra 1,000 or more cars on the road, building traffic for the next 10 years, a lack of school places through to the wilful destruction of green space, there are many — and more — reasons why residents might question the club’s stated commitment to the area. This has nothing to do with leaving a legacy and ensuring a golf club’s future and everything to do with enriching a small minority of individuals at the cost of the many.

I see little reason why I should subsidise such profiteering with my family’s quality of life.

The developers from Fairfax and Redrow are lining up to cash in their chips and, to mix my metaphors, I sincerely hope that the golf club’s latest roll of the dice ends up in the long grass. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Morgan

Highdown Hill Road, Emmer Green

Profit before community

Sir, — In his letter, Reading Golf Club chairman Colin Reed tried to justify the club’s decision to sell its land for housing development and relocate to Caversham Heath Golf Club (Standard, January 31).

He cited financial problems as the main reason for the move but, rather than trying to improve the club’s financial position, the members chose the option of moving to a loss-making club in Oxfordshire and selling off the land at Emmer Green for housing.

The expectation that this would lead to a payout of a six-figure sum for each member was suitable incentive for this unwelcome proposal to be voted through.

We understand that several alternative proposals were rejected, including the club’s own proposal.

When, in 2017, Reading Borough Council put out a call for land for its Local Plan, the club put forward a small section of the course, including the clubhouse, for possible development.

The sale of this land would have generated sufficient funds to secure the future of the club.

The Local Plan option and alternative viable proposals were rejected in favour of a greater cash generating development.

The Local Plan was formally adopted by the council in November last year and, with some minor changes, is exactly what the club submitted in 2017.

A key requirement of the Local Plan is the maintenance of golf on the remainder of the land.

The council target date in the plan is for this land to be developed between 2026 and 2036.

Not only does Reading Golf Club now want its money sooner but it also wants a significantly larger development, completely ignoring the Local Plan.

Despite no engagement with the local community until the public exhibition on Tuesday this week, the club is embarking on a course of action to soften up local opinion by scaremongering with reference to abandoned golf courses being a haven for antisocial behaviour, criminality, arson and violence.

The club is implying that these doom and gloom prophesies can be easily overcome by building hundreds of homes on one of the finest golf courses in the area and the only one in Reading borough.

There are, of course, parts of the land that cannot be built upon and, unsurprisingly, these areas can be opened to the public. One such area is Cucumber Wood, an ancient woodland within the course.

Last year, members of the public sent pictures to Keep Emmer Green showing that the woodland has been systematically damaged by building material which has been dumped and burnt there.

Reading Golf Club is now in the process of finalising the move to Caversham Heath Golf Club.

The course and the clubhouse there require significant upgrading which will, no doubt, require the expenditure of several millions of pounds.

All this without a formal planning application having been made by a club facing financial difficulties.

Mr Reed’s statement makes no mention of the lack of infrastructure in the area around the golf course in Emmer Green where the roads are not remotely adequate for the amount of traffic the new homes would generate. The two river bridges into Reading are already at capacity during peak times and any increase in numbers will have a serious negative effect on traffic and pollution in the area, which is already above acceptable levels.

Keep Emmer Green is determined to keep up the fight against the loss of precious green space and any of the surrounding countryside by resisting developers who aim to profit at the expense of, and with scant regard for, the local community. — Yours faithfully,

Keep Emmer Green

No point in speed limit

Editor, — I entirely agree with Kevin James on the subject of the new 20mph speed limit in Henley (Standard, February 7).

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak should visit Goring and witness first hand “the vast majority of people (who) are law-abiding and will obey the 20mph limit”. Nobody has ever been charged with speeding because the police do not have the resources or the inclination to enforce the limit.

In my experience, the only place that enforces a speed limit is Mid-Bedfordshire, where they have speed cameras. I know because I was caught in Dunstable.

Without cameras the 20mph limit signs are a complete waste of money. Come to Goring and watch the speedsters. — Yours faithfully,

Adrian Turner

Goring

Mythical extra police

Sir, — Like many, I am following the ins and outs of the 20mph speed limit which has been imposed in Henley (I happen to agree with it).

However, the purpose of this letter is to comment on Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak’s response to Kevin James’s letter.

I accept Stefan’s point entirely but he (probably unintentionally) is perpetuating the myth of “an extra 20,000 police” promised by our former MP and now Prime Minister.

The figure of 20,000 is almost exactly the amount made redundant (at huge cost) by a certain home secretary who lives not too far away and any new recruits will take up to three years to train (at huge cost).

This will simply return police numbers to what they were six years ago, so we probably won’t see many more “bobbies” patrolling our streets for a while. — Yours faithfully,

Bill Weaver

Ash Copse, Dunsden

Confusing road closure

Sir, — The speed limit on Luker Avenue, Henley, should certainly be 20mph.

With cars parked on most of one side of the road, I had never even thought of going at a higher speed.

