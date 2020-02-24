Your letters...

An unstable coalition

Sir, — When the current Liberal Democrat-Green coalition took control of South Oxfordshire District Council in May they had the option to overturn the local plan proposed by the previous Conservative administration which put all but one strategic site in the green belt.

The only site outside the green belt was at Chalgrove airfield.

But did they withdraw the plan? No, instead they prevaricated for more than six months, even though they knew that the Lib-Dems could not accept building on Chalgrove airfield and the Greens could not build within the green belt due to their election promises.

So, what have they been doing in the last nine months? Did they come up with any alternative? Of course not.

Even though the Lib-Dems nationally called for more housing in Oxfordshire, their district councillors in South Oxfordshire decided they didn’t want any, breaking the Oxfordshire growth bid which would have brought £218 million of government money for new roads and infrastructure.

Hence no social housing near the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, which would have provided housing for nurses, and no social housing at Grenoble Road in Oxford, which the city council wanted and would have linked into their bus network, reducing the environmental damage caused by the large number of workers having to drive long distances to work.

Let’s make it clear, no local plan leads to a lack of a five-year housing supply and a free-for-all for developers.

Remember the Gladman application on the edge of Emmer Green? Lucky for us at that time we were able to prove we had a five-year housing supply and therefore repeal their appeal.

But without a local plan the land between Shiplake, Reading and Sonning Common would be at risk again.

The Government has decided that we cannot risk this happening again and, with the district council not providing a plan due to an unstable administration, it asked Oxfordshire County Council if it would be willing to take over responsibility for the document.

The only other option would be for Whitehall to take on the role which would not be in any of our interests. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Harrison

Orchard Avenue, Sonning Common

Solution to plan problem

Sir, — The solution to the issue of the South Oxfordshire local plan lies, as it always has done, with the district council.

The council was advised by its own officers (October 3), by Government in the form of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (September 20) and, for what it is worth, by me to allow the plan to go to examination in public before an inspector with the ability of the council to put forward changes.

This is the place where issues such as those over the green belt and whether its use is appropriate and proportionate can be resolved.

But the council has chosen not to take this course of action, although it still could.

I have made my position clear on this on my website, in conversations with the Secretary of State and in response to individuals who have written to me.

One of those to whom I made this clear was the council leader who consulted me on the issue.

The Liberal-Democrats cannot gerrymander democracy to suit their own needs. Many of the other local plans produced by district councils in Oxfordshire have already been through the democratic process and this is likely to be compromised by the actions of South Oxfordshire District Council. That is why many of them have objected to the course of action that it is proposing. — Yours faithfully,

John Howell

MP for Henley

Too late to save club?

Editor, — I am writing to show my disappointment at the reasons given for the closure of Reading Golf Club (Standard, February 7).

The club now states that falling membership, declining revenues and increasing overheads make it impossible to continue.

In most companies the board would resign and allow a new board to rectify the problem if indeed there was one.

When I bought my home in Emmer Green I expected to be able to join the club but was told that membership was closed.

Well of course it is, as present members are maximizing their return. It is my understanding from present members that they will each receive a six-figure payout for selling up.

In these circumstances current members have the incentive to present the club as beyond saving, thus displaying a clear conflict of interest.

The issue is one of who holds the club in trust for the future members of the club. In the past that has been the present membership which maintained the club through fees and club sales.

Dwindling membership may be an indication of poor management and lack of proper positioning in the market place.

Clearly the subscriptions paid by the members bear little comparison to the value of the land they hold in trust.

There is no guarantee that the developer will be able to get permission to build on the site as there is considerable opposition from residents in the area.

There are huge infrastructure issues still to be addressed.

One wonders what will happen should permission not be granted and is it already too late to save the club? — Yours faithfully,

Ian D Lawson

Brooklyn Drive, Emmer Green

Concerned by closure

The Townlands Steering Group shares the public’s deep concern over the recent announcement by Sue Ryder senior management that the hospice with palliative care beds at Joyce Grove, Nettlebed, will close with effect from March 31.

Despite assurances from Holly Spiers, the charity’s executive director of hospices and fundraising, at a public meeting in August 2018 after Sue Ryder’s preliminary announcement that it would continue to consult with the steering group and the wider public over developments, we have had no contact from them except a follow-up by us which was met with the response that they would be in touch when they had further developments.

At that August meeting they expressed their intention to provide a new “hub” at an accessible location to provide:

•The administrative centre for the “hospice at home” service which they were and, we understand, are committed to continuing and expanding.

•Replacement beds (expected to be no fewer than eight).

• Similar day care facilities as currently at Nettlebed.

Furthermore, the hospice service at Joyce Grove would not be closed until a suitable location for the replacement facility was found, acquired and ready for occupation.

Again, despite assurances on the above, the Sue Ryder announcement on the closure of the Nettlebed facility included no information on reprovision of beds, nor on the promised new hub.

Instead the charity referred to the alternative hospice beds at the existing units in the broader region, Duchess of Kent in Reading and Sobell House in Oxford.

