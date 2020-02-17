I enjoy the Nature Notes column

Sir, — How I look forward each week to Vincent Ruane’s Nature Notes column in the Standard.

His explorations and descriptions bring to life the wonderful area of the Chilterns that surrounds us.

I particularly liked his recent description of the local small bird population — nuthatches, long-tailed tits, robins and so on (Standard, February 7),

We live close to the Old Copse in Sonning Common and Vincent’s cross-section of small birds matched that in our garden almost perfectly.

We, too, have a few kites and the odd jay and woodpecker. We have also noted a drop in finch numbers, which hardly ever visit now. This image of one of our nuthatch visitors was taken a few years back on a frosty morning.

Occasionally, I miss the Standard when travelling and I wondered if there is somewhere that Vincent’s series can be accessed online (perhaps an archive location on the Standard website) or maybe even published as a book on the Chilterns? — Yours faithfully,

David Tyldesley

Sonning Common

The editor responds: “You can read Vincent’s back columns on our website by searching for his name and we have just started to place Nature Notes under the ‘regulars’ section highlighted on the menu bar.”