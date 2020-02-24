Monday, 24 February 2020

My morning with this meaningful sculpture

It was a lovely morning so I thought I’d take myself off to a field just outside Checkendon to take a few snaps of this sculpture.

The artwork, which is about 15ft tall, depicts two skeletons in an embrace and is entitled The Nuba Survival.

I read oneline that it was created by Oxfordshire sculptor John Buckley, who is best known for his sculpture of a shark sticking out of a roof in Headington, Oxford, following a visit to the Nuba Mountains in southern Sudan.

He lived in the region in 2000 and 2001 as a guest of the Nuba Rehabilitation, Relief and Development Organisation.

Thirty years of fighting has left the indigenous tribes living in the Nuba Mountains on the edge of survival, what some relief groups are calling an ethnic genocide.

Buckley was struck by the resilience, despite their suffering, of the people he met and created this incredible work to call attention to their plight. — Yours faithfully,

Piers Burnell

Henley