But, on the subject of roads, what is going on with the “road closure” between the Tesco and Playhatch roundabouts?

The notices set up at the beginning of January said that the road would be closed for 19 weeks from January 6.

Presumably this was for construction of the new development at Thames Farm, near Shiplake.

We Henley Volunteer Drivers go that way to Reading very often during the day when there seems to be no road closure at all.

I called Henley town hall and was told that the closure is overnight only. There is nothing on the signs to say that.

Occasionally, during the mornings, an overnight diversion sign at the Tesco roundabout is left there by mistake, directing the driver to turn round and go back. Where to — Crowmarsh Gifford, like the diversion during the roadworks near the Flowing Spring last year? Is this what overnight drivers are supposed to do? Strangers would get totally lost.

During the Flowing Spring roadworks, I was told that the Crowmarsh Gifford diversion was necessary because, according to the rules, a diversion must be on A roads.

Of course locals, including buses, soon diverted through Binfield Heath, against the rules. The rules should be changed.

I hope that Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak can improve the signage for diversions now and in the future. —Yours faithfully,

Michael Hollas

Queen Close, Henley

Our children before cars

Sir, — How disappointing it was to read about the short-term attitudes of some Henley town councillors in giving in to calls to increase parking in the form of a multi-storey car park in town (Standard, February 7).

This at a time when we are faced with the immediacy of a climate crisis.

I would also reference, in this regard, the repetition of articles in this paper about the dangerously high pollution levels in Henley’s main streets.

In London the councillors are committed to promoting a cultural shift in attitudes to walking. In Henley they are appeasing resolute car users. Why not some cultural shift here too?

Obviously, while some of us eagerly anticipate the much-needed upgrades to rural public transport for local villages, those residents will need cars to access Henley amenities.

However, there are a great many more able-bodied townspeople who could leave their cars at home and walk the mile or so of its present radius into the centre.

There is usually plenty of room on the pavements into the centre of town and no queue to get in there.

Once you are there, you don’t need to waste any extra time looking for a parking space and paying to park in it. You can stay as long as you like.

The consequent health benefits and the potential increase in community cohesion to be gained from regular walking into town could be of rich mutual benefit.

Given the findings of the air quality survey in the town, it may be that Henley councillors need reminding of the effects on the lung development of growing children on their inhaling noxious air, which ought to elicit a more enlightened, responsible and empathetic attitude from those planning our town’s future.

The eventual outcome of expanding the car parking will likely be to encourage more car use followed by the inevitable clamour, from some, for even more parking. What then?

Furthermore, how will we explain to our children and grandchildren that their health was of secondary importance to the need for some folk to find somewhere to park? — Yours faithfully,

Lin Aldridge

Manor Road, Henley

Signs of our times

Henley Deputy Mayor David Eggleton speaks common sense against CCTV (Standard, February 7).

The 20mph speed limit seems to me another thing we don’t need. As far as I’m aware, we have few accidents in Henley.

There is another sign at the top of Harpsden Road pointing to the Chilterns Cycleway.

I am not sure where it is as all the cyclists I see are on the road.

Perhaps a sign could be put at the bottom of Peppard Lane reading: “This is not the M1.” — Yours faithfully,

Margaret Grant

Peppard Lane, Henley

Attack on democracy

On Tuesday, in spite of powerful statements from South Oxfordshire Liberal Democrats and Greens and local residents, Conservative and Labour councillors on Oxfordshire County Council voted to agree to force through the highly controversial new South Oxfordshire Local Plan if asked to do so by the Conservative government.

This is an attack on local democracy which should not go unchallenged.

The Lib-Dems and Greens, who jointly run the council, won the elections last year after campaigning loud and clear to review and modify the future plan.

They have every democratic right to do so, yet the Conservatives are seeking to remove the council’s planning powers.

John Howell MP has often spoken of his passion and commitment for upholding local democracy in the planning process.

His failure to speak out is notable, if not perhaps all that surprising. — Yours faithfully,

Laura Coyle

Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson for Henley

Our wildlife destruction

Sir, — We are quick, with justification, to sign online petitions and write to the local and national press condemning the destruction of the rainforests for timber extraction, agriculture and palm oil plantations.

All three are done by humans for humans.

Should we not first look in our own backyard at the appalling destruction of wildlife we have inflicted with the removal of more than 100,000km of hedgerow, the bulldozing and burning of wood, and the ploughing of wildflower meadows?

This serious loss of habitat and linking corridors was made substantially worse by the intensification of agriculture, the blanket application of chemical fertilizer and sprays destroying microbes, worms and insects.

Field soils became devoid of biological goodness and, in the absence of hedgerows, would occasionally blow across roads, forming soil drifts.

It was hardly surprising that small pockets of untouched land should be snapped up as nature reserves. These have frequently been described as oases in the desert.

