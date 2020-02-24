Amazing resilience of trees to survive extreme weather

Sir, — This tree crashed down 50 metres ahead of me in New Road, Shiplake, at the height of Storm Ciara. I heard a loud crack and the tree crashed to the ground, just missing a car parked opposite and blocking the road to traffic.

The power of the storm was unnerving as all the trees along the road swayed and rocked right down to their roots.

I am amazed more trees did not come down. Their resilience and ability to deal with extreme weather is amazing. — Yours faithfully,

Mick Denehy

New Road, Shiplake