We have been in contact with the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which has ultimate responsibility for the palliative care service in South Oxfordshire, and have been very concerned that it did not appear to have been warned significantly in advance of the March closure decision and announcement.

We also attended the most recent meeting of Oxfordshire County Council’s joint health overview scrutiny committee to express our concerns.

I think we all have to accept, however reluctantly, that Sue Ryder will withdraw from the Nettlebed site in due course, as it believes the old listed building is no longer economically viable or physically suited to the clinical requirements of today.

However, we are deeply concerned as to whether the original promise of an appropriate number of replacement beds will be met and, if so, how, when and whether it will be sufficiently accessible for local people.

We also have serious concerns about:

• The number of beds suggested will be needed for palliative care in the South Oxfordshire catchment area, both “end of life” and short- term stays for respite or clinical purposes (having not seen adequate information on usage and need).

• The adequacy or indeed existence of surplus capacity at the Duchess of Kent and Sobell House hospices and their suitability in terms of ease of travel.

• The facility at Nettlebed apparently being closed before these issues are addressed and resolved (contrary to initial statements).

Initial contact with the commissioning group on the issue suggests that it is concerned and receptive to our worries and will be looking to investigate and reach a resolution.

However, with the closure of the Nettlebed bedded unit imminent, there appears to be a considerable risk of a damaging gap in a vital service.

We will continue to co-operate with all relevant bodies that will engage with us to represent the community’s concerns and seek resolution, hopefully with the result of being able to reassure people on the continuity of an adequate service. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Ian Reissmann

Chairman, Townlands Steering Group, Henley

Philanthropy, not vulgarity

Sir, — The attempt to deface Henley Bridge with artificial lighting has reappeared on the agenda and your photograph of the bridge (Standard, February 7) demonstrates why this should not be allowed to happen.

The tawdriness and vulgarity of this harsh — and possibly coloured — lighting would not enhance or “give back to” Henley in any way.

Knowledgeable groups, such as the Henley Archaeological & Historical Group and Historic England, have explained their concerns at the likely damage which fixing lights on the bridge would cause and have also said there is no justification or need to light the bridge.

Whether these fairy lights were glued to or drilled into the mortar of the bridge, fastened with cable ties every metre and then fixed with a silicon compound, it would harm the fabric of the bridge. Wokingham Borough Council also disputes that the lights would conserve or enhance the bridge’s architectural value.

The light would cause ecological and environmental light pollution and would disturb those animals and birds in its vicinity.

We should be conserving energy, not wasting it on unnecessary lighting, including LED.

It is also quite inappropriate for a private individual to make the decision to alter the look of a public structure.

The reasons given by the proposers of the lighting are nonsensical. They say the lighting would:

• “Make Henley more of a destination for visitors and increase footfall” but there is already so much footfall in Henley that it is frequently impossible to find a parking place. Furthermore, the lights would be on at night when few people are out and visitors would hardly come to Henley merely to see a lit-up bridge.

• “Act as a catalyst for improving the public realm”. Can anyone translate this into understandable English?

• “Contribute to a more ecologically sustainable environment for the river”. No, it wouldn’t because the lighting would be the cause of light pollution.

• “Provide more opportunities to enjoy the environs of the river”. Again, nonsensical because very few people enjoy the river in the dark when the lighting would be on.

South Oxfordshire district, Oxfordshire county and Wokingham borough councils would be advised not to allow this lighting to go ahead. If it does, it may encourage more wealthy individuals or companies to use their wealth to enforce aesthetically unappealing change on Henley.

Since both the proposers are businessmen, one wonders how altruistic their proposal really is — it is certainly achieving publicity for them.

If they are genuine in their wish to do good for Henley — and not just highlight their own business interests — then why not channel the many tens of thousands of pounds this lighting would cost into those far more worthy and needy causes where it would really be appreciated (see previous Henley Standard letters pages)? — Yours faithfully,

Nicola Robinson

Sonning Common

Wonderful local event

I was shocked to read your article featuring complaints about the annual Around the Boundary festival in Gallowstree Common (Standard, February 7).

I have attended both previous events and believe the complaints alleged to be completely unfounded.

I have worked at festivals ranging from large events like the Glastonbury Festival to smaller community fun days for 12 years, primarily in roles relating to festival safety and welfare services.

In my experience smaller, volunteer-run, festivals such as this often fail to prepare adequately for health, safety and accessibility.

However, this was absolutely not the case at Around the Boundary.

I found this festival to be extremely well-organised and there was a large number of people clearly working tirelessly throughout the day to ensure standards of safety and quality were maintained.

Far from being rowdy or “antisocial”, the event is clearly family centred and family friendly and the atmosphere is one of safe, community fun. I was particularly impressed by the level of disability access at this event, so important for inclusivity for a broad range of community members.

It is clear to me that this is a very carefully planned and implemented event that observes high standards of safety.

I think this is a wonderful event for the local community and certainly hope the organsiers are not deterred from running it again this year — I will definitely be coming along.