Just as we forced indigenous peoples from their lands and put them in reservations, we now try to do that to nature, taking her off her lands and putting her in reserves.

Nocturnal wildlife also suffered from the proliferation of exterior artificial night lighting such as the excessive and often unnecessary floodlighting of buildings, bridges and churches.

This is called ecological light pollution. It impacts on both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. Together, these actions have destroyed insects at the base of the wildlife food chain and affected all species above.

You will need to be over 40 to remember an insect splattering on a windscreen.

This appalling destruction of UK wildlife has been done by humans for humans. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Chandler

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Fighting the litter blight

Sir, — I was rather disappointed that Susan Young’s plaintive letter headlined “Why do people drop their rubbish” (Standard, January 24) has not elicited any response in condemnation of this dreadfully plebeian blight on our towns, villages and countryside.

She asked (as to who is responsible for litter clearing), “shouldn’t this be covered by our council tax?”

That responsibility lies with South Oxfordshire District Council’s contractor Biffa and, while I am loathe to criticise them given their wonderful bin collection service, they are woefully under-equipped to tackle the task of litter-picking approximately 3,000 miles of roadside verges.

This equates to 6,000 miles, of course, and a gang of about 13 (I am told) stands no chance of making any impact.

When I discussed this problem with a district council representative about two years ago she assured me that “we are making progress but there is more to be done”. To that, I say “balderdash”. The problem is increasing and, with rampant house building in the area, things will only get worse.

If evidence were needed one only has to take a look at the roadside squalor along the Wallingford ring-road between Benson and Brightwell-cum-Sotwell — yuk.

I have been promoting the importance of recruiting children to this cause for many years and although I am frequently inclined to just give up (such is the apathy on this subject), I must on this occasion ask for a response from our MP John Howell, a representative of the district council, a headteacher of at least one local school, Biffa and anyone else who might feel inclined to join me in a robust campaign.

On second thoughts, I have changed my mind — I ain’t going to give up. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Sargeantson

Lower Farm, Britwell Salome, Watlington

True history of institution

Sir, — Please could you put the record straight. Neither Henley Grammar School nor King James’s College “shut in 1978” as reported in your Diary lead article (Standard, February 7).

Surely no one who has any knowledge of Henley could make such a statement.

Henley Grammar School was a selective grammar school as defined by the 1944 Education Act. It had been founded in 1604 in the reign of James I and continued until 1976.

Its successor, King James’s College (not King James College) existed for 11 years, 1976-1987. It took over the Rotherfield site previously occupied by the grammar school.

It was a sixth form college offering A-levels and some O-level retakes, established as part of a comprehensive reorganisation of secondary education in South Oxfordshire. Its first contingent included former grammar school students who had yet to complete their A-level courses. The last of these left in 1978.

In 1987 King James’s College was amalgamated with the South Oxfordshire Technical College, based on the current Deanfield site, to become The Henley College, a tertiary college initially under FE regulations.

This reorganisation brought a wide range of academic and vocational courses for 16- to 19-year-olds as well as adult and community education into the remit of a single college.

Throughout these changes there was a strong thread of continuity as students, staff and buildings passed from one phase to the next.

The name “King James’s College” for a new institution in 1976 acknowledged the original foundation back in 1604 and in 2004 The Henley College staged a series of events to commemorate the 400th anniversary of this foundation.

Having taught at the South Oxfordshire Technical College (1970-76), King James’s College (1976-87), The Henley College (1987-2017) and having served on the governing body of all three institutions, I was witness to these developments.

Unfortunately, I have also witnessed the Standard repeatedly making mistakes about the history and status of these institutions. Please take this opportunity to get it right.

Now I look forward to the reunion, the main subject of the your article, organised by Lynn Hart and Sandra Wickens, great students and, in the case of Sandra, also a well-regarded colleague. — Yours faithfully,

Gill Davies

Blandy Road, Henley

Rescue dogs are not easy

Editor, — Full marks to the caring train driver who came to Nesta’s rescue. (Standard, February 7). Yes, what an angel.

However I can’t help wondering why a 63-year-old arthritic person should be out walking a dog which she’s had for only days in a park at midnight — especially one having had recent surgery and wearing a buster collar.

The poor little mite looked terrified and must have felt cold and bewildered out in a strange place in the dark — what was the owner thinking?

It will take weeks for the dog to become accustomed to home surroundings after life on a puppy farm.

There are some people who think they’re acting with good intentions by rescuing dogs from such places but have no idea how traumatised these animals are and the commitment needed to help them trust humans. — Yours faithfully,

JM (failed guide dog owner)

Emmer Green

Overlong and biased

Sir. — Philip Collings’s letter headlined “Lots to tell grandkids” (Standard, February 7) may have been factually correct but it was absurdly long, biased and partisan. Some legacy for his grandchildren. — Yours faithfully,

Carel Barker

Baronsmead, Henley