Keep up the good work, Around the Boundary! — Yours faithfully,

Dr Laura Green

Park Lane, Tilehurst, Reading

Read road signs, drivers

I’ve a simple suggestion for improving safety at the Binfield Heath crossroads that is now an “accident blackspot” (Standard, February 14).

Drivers, take your heads out of your backsides, slow down and read the road signs.

The fact that a significant minority appear to believe that signs and speed limits ain’t for them is the issue here.

Selfish drivers don’t need saving from themselves, they simply need to get a grip on their attitude towards everyone else on (and beside) the roads.

It won’t cost a penny and it might improve all our lives generally. — Yours faithfully,

R Hill

Car is vital to some

Sir, — I was interested to read the various views espoused in your columns regarding the decking of the King’s Road car park in Henley, none more so than Lin Aldridge’s (Standard, February 14).

Lin briefly touches on the outlying villages and the need for their inhabitants to reach Henley to do their weekly shop etc.

I did a quick recce of such villages and gave up at 20 — villages and outlying areas whose inhabitants might reasonably consider Henley to be their nearest shopping destination.

These villages are too far to cycle from, let alone walk from, and most are very poorly served by public transport, if they are at all.

These people must of necessity use their cars and if the retailers of Henley are not to be denied their business, and we all know shops need custom to cover their high rents and rates, then we must provide adequate parking for our visitors.

It’s all very well to suggest that drivers use the station car park and walk into town but I guarantee that very few want to lug their weekly shop from, say, Waitrose back to their cars.

Sheridan Jacklin-Edward’s document on the subject of decking the car park is well researched and detailed and I commend it as a “must read” to anyone interested in the wellbeing of our town centre.

Sadly for some, the car is here to stay unless and until our forms of public transport improve significantly and even then the public, especially in rural areas, will choose independence. — Yours faithfully,

Geoff Luckett

Henley

Drug dealer next door

I live next door to a drug dealer. I have tried everything to stop this.

It will carry on unless policing gets on track. The drug dealers don’t care. They will carry on selling this terrible stuff that will send these young people to rob and hurt for their fix. Dealers are the scum of the earth. — Yours faithfully,

LS

Henley

No one else’s business

Sir, — Can I please plead for an end to the trend for people to “come out” publicly, whether the individual is a celebrity like Phillip Schofield or a member of the public?

A person’s sexual orientation should remain private or be made known only to close relations, friends and potential special others. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Farmer

Wensley Road, Reading

Offence of no crime

Sir, — Following the case brought against Humberside Police by Harry Miller, it seems they have invented a new offence called a non-crime hate incident.

I was, unfortunately, caught up in one a few years ago. No wonder the police have not got time to deal with such petty matters as burglary. — Yours faithfully,

A T J Greenwood LLB

Peppard

Protecting our heritage

Editor — I was thrilled to read David Tyldesley’s letter regarding my Nature Notes column (Standard, February 14).

Feedback like David’s is important to me. I write because I have a passion for our local wildlife, something that is great to share with like-minded people.

It has always been my intention to write a book on the south Chilterns — all I need is to find a publisher!

We inhabit one of the most precious and wonderful parts of southern England, so let’s fight to preserve it.

I do my bit not only by writing my weekly column but also by being a member of both the Woodland Trust and the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust.

If anyone wants to make a difference and help to preserve the natural treasure gifted to us, then I recommend joining either or both organisations.

I can guarantee that you will love the correspondence received and the knowledge that you will be making a difference in preserving the inheritance that is only ours to lose, cherish or enhance. — Yours faithfully,

Vincent Ruane

Emmer Green

Focus were Dutch band

Sir, — I was interested to read the article about the Loddon Brewery’s award and can agree their beers are well worth savouring (Standard, February 14).

However, I noted that head brewer Jake Bartleet-Perry referred to the band Focus being Danish.

In fact they are a Dutch group fronted by organist/vocalist/yodeller Jan van Leer backed by guitarist/vocalist Jan Akkerman.

I still have their LP Moving Waves, which cost me £2.25p.

I also went to a Focus gig which I seem to recall was in Bracknell.

That’s enough reminiscing. — Yours faithfully.

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

Irrepressible Scouser

Sir, — Given the continuing connection between the late George Harrison and Henley, your readers might be interested to know that a quip by the Beatles guitarist when they were first auditioned by George Martin is credited with having provided their entrée to big time success.

After listening to what everyone now seems to have considered “a bad audition tape”, Martin asked the group if there was something they didn’t like.

Harrison apparently replied “I don’t like your tie” and seemingly the rest is history.

Martin’s former London Office in Marylebone is currently up for sale and this anecdote is doing the rounds as part of the related “sales buzz”.

My own remark is “irrepressible Scouse humour”. — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro

Blandy Road, Henley

Oh for the want of an ‘e’

Sir, — I was disappointed to see that an Oxfordshire-based newspaper has located Magdalen College in Cambridge and not in Oxford (Standard Homes, February 14).

As an expert nit-picker and alumnus of this beautiful Oxford college, I feel obliged to point out that the Cambridge college to which your writer refers is, in fact, called Magdalene (with an “e”). — Yours faithfully,

Philip Bennett

Rotherfield Peppard